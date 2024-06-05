City Of Troy likely to head to the Curragh or Sandown next

Plans for Aidan O’Brien’s brilliant Betfred Derby winner have yet to be finalised by the Coolmore partners, but the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby or the Coral-Eclipse appear to be the races in the frame.

Beyond that, the Travers Stakes on dirt at Saratoga in August has not been ruled out.

Speaking at the Curragh on Wednesday evening, O’Brien said: “I’m still waiting on the lads, they are still dwelling over it. Obviously it’s between here and Sandown, I’d imagine.

“We’ve three months to Saratoga if he was to go there, they are the three races. When they decide what to do we’ll go with the plan. Hopefully in the next week we’ll know. I don’t think it (trip) matters to him really.”

In third at Epsom was previously unbeaten stablemate Los Angeles, who lost little in defeat.

O’Brien added: “Where Los Angeles goes will all depend on City Of Troy. He’s a big, hardy fella and he’ll progress, too. He ran a great race.”