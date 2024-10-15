Cieron Fallon keeps ride on Montassib in QIPCO British Champion Sprint

Fallon rides as number two to Tom Marquand at William Haggas’ Somerville Lodge yard, but having been aboard the six-year-old all season, which has brought three wins from four outings, Haggas sees no reason to change a winning team.

His most recent outing was a career-best, a first Group One win in the Sprint Cup at Haydock. Thankfully for Marquand, Haggas has a very capable second string in Unequal Love, the Wokingham winner who was third at Haydock.

“Tom is our rider, but it would be harsh to take Cieren off, he rode him at Doncaster when he won easily, at Newcastle when he won and Haydock. Tom is very understanding,” said Haggas.

Reflecting on Haydock the trainer admits he thought the position in which Montassib found himself at halfway, at the back of the field, would make winning difficult, but he flew home to catch Kind Of Blue, whom Haggas sees as a big danger this weekend.