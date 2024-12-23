Our podcast team on horses who are the top of their Christmas lists going into the Festive programme.

Ed Chamberlin - Attacca & Lulamba “I’m really looking forward to the Challow Hurdle. Newbury do a great job on the 28th and it’s a cracking family day out and it’s going to be interesting to see who turns up because for once the British novices look OK. “I wonder if they’d run both Regent’s Stroll and Potter’s Charm given they’re in the same ownership even though they’re trained by Paul Nicholls and Nigel Twiston-Davies. The O’Neills have a strong hand in the race, the Skeltons can run The New Lion but I think I’d always side with Nicholls in the Challow, he has such a great record in it. It could be a humdinger. “There are a couple of Henderson horses on my radar. Attacca who was in the handicap hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day. He doesn’t run there but I think he’s very well treated off 128 and had very good novice form. “They have a juvenile hurdler too called Lulamba who we’ll see at some point too but there is so much to look forward, it’s going to be spectacular."

Racing Podcast: Christmas Preview

David Johnson - Myretown “There’s a horse running at Wetherby that I spotted on his reappearance, and thought I really want to back this next time. It’s Myretown of Lucinda Russell’s. He ran in the novice handicap chase at Newbury behind Kalif Du Berlais and I was impressed with how he jumped out in front and he patently went like he was in need of the run. “The gap between there and this race at Boxing Day means you can put the pieces together and think the Wetherby contest was always a plan. He only has three rivals, is a front-runner and it’s very easy to see him getting out in front and proving very difficult to pass. “I can’t imagine he’ll be a huge price but I’d be surprised if he gets beaten.”

Billy Nash - Bioluminescence “Glancing through the declarations this morning one horse I’m looking forward to at Limerick on the 27th is Bioluminescence in the Grade Two Dawn Run Mraes’ Novices’ Chase. “Gordon Elliott’s Shecouldbeanything will be very much the one to beat but I’m really looking forward to seeing Gavin Cromwell’s charge. She was disappointing on her last run but had been very progressive prior to that and is every inch a chaser. “She won a two miles six race at Limerick over hurdles in March. I think the track will suit her, the ground will suit her and she’s a filly who will improve a good bit for seeing a fence. I’m really looking forward to seeing her.”