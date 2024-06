Chipchase Stakes report and free video replay: Montassib wins for Haggas team

Montassib claimed the most notable victory of his career to date when narrowly outpointing Kinross in the Jenningsbet Nun Street Newcastle Open Now Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.

As a dual Group One and multiple Group Two winner, Ralph Beckett’s Kinross brought a touch of star quality to this six-furlong Group Three – and having sidestepped the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, the seven-year-old was a 5-2 favourite on what his first outing since October. The William Haggas-trained Montassib, who actually made a winning debut at Newcastle four years ago, landed Doncaster’s Cammidge Trophy on his first start of 2024, before finishing a creditable sixth in last month’s Duke of York Stakes. After coming under pressure shortly after halfway, Kinross battled his way to the front under Hector Crouch, but he was unable to resist the late surge of 7-2 shot Montassib and Cieren Fallon, who got up to score by three-quarters of a length. Haggas, who was landing this prize for the third year in succession following the recent triumphs of Sense Of Duty and Tiber Flow, said of his latest victor: “I’m delighted to win a Group Three with him, he’s a good horse who just wants a bit of cut in the ground.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!