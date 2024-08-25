Cheveley Park filly Estrange has the wow factor when winning at Goodwood

David O’Meara appears to have a hugely exciting prospect on his hands given the manner in which Estrange won on her debut at Goodwood.
Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the filly is related to St Leger winner Logician but was only making her first start at the back end of her three-year-old season in the Darley EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.
Ridden by Danny Tudhope, she had shown signs of greenness through the race but as the pace quickened, she moved ominously into contention.
It was what she did in the final two furlongs that set her apart from the rest, however.
Moving into overdrive, she effortlessly pulled further and further clear to win by an eased down five and a half lengths from the 78-rated Lasting Love.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Tudhope told Racing TV of the 11/4 joint-favourite: “She was very professional beforehand. We were drawn out wide but she travelled round good.
“She just needed a bit of help going around the top bend and down the hill a bit, but when I got stuck into her, she came good on me – it was an impressive performance.
“She’s got a nice way of going; she doesn’t overdo things, she just does what she has to do and she makes your job a bit easier, she’s got a great mind on her. There’s a lot to like about her.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.