Cheveley Park filly Estrange has the wow factor when winning at Goodwood

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the filly is related to St Leger winner Logician but was only making her first start at the back end of her three-year-old season in the Darley EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Ridden by Danny Tudhope, she had shown signs of greenness through the race but as the pace quickened, she moved ominously into contention.

It was what she did in the final two furlongs that set her apart from the rest, however.

Moving into overdrive, she effortlessly pulled further and further clear to win by an eased down five and a half lengths from the 78-rated Lasting Love.