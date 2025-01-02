Chepstow winner Nietzsche Has embarks on stallion career

The four-year-old son of Zarak was trained by Marcel Rolland to three victories at Auteuil in spring, including in the Listed Prix Go Ahead and the Grade Three Prix Hope – Prix Aguado.

After a summer break he returned in the autumn to finish fourth in the Prix Robert Lejeune, another Grade Three, then he was third on heavy ground in the Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy before a close second in the Grade One Prix Cambaceres.

He made his first start away from Auteuil in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow on Welsh Grand National day, ridden as usual by Ludovic Philipperon as the 11/10 favourite to succeed at Grade Two level.

He did so with ease and emerged through the fog an eight-length winner, a victory that neatly wrapped up his racing career as he prepares to join names such as No Risk At All and Cloth Of Stars in Normandy for a fee of €7,000.