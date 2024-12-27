Chepstow review and free video replays on Welsh Grand National day

A review and free video replays from Chepstow on Welsh Grand National day where the Finale Hurdle winner signed off in style before heading to stud.

Nietzsche is 'a very handsome boy' The field were lost in the fog on the run to the final flight in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle with Marche d'Aligre being challenged by Nietzsche Has (11/10 favourite) in a relatively tightly grouped bunch. But when they were again visible to the naked eye, Nietzsche Has had opened up a commanding advantage and had the Grade Two prize in safekeeping. The winning margin was an impressive eight lengths with Torrent taking third at 40/1, a length and three quarters behind Marche D'Aligre who outran his odds in second. The winner, who was ridden by Ludovic Philipperon, is trained by Marcel Roland in France where he had accounted for the highly regarded Willy De Houelle (now trained by Willie Mullins) in April and had finished second in a Grade One at Auteuil last time. Nietzsche Has is now due to be retired to stud at Haras de Montaigu where he will stand for €7,000. "It is fantastic for him, for the owners, for all the team behind him and the stud is here as well so they are very pleased as well," said a representative of the winning connections. "The owner said 'this horse is fantastic, let's come to Chepstow and win at Chepstow'. The jockey was very pleased, he doesn't come to Britain much so it's a pleasure for him to come and win here. "He's a very handsome boy so I think he'll get many, many good mares. He's got a very good pedigree so that's very good for him."

Winning owner Edward James of Highbourne Stud said: “He’s a good horse and was narrowly beaten last time in a Grade One. He had been on a summer break and took a bit more work to come back and we never got the Grade Two. “I knew he was more than capable and had beaten some good horses. The only thing I was nervous about was the fog. We had a French jockey who perhaps didn’t know his way round here, but it was all OK. I didn’t want to change anything and Ludovic has done a fantastic job with this horse all the way through. He was confident enough he could come and run his race here so I wasn’t going to deprive him of that final victory. “He’s a fantastic animal and what he has shown in his short career is early speed, soundness throughout and he has still got it. He has been better today than he was in his last race and unfortunately it has come a little bit too late. It rained a day too late for us in France, if it had rained a day earlier I think there would have been a different result (in the Grade One).” “He’s going off to stud in France and will stand at Haras de Montaigu,” James continued. “I’ve got broodmares there because I’m a French breeder and I think he’s going to be really good. He’s got the sort of temperament where if you have a mare that is a little bit fizzy, I think this fella could put the other bits there and I think there will be some good offspring. “I would have to speak to a few people (regarding a Triumph Hurdle bid) but after that race you never know. He couldn’t do the two but he would be capable of running in the race. “It is a difficult decision as there is a lot of stuff to take on board. This horse has got a future and sometimes you have to do the sensible thing and let him do what he’s going to do. I think he has done his work and that could be it.”

Lowry's Bar wins at Chepstow

Lowry raises the bar Lowry's Bar (11/10 favourite) maintained his progress with a ready success in the Coral ''We're Here For It'' Handicap Chase. A progressive novice hurdler last season, Lowry's Bar returned to action in that sphere with an encouraging run in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow before stepping on that form to finish second at Bangor on his chase debut before going one better at Exeter. This performance was better again from the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White trained charge with Lowry's Bar looking in control for most of the home straight en route to recording a three and a half length defeat of Can You Call with the remainder well strung out behind. White said of the Michael Nolan ridden winner: "I was hopeful of it but being hopeful and putting it into practice are two different things. "He's a horse who we've always loved. He was bought by my daughter and Brian Murphy in Ireland, he's owned by some great friends and he's been a joy to train and keeps on giving. "We were very pleasantly surprised when he won over two miles last year but he will stay further; I think two miles three is probably his minimum trip but as I say he's got gears to travel that pace as well; he's a joy. We could only see about three fences but Michael said he gave him a great ride so we'll take his word for it! "We've got a team of lovely horses which seem to be in great form, a hard working team at home and it's just clicking."

Julius conquers Chepstow Julius Des Pictons (evens favourite) emerged from the thick fog at Chepstow to pass Shade Of Winter at the last and win the opening Play Coral 'Racing-Super-Series' For Free Novices' Hurdle. Racegoers could see little of the action but there was little between the first two home at the final flight but Julius Des Pictons, carrying a penalty for his last time out win at Plumpton, proved the stronger on the run-in, galloping on to win by two lengths. Clap Of Thunder was four lengths adrift in third. Winning jockey Gavin Sheehan told Sky Sports Racing: "I was sat just behind (the leaders). He's jumped well enough, his two best jumps were the third last and second last. I stood off a mile outside the third last and he flew that and off the back of landing off that, I've winged the second last.

Julius Des Pictons on his way to victory



"He was good. He was straightforward. Adam (Wedge, jockey of Shades Of Winter) kicked about three lengths clear turning in and my two best jumps were when he was actually following something, then he pricked his ears at the last but he's done it well. I was off the bridle quite early but I think he just races that way; he's still a little bit green so hopefully there's more to come." Of the challenge of riding in the conditions, Sheehan added: "It's hard because you can't see the next hurdle coming until you're getting close to it; it's not ideal but it is what it is." Trainer Jamie Snowden said: "We couldn't see a thing could we? We are completely clueless but Gav was impressed. I think he's a nice horse and nice horses seem to go any trip. He's bred for a little bit further but I think he's a lovely young horse."

Castelfort (right) on his way to victory

'fort for the day Castelfort (12/1) got the better of a good duel with Bucephalus to run out a two and a half length winner of the Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle with Gold For Alec almost five lengths back in third. Castelfort, who was ridden by David Noonan, had won twice as a juvenile as well as finishing second to the useful Salver and benefited from a drop in grade after contesting the Gerry Feilden at Newbury on his seasonal reappearance. Winning handler Jane Williams said: "I love this horse and he's very closely rated to Saint Segal. "The breeder breeds cracking horses which I do really well with and I love this family so I'm pleased to have this horse. "He's tough, he handles this ground and he never, ever gives in. He'll stay a lot further than two miles. That horse (Saint Segal) is so unlucky, this one's not so unlucky, but thankfully he's (Saint Segal) got his head back in front and his mojo back so we're good to go with him now. "We train on a lot of grass so our horses are used to slogging it out really. Heavy is not what he wants really, this is perfect."

Woodie denies wayward Phantom There was a thrilling finish to the Coral 'Daily Rewards Shaker' Handicap Hurdle with four runners in contention heading to the last. Phantomofthepoints had the advantage but hung towards the stands' side despite Jack Tudor's best efforts to keep him straight and that arguably cost him the race as he was passed by the other three. Woodie Flash (4/1) got the better of a photo finish with Tune In A Box by a short-head with Dans Le Vent a length back in third. The winner is trained by Olly Murphy and was ridden by Sean Bowen.

Ready, Freddie Go David's Well (5/2 favourite) ran out a ready winner of the closing Coral 'Pipped-At-The Post' And Win Handicap Chase for the father and son team of Chris and Freddie Gordon. It has been a good Christmas period for the jockey who scored twice aboard East India Express for his boss Nicky Henderson and he was delighted that David's Well could keep the run going. "It's been good, I'm sure it won't last. Newbury I've got a couple of nice ones tomorrow and hopefully we can keep going," he said. Of David's Well he added: "He's a real nice horse for the future. "He loves that type of ground and he just loves it, thrives on it and he'll be a real nice staying chaser in the future as well."