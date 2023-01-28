Cheltenham Trials Day runners & riders

Energumene and Edwardstone are belatedly set to lock horns at Cheltenham on Saturday after the pair featured among six runners declared for the rescheduled Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase.
Winners of the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Arkle Trophy respectively at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, Energumene and Edwardstone were due to clash at Ascot last weekend.
But with that meeting lost to frost, their Grade One tussle will instead take place as part of a bumper nine-race card at Prestbury Park.
Joe Tizzard’s Amarillo Sky was the only other runner declared for Ascot – and he will also take his chance on Saturday, along with three other contenders for the extended two-mile contest.
Gary Moore supplemented dual course winner Editeur De Gite earlier this week, with the Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola and Sizing Pottsie from David Pipe’s yard the other hopefuls.
The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase also throws up an intriguing Anglo-Irish clash, with Dan Skelton’s Protektorat opposed by the Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats.
Last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup third Protektorat is the marginal favourite following his brilliant display in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, but Grand National hero Noble Yeats should not be underestimated judged on his impressive victory in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December.
Lucinda Russell’s stable star Ahoy Senor bids to get his season back on track, having failed to fire in either the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby or the King George at Kempton either side of finishing third behind Noble Yeats on Merseyside.
The admirable Frodon (Paul Nicholls), Dusart (Nicky Henderson) and Sounds Russian (Ruth Jefferson) complete the six-strong field.
The roof could come off the grandstand if Paisley Park can land a secure a fourth successive victory in the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle.
Emma Lavelle’s pride and joy may be getting on in years at the age of 11, but proved the fire still burns bright by landing a third Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.
The veteran faces six rivals on his return to the Cotswolds, including Jeremy Scott’s Dashel Drasher and the Nicholls-trained Gelino Bello.
Scriptwriter bids to complete his hat-trick for Milton Harris in the opening JBC Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle, while Cheltenham Festival hero Delta Work heads a 15-strong field for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.
Pembroke (Skelton) and Henri The Second (Nicholls), meanwhile, are two of the leading contenders for the Grade Two Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.
Click here for all of Saturday's final fields and FREE video form.
1 Comfort Zone (IRE) 4 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
2 Mombasa (FR) ts 4 11 5 Mr David Maxwell Philip Hobbs Mr David Maxwell
3 Scriptwriter (IRE) ts 4 11 5 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris Paddy Brennan
4 Active Duty (FR) 4 11 0 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling Luca Morgan
5 Fils de Roi (FR) 4 11 0 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O'Brien Jack Hogan
6 Jupiter du Gite (FR) h 4 11 0 Alan Jamieson Site Services Ltd Gary Moore Jamie Moore
7 Dixon Cove (GER) ts 4 10 12 John White & Anne Underhill Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
8 Naeva (FR) h,ts 4 10 7 The Profile Partnership 2 Alexandra Dunn Adam Wedge
1 Stage Star (IRE) 7 12 0 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
2 Fern Hill (IRE) 8 11 12 Cross Foran Harrison Ben Case Jack Quinlan
3 Unexpected Party (FR) ts 8 11 12 O'Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
4 Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 11 10 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden Gavin Sheehan
5 Llandinabo Lad 8 11 3 Celia & Michael Baker Tom Symonds David Noonan
6 Any News (IRE) 8 11 3 Jane Nuala Cartwright Neil Mulholland Richie McLernon
7 Malinello ts 8 11 3 Martin & Lynn Jones Ben Pauling Luca Morgan
8 Panic Attack (IRE) bl,ts 7 11 2 Bryan Drew David Pipe Tom Scudamore
9 Iamastar (FR) ts, p 5 11 1 Mr David Maxwell Philip Hobbs Mr David Maxwell (3)
10 Dalamoi (IRE) 6 11 1 Mrs Nikki Ead Tim Vaughan Alan Johns
11 Fire Dancer (FR) 7 10 6 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
1 Delta Work (FR) ts 10 12 0 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Mr Robert James (7)
2 Minella Times (IRE) ts 10 12 0 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
3 Roi Mage (FR) ts 11 11 3 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
4 Francky du Berlais (FR) ts 10 10 10 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen James Bowen
5 Snow Leopardess 11 10 8 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon Aidan Coleman
6 Foxy Jacks (IRE) p 9 10 8 Mr D. F. Desmond M. F. Morris Ireland Shane Fenelon (7)
7 Diesel d'Allier (FR) ts 10 10 8 The French Link Richard Bandey
8 Plan of Attack (IRE) bl 10 10 6 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe
9 Back On The Lash 9 10 5 Maughan, Redknapp, Ryan, Salters Martin Keighley Sean Bowen
10 Mortal (IRE) ts, p 11 10 4 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing
11 Singing Banjo (IRE) p 13 10 3 Mr J. P. Walsh Barry John Walsh Ireland Mr B. J. Walsh (7)
12 Deise Aba (IRE) p 10 10 3 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs Tom O'Brien
13 Easysland (FR) p 9 10 2 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill Richie McLernon
14 Legends Ryde v,ts 8 10 2 AWTP Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden Gavin Sheehan
15 Crealion (FR) ts, p 7 10 2 S Nelson, T Keelan, H Polito, C Compton Tom George Charlie Deutsch
1 Amarillo Sky (IRE) ts 7 11 10 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell
2 Editeur du Gite (FR) 9 11 10 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore Niall Houlihan
3 Edwardstone 9 11 10 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King Tom Cannon
4 Energumene (FR) 9 11 10 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
5 Funambule Sivola (FR) 8 11 10 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
6 Sizing Pottsie (FR) ts 9 11 10 Tracey, Alexander, Apiafi, Kuyt, Harman David Pipe Tom Scudamore
1 Brave Seasca (FR) 8 12 0 Brooks & Taylor Families Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
2 Allmankind 7 11 9 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton Sean Quinlan
3 Coole Cody (IRE) 12 11 7 Mr W. Clifford Evan Williams Adam Wedge
4 Caribean Boy (FR) p 9 11 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson James Bowen
5 Simply The Betts (IRE) p 10 11 5 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls Mr David Maxwell (3)
6 Karl Philippe (FR) 8 11 3 C Coley, D Porter, H Redknapp, P Smith Fergal O'Brien Jack Hogan (5)
7 Fugitif (FR) ts 8 11 3 Mr Carl Hinchy & Dr Emad Hussain Richard Hobson Gavin Sheehan
8 Phoenix Way (IRE) ts 10 11 2 Mr John P. McManus Harry Fry Kevin Brogan
9 Silver Hallmark 9 11 0 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Fergal O'Brien Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
10 Il Ridoto (FR) ts, p 6 10 12 Giles, Hogarth, Mason & McGoff Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
11 Spiritofthegames (IRE) bl 11 10 10 Mr N. W. Lake Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
12 Nocte Volatus ts 8 10 8 Lady Cobham and Dauntsey Park Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard
13 Your Darling (IRE) 8 10 6 Lord Vestey Ben Pauling Tom Cannon
14 One True King (IRE) p 8 10 4 RacehorseClub.com Nigel Twiston-Davies Mr James Turner (7)
15 Now Where Or When (IRE) ts, p 8 10 4 Mrs Margaret McCrudden S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
16 Precious Eleanor (FR) 8 10 2 Mrs Christine Graves Henry Daly
17 Guy (IRE) p 8 10 2 W.G. & A.G. Vestey Nigel Twiston-Davies Jordan Nailor (3)
1 Frodon (FR) ts 11 11 10 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls Bryony Frost
2 Noble Yeats (IRE) 8 11 10 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland Sean Bowen
3 Protektorat (FR) ts 8 11 10 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
4 Ahoy Senor (IRE) 8 11 7 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell Derek Fox
5 Dusart (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Nicky Henderson James Bowen
6 Sounds Russian (IRE) 8 11 4 Claxby & Co Ruth Jefferson Sean Quinlan
1 Botox Has (FR) 7 11 8 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore Jamie Moore
2 Paisley Park (IRE) ts 11 11 8 Mr Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle Aidan Coleman
3 Gelino Bello (FR) 7 11 5 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
4 Dashel Drasher 10 11 2 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott Rex Dingle
5 Gold Tweet (FR) ts 6 11 2 AGV Karwin Stud Gabriel Leenders France Johnny Charron
6 Lord Accord (IRE) ts, p 8 11 2 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland Richie McLernon
7 Molly Ollys Wishes ts 9 11 1 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
1 Henri The Second (FR) ts 6 11 10 Martin Broughton & Friends 7 Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
2 Mofasa 7 11 8 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore Luca Morgan
3 Blenkinsop 6 11 5 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly
4 Can You Call ts 8 11 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams Adam Wedge
5 Cruz Control (FR) 6 11 5 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard
6 Doctor Brown Bear (IRE) ts 5 11 5 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland J. J. Slevin
7 Moka de Vassy (FR) 5 11 5 Tom Chadney and Friends Mrs Jane Williams David Noonan
8 Pembroke 6 11 5 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
9 Rock My Way (IRE) 5 11 5 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie Tom Scudamore
10 War Soldier (IRE) 6 11 5 J.Townson, M.Roche, P.Thompson Sandy Thomson Ryan Mania
11 Way Out (IRE) 6 11 5 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie Tom Cannon
12 Bonttay (IRE) 6 10 12 Mr C. B Brookes & Fergal O'Brien Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan
1 Jason The Militant (IRE) ts 9 12 0 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby Joe Williamson (5)
2 Camprond (FR) 7 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs Aidan Coleman
3 Might I (IRE) 7 11 2 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry Lorcan Murtagh (3)
4 Martator (FR) 6 10 12 Camilla Norton Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
5 Nells Son p 8 10 11 Langdale Bloodstock Nicky Richards Sean Quinlan
6 Hacker des Places (FR) 6 10 11 Owners Group 068 Paul Nicholls Angus Cheleda (5)
7 Barrichello 7 10 6 Owners Group 066 Donald McCain Peter Kavanagh (5)
8 Front View (FR) 8 10 6 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill Richie McLernon
9 Takeit Easy 8 10 4 Pam's People Pam Sly Alan Johns
10 Pikar (FR) 6 10 3 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
11 Punctuation ts 6 10 3 Mr Grant Leon Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan
12 Hystery Bere (FR) 6 10 2 Lady Gibbings Tom Symonds Jordan Nailor (3)
13 Fautinette (FR) h 5 10 2 DFA Racing (Anderson & Edwards) Venetia Williams Miss Lucy Turner (5)
14 Malakahna (FR) ts, p 5 10 2 Macable Partnership Ian Williams Charlie Todd
15 Long Stay ts 8 10 2 Mr Raymond Treacy Fergal O'Brien Jack Hogan (5)
16 Castel Gandolfo (IRE) bl,ts 6 10 2 Mr Nic Brereton Fergal O'Brien Mr Tom Broughton (7)
