Cheltenham Trials Day outing in Unibet Hurdle likely for Constitution Hill en route to Festival

The brilliant two-mile hurdler came roaring back to action with an impressive defeat of Lossiemouth in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, after which the trainer hinted he could be tempted to go straight to the Festival in mid-March.

But the Michael Buckley-owned eight-year-old has been so well since Christmas that the Grade 2 Unibet Hurdle a week on Saturday (January 25) will be taken in en route, providing he comes through a Friday gallop in good order.

Henderson said in his Unibet blog on Thursday: "We have all been very happy with Constitution Hill since the G1 Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day and he has taken the race particularly well. Consequently, with that in mind, it is our intention to run him again in the G2 Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham en route to, hopefully, regaining his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown in March.

"It is a race we unfortunately had to miss last year but everything has gone very well since Christmas and he will have a gallop tomorrow which will put him spot on for a week’s time.

"The decision was quite easy because he has just been very well in himself, he looks great, and I really am delighted with how he has come through Kempton, so that is our plan.

"He doesn’t need to, but he will jump five hurdles between now and then, more so to amuse himself and Nico, because it’s certainly not amusing for me, it’s frightening watching him! Matty Gill, who rides him every day, says he feels great and from what I can see as well, I think this is the right decision.

"He had a spin up the grass on his own earlier in the week and looked in very good order so Prestbury Park here we come!"