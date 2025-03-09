One of six runners for Willie Mullins. Nominated by Mark Howard as a dark horse for the novice hurdles, he was a wide margin winner in a good time on debut for the yard at Clonmel but jockey bookings - and the betting - suggest the stable houses far stronger candidates.

Another wide margin maiden winner trained by Mullins but there is a little more to go on with last season's third behind Ballyburn and Firefox suggesting that he's well worth his place in this line-up and no surprise to see him in the shake-up.

Left the form of his yard debut behind with a comfortable heavy ground victory at Punchestown, jumping nicely, but seemingly well down the Mullins pecking order.

Well beaten in Grade Ones won by Kopek Des Bordes and Romeo Coolio the last twice and consequently hard to fancy.

Jumped badly on debut but still beat a useful sort with ease in a maiden won by Mullins' 2019 Supreme winner Klassical Dream. Hurdled better when winning a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival when appearing to race far too keenly but those exertions made no difference as he kept pouring it on to leave seasoned observers gobsmacked, including Ted Walsh who called it the best performance he'd seen since Golden Cygnet (1978 Supreme winner). He did get worked up before the race at Leopardstown and will wear a hood here in an attempt to prevent him boiling over and handling the preliminaries could be the difference between winning and losing.

Travelled like a dream in last season's Champion Bumper but was run out of it close home. Has been every bit as good over hurdles as that run promised, recovering from a surprise defeat in the Royal Bond to win his Grade One at Christmas and has an obvious chance of hitting the frame.

Has been the subject of plenty of column inches having run Sir Gino close in France and impressed his new connections at home. Didn't impress many when winning last time, jumping moderately and briefly looking in trouble but the slow pace may not have suited and he showed a good change of gear to put the race to bed. May well appreciate the quicker ground and expected stronger pace and retains all of his potential.