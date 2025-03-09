Check out our guide to every runner in the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival.
Funiculi Funicula
One of six runners for Willie Mullins. Nominated by Mark Howard as a dark horse for the novice hurdles, he was a wide margin winner in a good time on debut for the yard at Clonmel but jockey bookings - and the betting - suggest the stable houses far stronger candidates.
Irancy
Another wide margin maiden winner trained by Mullins but there is a little more to go on with last season's third behind Ballyburn and Firefox suggesting that he's well worth his place in this line-up and no surprise to see him in the shake-up.
Karbau
Left the form of his yard debut behind with a comfortable heavy ground victory at Punchestown, jumping nicely, but seemingly well down the Mullins pecking order.
Karniquet
Well beaten in Grade Ones won by Kopek Des Bordes and Romeo Coolio the last twice and consequently hard to fancy.
Kopek Des Bordes
Jumped badly on debut but still beat a useful sort with ease in a maiden won by Mullins' 2019 Supreme winner Klassical Dream. Hurdled better when winning a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival when appearing to race far too keenly but those exertions made no difference as he kept pouring it on to leave seasoned observers gobsmacked, including Ted Walsh who called it the best performance he'd seen since Golden Cygnet (1978 Supreme winner). He did get worked up before the race at Leopardstown and will wear a hood here in an attempt to prevent him boiling over and handling the preliminaries could be the difference between winning and losing.
Romeo Coolio
Travelled like a dream in last season's Champion Bumper but was run out of it close home. Has been every bit as good over hurdles as that run promised, recovering from a surprise defeat in the Royal Bond to win his Grade One at Christmas and has an obvious chance of hitting the frame.
Salvator Mundi
Has been the subject of plenty of column inches having run Sir Gino close in France and impressed his new connections at home. Didn't impress many when winning last time, jumping moderately and briefly looking in trouble but the slow pace may not have suited and he showed a good change of gear to put the race to bed. May well appreciate the quicker ground and expected stronger pace and retains all of his potential.
Sky Lord
Useful form, including when behind Salvator Mundi last time when making the running, but hard to see him troubling the best of these.
Tripoli Flyer
Useful bumper performer who has improved with every start over hurdles, showing an impressive turn of foot to win a well contested Grade Two at Kempton. Made the occasional jumping error that day and won't be able to afford any mistakes in this company but shouldn't be underestimated.
Tutti Quanti
Bustled up progressive mare Joyeuse on stable debut but has any amount to find with the principals.
William Munny
Highly regarded bumper horse who has taken a while to get his act together over hurdles. Something to find with Kopek Des Bordes on a line through Kawaboomga but that defeat came on his penultimate start and he proved a different proposition last time, settling and jumping better. Likely strong pace should suit and could run a big race if putting it all together again.
Workahead
Improved from his Rules debut to slam William Munny in a Leopardstown maiden in the style of a top-class prospect. This will be the first time that impression is put to the test but carries plenty of confidence from last year's winning stable and a big run looks on the cards.
Conclusion
Several exciting prospects but none more so than KOPEK DES BORDES who turned heads at the DRF but there is a real concern that the occasion could get to him and the preliminaries will be an anxious time for his connections and supporters. Romeo Coolio hasn't excited in the same way but is tried and tested in the Festival cauldron and can be expected to run up to his best but there are reasons for believing that any of Salvator Mundi, William Munny and Workahead could improve past him.
