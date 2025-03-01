Cheltenham Festival Dark Horses: Mark Howard update

Mark Howard has more dark horses to have on your watchlist as the Cheltenham Festival looms large.

It is eight years since a British-trained runner won the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Flying Tiger, partnered by Richard Johnson, provided Nick Williams with his first Festival winner. Three years earlier, the Tim Easterby-trained Hawk High landed the event and it is not inconceivable another Easterby runner could make an impact in the 2025 renewal. BUST A MOVE booked his ticket with a three lengths win at Newcastle towards the end of last month and doesn’t look overburdened off a rating of 123. Based at Sheriff Hutton under the tutelage of Mick and David Easterby, he reached a mark of 77 on the Flat winning a nine furlongs nursery on the Rowley Mile as a two year old. Without a victory in four starts last year, the Ribchester gelding has made a smooth transition to jumping, scoring readily at Catterick on his hurdles bow a few days before Christmas. A running on third under his penalty at Wetherby over a month later, he qualified for the Festival when staying on strongly to defeat Big Boy Bobby on his handicap debut at Gosforth Park on Eider Chase day. Taking charge on the run-in, Jack Tudor’s mount pulled away to win in convincing fashion off an opening mark of 116. Raised half a stone since, he will face some formidable rivals from Ireland but his connections feel there is plenty more to come over obstacles. Set to carry 10st 9lb and currently number 24 on the list, the northern raider is virtually guaranteed his place in the line up and represents fair each-way value around 25/1.

FUNICULI FUNICULA could be the Closutton dark horse for either the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle or Turners Novices’ Hurdle. From a reliable source who has supplied Willie Mullins with Grade 1 winners Capodanno, Majborough and State Man, namely Daniela Mele, the five-year-old returned from an absence of 453 days to win a two miles one maiden hurdle at Clonmel in mid January by 17 lengths. The Storm The Stars gelding had reportedly been ready to run for some time and was certainly worth the wait as he galloped his sixteen opponents into the ground – Mullins won the same event with subsequent Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle runner-up Jimmy Du Seuil 12 months earlier in a 14 seconds slower time. Sent to the front from the outset, Paul Townend’s mount was taken on throughout by the 123-rated Addragoole and the pair dominated from flagfall. Gavin Cromwell’s runner, who has won since, paid the price though and was exhausted when falling at the last. The Race Iq data makes for interesting reading – the winner covered three of the last five furlongs in 14.55, 14.16 and 14.05 seconds before easing off in the final furlong (18.42 seconds). His winning time was four seconds faster than the 136-rated Beckett Rock’s victory in the conditions hurdle earlier on the card. It is also worth noting that Gaelic Warrior (heavy ground) won the conditions hurdle in 2023 (over half a furlong shorter) in a time of 4m 40.80 seconds – Funiculi Funicula’s winning time was 4m 29.09 seconds. Twice raced, don’t be in a rush to underestimate his claims at Prestbury Park in his chosen engagement.

Five years ago, Willie Mullins won the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle for a fourth consecutive year with Eglantine Du Seuil edging out stablemate Concertista by the shortest of margins. The runner-up, who went one better the following season, was making her hurdles debut and her first start for Ireland’s champion trainer having plied her trade on the Flat for Christophe Ferland in France. Mullins currently has 10 entries for the two miles one event on Day three of the Festival and they include KOM TU VOUDRAS and VENUSIENNE. The pair are owned by J.P. McManus and, while neither have raced for their new connections, both shaped with plenty of promise on their sole outings in their native country. KOM TU VOUDRAS is by the same stallion as the Triumph Hurdle winner Majborough and, like Funiculi Funicula, was trained in France by Daniela Mele. She is a half-sister to the legendary owner’s Grand Annual Chase runner-up Entoucas, who also began his career in French bumpers. A big filly with an abundance of size and scope, she debuted in a twelve runners AQPS Flat race at Fontainebleau (LH : 1m 5f : Good/Soft) in September 2023 (off 546 days – Concertista had been absent for 620 days). Drawn on the far rail, she travelled strongly and, having made ground at halfway, the filly was short of room when the leaders quickened. Once in the clear, Kom Tu Voudras finished well in third, around a length and a half behind the more experienced Kouca De Thaix. Both the winner and second have scored since. Philippe Peltier trained Arvika Ligeonniere (4) and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Douvan (8) in France before being bought on behalf of Rich and Susannah Ricci and joining Willie Mullins. The pair won a dozen Grade 1 races between them and were top-class National Hunt horses. VENUSIENNE hails from the same yard and is a tall, beautiful looking black filly by Authorized out of a Listed hurdles winner. The five year old debuted in the Prix Finot at Auteuil in September 2023 (off 541 days), finishing a length second. Fitted with a noseband and racing on the outside, she jumped well and travelled strongly. Making headway down the backstraight, Geoffrey Re’s mount went to the front with a bold leap at the second last and appeared to have the race in safe keeping only to get outstayed late on by Ginagold. Beaten a length in second, the third was Karamaja, who is now a stablemate. The trio pulled seven and a half lengths clear of the fourth. The form has been boosted with the fifth (three times), six (twice) and seventh (three times) winning subsequently. J.P. McManus has yet to win the contest and, while another ex-French mare, Karoline Banbou, is expected to spearhead his challenge, and looks the likely mount of Mark Walsh, the pair are intriguing entries and don't forget Concertista nearly defied a lengthy absence in 2019.

It is 10 years since Nicky Henderson recorded his sole success in the Pertemps Final. Grade 2 winning novice Jeriko Du Reponet will be viewed by many as the Seven Barrows number one, having caught the eye in a qualifier at Exeter last month. However, stable companion SHANAGH BOB shouldn’t be dismissed given the fact he was being well touted for the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle twelve months ago. With the former champion trainer’s string under a cloud, the ex-pointer swerved the Festival. The Mahler gelding had previously won a Grade 2 novice hurdle over C&D in December 2023 and was a creditable fourth behind Dancing City in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree last spring. Sent chasing during the first half of this term, the seven year old failed to shine at either Uttoxeter or Newbury. Reverting back to the smaller obstacles, he became eligible for this having finished a staying on second in another qualifier at Huntingdon, off a mark of 129, in late January. Fitted with cheekpieces, it was a solid effort behind Super Survivor on a track which wouldn’t have played to his strengths. Put a line through his latest run at Warwick where the trip (2m 5f) was too sharp and the headgear was left off. A three and a half lengths winner of his only point-to-point in Ireland, he beat the subsequent 147 rated chaser Gorgeous Tom on that occasion before being acquired for £200,000. The stamina sapping New course at Cheltenham brings out the best in him. Priced at 16/1, the Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned runner handles most types of ground.