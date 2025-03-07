Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

Our star columnist warms up for Cheltenham by guiding us through his team at Naas on Sunday.
Naas, Sunday
14:10 Redemption Day
He’s back in grade but I’m a little bit worried about the 2m3f trip, he wouldn’t want to be too keen. He’s Paul’s only ride on the day.
14:40 Belloccio
He might prefer going right-handed, he looks to prefer going that way around but he might get away with it in this race.
14:40 Gaucher
He just disappointed me a bit at Leopardstown last time and I don’t think that level of form would be good enough to win it.
15:40 Jump Allen
Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride and I thought his jumping was a bit better at Naas, so hopefully he can improve again in handicap company.
16:12 Olympic Man
Olympic Man is promising but his jumping lets him down, I’d hope for better here.
16:12 Sir Argus
He hasn’t run in six months so it will be nice to get experience at this track and hopefully this run will put him right.
17:20 Blue Velvet
She takes a drop in class after running in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown behind Bambino Fever and hopefully she’ll go a bit closer.
