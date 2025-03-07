Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Get the latest from the leading trainer
Get the latest from the leading trainer

Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Sat March 08, 2025 · 4h ago

Our star columnist warms up for Cheltenham by guiding us through his team at Naas on Sunday.

Naas, Sunday

14:10 Redemption Day

He’s back in grade but I’m a little bit worried about the 2m3f trip, he wouldn’t want to be too keen. He’s Paul’s only ride on the day.

14:40 Belloccio

He might prefer going right-handed, he looks to prefer going that way around but he might get away with it in this race.

14:40 Gaucher

He just disappointed me a bit at Leopardstown last time and I don’t think that level of form would be good enough to win it.

15:40 Jump Allen

Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride and I thought his jumping was a bit better at Naas, so hopefully he can improve again in handicap company.

16:12 Olympic Man

Olympic Man is promising but his jumping lets him down, I’d hope for better here.

16:12 Sir Argus

He hasn’t run in six months so it will be nice to get experience at this track and hopefully this run will put him right.

17:20 Blue Velvet

She takes a drop in class after running in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown behind Bambino Fever and hopefully she’ll go a bit closer.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING