Willie Mullins column: Sunday runners

Naas, Sunday 14:10 Redemption Day

He’s back in grade but I’m a little bit worried about the 2m3f trip, he wouldn’t want to be too keen. He’s Paul’s only ride on the day.

He might prefer going right-handed, he looks to prefer going that way around but he might get away with it in this race.

He just disappointed me a bit at Leopardstown last time and I don’t think that level of form would be good enough to win it.

15:40 Jump Allen

Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride and I thought his jumping was a bit better at Naas, so hopefully he can improve again in handicap company.

Olympic Man is promising but his jumping lets him down, I’d hope for better here.

He hasn’t run in six months so it will be nice to get experience at this track and hopefully this run will put him right.

She takes a drop in class after running in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown behind Bambino Fever and hopefully she’ll go a bit closer.

