Our industry-leading team of experts combine to provide their best bets for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival including the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.
Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.
"The class act in the race and can have too much speed for Journey With Me and Stage Star. He looks the day two banker with plenty in his favour."
"Has won the Dipper and Scilly Isles en route to Cheltenham and looks likely to be suited by going up to three miles."
"Chasing campaign has not gone to plan this winter, but he’s evidently been rejuvenated back hurdling of late and has a touch of class."
"Looks bomb proof and should he get beaten then it will be a very long week for the home team."
"Won easily 12 months ago and trainer Gordon Elliott could not have been more bullish in a recent update about his well being."
"Looked back to his best with a couple of chase wins while wearing a tongue-tie since the turn of the year and he’s still on a good mark on old hurdling form."
"He has the large 'Timeform P' and can shake up his stablemate Facile Vega and Gordon Elliott's exciting prospect American Mike."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.