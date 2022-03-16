Our industry-leading team of experts combine to provide their best bets for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival including the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.

WEDNESDAY 1.30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: SIR GERHARD

"The class act in the race and can have too much speed for Journey With Me and Stage Star. He looks the day two banker with plenty in his favour." Click here for full preview

2.10 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: L'HOMME PRESSE

"Has won the Dipper and Scilly Isles en route to Cheltenham and looks likely to be suited by going up to three miles." Click here for full preview

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

2.50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: ASHDALE BOB

"Chasing campaign has not gone to plan this winter, but he’s evidently been rejuvenated back hurdling of late and has a touch of class." Click here for full preview

3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: SHISHKIN

"Looks bomb proof and should he get beaten then it will be a very long week for the home team." Click here for full preview

4.10 Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country) Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: TIGER ROLL

"Won easily 12 months ago and trainer Gordon Elliott could not have been more bullish in a recent update about his well being." Click here for full preview

4.50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: ELIXIR DE NUTZ

"Looked back to his best with a couple of chase wins while wearing a tongue-tie since the turn of the year and he’s still on a good mark on old hurdling form." Click here for full preview

5.30 Weatherbys Champion Bumper Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: REDEMPTION DAY