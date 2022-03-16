Check out David Ord's suggested Lucky 15 with four selections for day two of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip
The British team look to hold the key to the Brown Advisory. Bravemansgame has looked a natural over fences but it's at the back of my mind that Paul Nicholls was keen to swerve this and head to Aintree as he feels he's better on a flat track.
Ahoy Senor was all-at-sea going right-handed at Kempton and is learning all the time but he's in deep here and the thriving L'HOMME PRESSE is the selection.
He's won the Dipper and Scilly Isles en route to Cheltenham and looks likely to be suited by going up to three miles. Despite a scare a fortnight ago, Venetia Williams' team are going well again and his slick jumping will be a key asset.
He has had a quiet season to date but there was more to like about DROP THE ANCHOR's run in the Liffey Handicap Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.
JP McManus' charge finished fifth there and heads to Cheltenham on a three pounds lower mark when when seventh in last year's County Hurdle. The step up to two miles five is a big plus and recent market support suggests he's been laid out for this.
He won the race last year and from only a four pounds higher mark SKY PIRATE looks set for another bold bid in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup.
Jonjo O'Neill's charge chased home Before Midnight from a mark of 159 here in October and is now down to 156 after taking in a series of small-field contests.
What he needs is a big field and an end-to-end gallop. He gets that here and with no fewer than six horses looking likely to want to make it - he can pick the pieces up late.
John Ingles wrote an interesting piece on these pages at the weekend about how it often pays to ignore the obvious when it comes to Willie Mullins and the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.
Facile Vega leads his charge this time after a visually stunning win at the Dublin Racing Festival but there are plenty at Closutton who believe REDEMPTION DAY is at least his equal.
He's only run once but was strong in the market when toying his rivals at Leopardstown over Christmas. He has the large 'Timeform P' and can shake up his stablemate and Gordon Elliott's exciting prospect American Mike.
