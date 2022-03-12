Willie Mullins has won 11 of the 29 renewals of the Champion Bumper, but while that has often made identifying where the winner is likely to come from relatively straightforward, zeroing in on the winning horse has been a different matter.

Backing the Closutton runner – there was only one in those days - in the Champion Bumper was a profitable system in the early years of the race when Wither Or Which (ridden by Mullins himself), Florida Pearl and Alexander Banquet won consecutive renewals from 1996 to 1998 at odds of 11/4, 6/1 and 9/1.

But things have become much trickier for punters this century when Mullins, in line with a much-expanded training operation, has saddled more than one runner. Missed That was Mullins’ only runner when obliging as the 7/2 favourite under Ruby Walsh in 2005, but, otherwise, Joe Cullen (14/1 in 2000), Cousin Vinny (12/1 in 2008), Champagne Fever (16/1 in 2012), Briar Hill (25/1 in 2013), Relegate (25/1 again in 2018), Ferny Hollow (11/1) and, last year, Sir Gerhard (85/40) have all been successful when the stable had at least one other runner at shorter odds.