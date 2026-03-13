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Expert opinion from Timeform

Cheltenham reaction: Timeform verdict on Gaelic Warrior's eight-length Cheltenham Gold Cup win

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Fri March 13, 2026 · 1h ago

Gaelic Warrior earned a Timeform rating of 174 for his commanding eight-length victory in Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old was claiming a sixth career success at the highest level and comprehensively reversed King George form from earlier in the season with The Jukebox Man, who trailed home eighth of the 10 runners. Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie had also finished a place behind Gaelic Warrior when a close-up fourth in the King George.

Gaelic Warrior's revised rating places him between Mullins' previous Gold Cup winners Al Boum Photo (171) and Galopin des Champs (181), who were both dual winners of the blue riband event.

Timeform jumps handicapper Phil Turner said: "Gaelic Warrior became just the second Arkle winner to land the Cheltenham Gold Cup after Alverton in 1979 - and he was chased home by another Arkle winner for good measure!

"It was fitting Gaelic Warrior could complete that rare double as he's been a remarkably versatile horse from early in his career, winning both a valuable two-mile handicap and a Grade 1 three-mile novice within a few months during his hurdling days.

Gaelic Warrior jumps the last en route to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup
READ: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup result: Gaelic Warrior cruises clear - report and free video replay

"His two wins this season have also come in starkly different fashion, an exuberant display from the front in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown back in November bearing little relation to Friday's powerful staying performance under more measured tactics.

"It was a top-class effort and propelled his Timeform rating to 174, one which places him between Mullins' two previous Gold Cup heroes Al Boum Photo (171) and Galopin des Champs (181).

"That said, in some ways the last 48 hours have been all about the Mullins-trained chaser stood in his box. Fact To File has comprehensively beaten both Heart Wood and Gaelic Warrior over the past 12 months and their wide-margin wins in the Ryanair Chase and Gold Cup respectively left one thinking what might have been had he been allowed to take his chance in either."

Cheltenham Festival coverage

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