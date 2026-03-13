The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old was claiming a sixth career success at the highest level and comprehensively reversed King George form from earlier in the season with The Jukebox Man, who trailed home eighth of the 10 runners. Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie had also finished a place behind Gaelic Warrior when a close-up fourth in the King George.

Gaelic Warrior's revised rating places him between Mullins' previous Gold Cup winners Al Boum Photo (171) and Galopin des Champs (181), who were both dual winners of the blue riband event.

Timeform jumps handicapper Phil Turner said: "Gaelic Warrior became just the second Arkle winner to land the Cheltenham Gold Cup after Alverton in 1979 - and he was chased home by another Arkle winner for good measure!

"It was fitting Gaelic Warrior could complete that rare double as he's been a remarkably versatile horse from early in his career, winning both a valuable two-mile handicap and a Grade 1 three-mile novice within a few months during his hurdling days.