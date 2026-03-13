Johnny's Jury ran out a surprise winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Gold Cup day.

Live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival The three mile Grade 1 hurdle - registered as the Spa Novices' Hurdle - is no stranger to shock results and Johnny's Jury - trained by Jamie Snowden and ridden by Gavin Sheehan - provided another. Supporters of the 9/4 favourite Doctor Steinberg knew their fate fairly early as he failed to settle for Paul Townend who eventually gave up the fight and allowed the Dublin Racing Festival winner his head and the lead. It was no surprise when Doctor Steinberg cried enough towards the bottom of the hill with runners spread across the track. Mondoui'boy was laying down a strong challenge for Ben Pauling, The Passing Wife - supplemented for this race by trainer Gavin Cromwell - came through with a strong run having been off the bridle when the tempo had quickened while Fruit De Mer had moved into contention much more easily towards the inside. However, they weren't able to fend off Johnny's Jury who produced a power-packed finish towards the stands' rail to sweep past his rivals well after the last to win by a length and a half. The placed pair were separated by just a head but pulled four lengths clear of Mondoui'boy who claimed fourth.

15:20 Cheltenham - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle result 1st JOHNNY'S JURY 20/1 2nd Fruit De Mer 28/1 3rd The Passing Wife 11/1

Snowden said: “It is fabulous and just wonderful. We never planned to be at the back and the start was a bit of a mess once again. He has travelled through the race, and jumped great, and there is no better man on top than Gav. “We have gone through a lot of things over the last few years. It is wonderful to have another Grade One winner, and for it to be at Cheltenham is amazing. “He is a very nice horse that was bought by Tom Malone up at the sales. He came from Nicky (Henderson), and he highly recommended him. He has done nothing but improve through the course of the last year. “It was a massive step up from two miles one to three miles, but he is a half-brother to Appreciate It so we thought stamina was not a question and thankfully it worked out. “We always knew he was a three mile chaser, but we try and campaign our horses over two miles until we want to step up. Ideally we do it in increments until we want to go up to three miles, but we knew from his pedigree he would stay and that the rain was around later in the week and it all just worked out well. “It was a leap of faith running him here but it has all worked out well. It is great credit to the whole team. "When we jumped off and missed the break at the back we were cursing our luck through most of it, but we got a lovely run through it and he stayed on up the hill beautifully. He will definitely be going over fences next season. “This week has been tough. Wendigo fell at the last La Conquiere never got into it and Wilde’s Legacy never got into the bumper. This place is really tough. It is tough to win, and tough to run well. This just makes the good days special.”

Watch the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in full

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