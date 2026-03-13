Cheltenham Festival review | Results and reports for the rest of day four including the County Hurdle

Wilful ran out a ready winner of the William Hill Handicap Hurdle as those to have raced on the pace dominated the finish.

Jonjo O'Neill Jr had the seven-year-old - the winner of a valuable handicap at Ascot this season - in the front rank throughout, edging over towards the favoured stands' side as he approached the final hurdle.

The closers were stacked up in behind, jostling for room, but O'Neill had more than enough up his sleeve as he asked Wilful to quicken into that final flight and they hit the ground running a couple of lengths clear of Sticktotheplan who had raced just in behind the pace.

Wilful responded willingly for his rider and galloped strongly up the hill to score by three lengths.

Sticktotheplan was a clear second, two lengths ahead of Joyeuse who finished powerfully for third with Cracking Rhapsody just edging out the patiently ridden pair of Sinnatra and Karbau (4/1 favourite) for fourth.

AJ O’Neill, who trains Wilful in partnership with his father, Jonjo, said: “It has been a week of dreams. I’m speechless. I was the first time [after Johnnywho won the Trustmarque Ultima] and I’ve barely just found my words again.

“Jonjo has given him an unbelievably great ride and the Hay family have been great supporters of ours and the horse has done such a fantastic job to win again. He was great at Ascot, when the ground was maybe on the softer side for him. His form recently has been very good. We were hoping he would run a nice race as he is a progressive horse and he has gone and done it.

“It is a tried and tested formula with him to ride him handy and it seemed to work, and it is great it has worked again today. He has been very consistent and he is a pleasure to have around the place. One winner was excellent and to get two is unbelievable.”

And having been taken out of the Unibet Champion Hurdle late on this season connections hinted it could be on the radar next season.

He added: “The thinking was if we couldn’t come here and win this then we had no business being in the Champion Hurdle. It is great to be able to come and do this. We will enjoy today first, but it is something we considered this year. He has won nicely and Jonjo has given him an excellent ride.

“Everything went our way on the day, but the Champion Hurdle is something we might consider next season.”

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I really fancied him. I would have preferred it if we hadn't got the rain but it hadn't got in too much.

“It’s fantastic. It's so hard to win here - you’ve got to make them count. It’s such a special place. I'm lucky enough to have had winners here but it's great to get them for Dad. I’ve had a troubled time on and off the course over the last year, but have had a lot of support from my family – to repay them means everything.”

Jonjo O’Neill Sr added: “Cheltenham is Cheltenham. To have runners here is fantastic, and to be lucky enough to have two winners this time is great. AJ keeps telling me every evening that he’s improved them all, I’m beginning to believe him now!”

Lauren Hay, daughter of winning owner Dr Jim Hay, said: “I used to work for Jonjo and all I’ve ever wanted is for Dad’s colours to come to Cheltenham, and now they’ve done it, it means the absolute world.

“I knew the fact that we did so well at Punchestown meant that we could get here, but I didn’t know this was quite possible, so it means everything.”