Cheltenham Festival review | Results and reports for the rest of day four including the County Hurdle

A review of the rest of Friday's action from the Cheltenham Festival including the William Hill County Hurdle.
14:00 William Hill County Handicap Hurdle
1st WILFUL 14/1
2nd Sticktotheplan 25/1
3rd Joyeuse 12/1
4th Cracking Rhapsody 50/1
Wilful ran out a ready winner of the William Hill Handicap Hurdle as those to have raced on the pace dominated the finish.
Jonjo O'Neill Jr had the seven-year-old - the winner of a valuable handicap at Ascot this season - in the front rank throughout, edging over towards the favoured stands' side as he approached the final hurdle.
The closers were stacked up in behind, jostling for room, but O'Neill had more than enough up his sleeve as he asked Wilful to quicken into that final flight and they hit the ground running a couple of lengths clear of Sticktotheplan who had raced just in behind the pace.
Wilful responded willingly for his rider and galloped strongly up the hill to score by three lengths.
Sticktotheplan was a clear second, two lengths ahead of Joyeuse who finished powerfully for third with Cracking Rhapsody just edging out the patiently ridden pair of Sinnatra and Karbau (4/1 favourite) for fourth.
AJ O’Neill, who trains Wilful in partnership with his father, Jonjo, said: “It has been a week of dreams. I’m speechless. I was the first time [after Johnnywho won the Trustmarque Ultima] and I’ve barely just found my words again.
“Jonjo has given him an unbelievably great ride and the Hay family have been great supporters of ours and the horse has done such a fantastic job to win again. He was great at Ascot, when the ground was maybe on the softer side for him. His form recently has been very good. We were hoping he would run a nice race as he is a progressive horse and he has gone and done it.
“It is a tried and tested formula with him to ride him handy and it seemed to work, and it is great it has worked again today. He has been very consistent and he is a pleasure to have around the place. One winner was excellent and to get two is unbelievable.”
And having been taken out of the Unibet Champion Hurdle late on this season connections hinted it could be on the radar next season.
He added: “The thinking was if we couldn’t come here and win this then we had no business being in the Champion Hurdle. It is great to be able to come and do this. We will enjoy today first, but it is something we considered this year. He has won nicely and Jonjo has given him an excellent ride.
“Everything went our way on the day, but the Champion Hurdle is something we might consider next season.”
The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I really fancied him. I would have preferred it if we hadn't got the rain but it hadn't got in too much.
“It’s fantastic. It's so hard to win here - you’ve got to make them count. It’s such a special place. I'm lucky enough to have had winners here but it's great to get them for Dad. I’ve had a troubled time on and off the course over the last year, but have had a lot of support from my family – to repay them means everything.”
Jonjo O’Neill Sr added: “Cheltenham is Cheltenham. To have runners here is fantastic, and to be lucky enough to have two winners this time is great. AJ keeps telling me every evening that he’s improved them all, I’m beginning to believe him now!”
Lauren Hay, daughter of winning owner Dr Jim Hay, said: “I used to work for Jonjo and all I’ve ever wanted is for Dad’s colours to come to Cheltenham, and now they’ve done it, it means the absolute world.
“I knew the fact that we did so well at Punchestown meant that we could get here, but I didn’t know this was quite possible, so it means everything.”
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14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (registered as the Liberthine Mares' Chase)
1st DINOBLUE 11/8 favourite
2nd Only By Night 11/1
3rd Panic Attack 11/4
Dinoblue was majestic in retaining her crown in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (registered as the Liberthine Mares' Chase).
Second in 2024 before winning the two and a half mile Grade 2 12 months ago, Dinoblue was a popular favourite in the colours of JP McManus having won both starts this season.
Mark Walsh settled the mare in behind the pace set by outsider Telephathique, always keeping main market rival Panic Attack in his sights. Dinoblue jumped to the front at the fourth last but Panic Attack kept snapping away at her heels although Harry Skelton was busy in the saddle whilst Walsh was motionless.
Panic Attack soon dropped off but the patiently ridden Only By Night - second in last year's Arkle - came through to throw down the next challenge. Two more perfect jumps by Dinoblue helped maintain her advantage and although Only By Night stuck to her task gamely, reducing the distance between the pair after the last, the result never looked in doubt.
The pair were separated by one and three quarter lengths with Panic Attack a further nine and a half lengths away in third.
Willie Mullins heaped plenty of praise on the jumping display put up by Dinoblue, saying: "One thing Mark said when he got off her was that her jumping today was just magical, especially over the last ditch.
“He said she jumped it so well as she was third going into it, and she was then competitive, but he wondered if he had gone too early. Mark said she just took the bull by the horns at the last ditch. Mark didn’t want to get into it that far out, but he said what could he do. She was foot perfect from there on.
“She is a lovely mare. They are a good match, Mark and Dinoblue.
“It would look like that was her best performance. I can go back in the form book with my head, but certainly from a visual point of view it looked the best performance.
“Her jumping was just outstanding. There was no problem with anything, ground or trip. Her jumping was extraordinary and if you could have horses that jump like that every day of the week it would make the game easy.
“I think there are some mares races for her left this season; I imagine we will stay in that league.”
As for Gavin Cromwell, trainer of the runner-up Only By Night, he was pleased with her effort on her first time over the trip under rules.
He said: “We were delighted with the run and no doubt that she stayed. Everybody was asking the question if she would stay, and then in my head I was questioning it. I actually always thought she would have no problem with the trip. Everything went really well. Maybe if she was put into it earlier, who knows, but she was beaten by a very good mare and we are delighted with her.”
And as for Dan Skelton, who saddled third Panic Attack, he admitted he was an ideal prep for next month’s Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Skelton said: “She ran beautifully and jumped immaculately. She is a phenomenal jumper and I’m very proud of her. It was a beautiful Grand National trial over two and a half miles.
"We couldn’t quite win today in decent ground, but that is sometimes how the cookie crumbles.”
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