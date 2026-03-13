Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup result: Gaelic Warrior cruises clear - report and free video replay

Gaelic Warrior ran out a spectacular winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup for trainer Willie Mullins, rider Paul Townend and owners Rich and Susannah Ricci.

Live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival The victory completes a fantastic meeting for the same connections who had won the Champion Hurdle with Lossiemouth on Tuesday. It's the first time an owner has won the Champion Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup at the same meeting since Dorothy Paget struck with Solford and Roman Hackle in 1940. Gaelic Warrior is the first winner of the Gold Cup to carry the Riccis' distinctive pink and green silks, but he was a fifth winner of the race for Mullins and Townend who had previously struck with dual winners Al Boum Photo (2019, 2020) and Galopin des Champs (2023, 2024). Townend is the only rider to have won five Cheltenham Gold Cups, and he's also the only jockey to have won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at the same meeting. His Champion Chase success was provided by Il Etait Temps, also trained by Mullins.

Paul Townend salutes the crowd on Gaelic Warrior

Gaelic Warrior, the 11/4 joint favourite, appeared to race keenly in the early stages but arrived still full of running on the turn for home and quickly assumed control. He impressively asserted his authority, cleared the final two fences in style and stormed up the hill to win by eight lengths from Jango Baie, the other joint favourite, with last year's Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin, who could never get competitive, a further couple of lengths back in third. 'It was just a matter of not falling off' Townend said: “It’s the Gold Cup. I always say they just get better and better. Oh my God, I’m speechless! We were dealt a big blow with Galopin Des Champs coming out, I was lucky enough for this lad to come along. Patrick [Mullins] was convinced that he was the horse for the race. He’s done a lot of work with this horse from the last day, it’s a huge team effort, I was just the fortunate one to be on his back today.” Responding the the point that Gaelic Warrior appeared to race keenly early on, Townend said: “That’s not keen for Gaelic Warrior! I was delighted I got the position I wanted. When Harry [Skelton on Grey Dawning] went on, I was even happier because we were bumping into each other at a couple of fences and we were just going to keep clashing the whole way around. When he went on, this lad went to sleep, jumped from fence to fence, I didn’t ever envision being in front going as well turning in, but I wasn’t going to slow him down after the jump at the third last any more than I did. It was just a matter of not falling off him up the straight." Mullins, who has joined Arkle's trainer Tom Dreaper as the most successful trainer in the Gold Cup, said: “It was just extraordinary. I’m just delighted for the Riccis. "I’m delighted for Paul Townend, who gave him such a great ride. He was so cool on him. Could you imagine what was going through his head going to the last fence? I know what was going through mine! We’ve had so many last fence mishaps around here. It’s fantastic and the way he did it was just spectacular. "He got everything right and just put in a tremendous round of jumping. We can’t ask for better than that. Jumping and ability, fantastic for owner and jockey."

Gaelic Warrior jumps the last fence in splendid isolation

One of the big stories leading up to the race revolved around King George winner The Jukebox Man and his popular owner Harry Redknapp. The Jukebox Man was ridden prominently by Ben Jones, tracking the pace set by Welsh Grand National winner Haiti Couleurs, and still looked to hold every chance after jumping the third last. However, Gaelic Warrior soon loomed up going much better on his outside and The Jukebox Man faded in the straight to finish eighth. Redknapp said: “He fell in a bit of a hole, but overall he jumped great and ran great. He has given everything today and hopefully come back safe and sound, which is the main thing. “Gaelic Warrior was fantastic today, my God he was really impressive. It has been a great week with the build up and the dream. To have a runner here with a chance was fantastic for me. “He travelled so well I was excited the whole way. He missed a week of work, but I’m not blaming that, as the winner was different class."

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Gaelic Warrior gets his day in the sun The victory provides a crowning moment for the eight-year-old Gaelic Warrior who has been in the headlines since his acquisition from France. He was memorably beaten off a BHA handicap mark of just 129 when sent off a red-hot favourite in the 2022 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on his stable debut, but he was successful in Grade 1 company at the Punchestown Festival the following season and then quickly developed into a top-class chaser. He won two Grade 1s during his novice chase campaign, including the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, and also struck at the top level in open company last season in the Bowl at Aintree after he had bypassed Cheltenham. He was narrowly denied when beaten a couple of noses in third in the King George on Boxing Day and had to settle for second behind stablemate Fact To File in the Irish Gold Cup last time, but he delivered the sort of performance he had long threatened at Cheltenham, proving a class apart from his rivals. He also became only the second Arkle winner to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, a feat only previously achieved by Alverton. Rich Ricci said: “I’m a wreck! I’ve been crying since the second last. I’ve been trying to win this race for 21 years. Brilliant. Magic. People are so lovely to me. And a great ride by Paul. It’s been a great week - incredible. “I’m pleased for the horse - I’m very pleased for [racing manager] Joe Chambers, because he was the one who really backed the horse, found a new sire - he’s very good at that - and had faith in him from the beginning. We’ve tried to buy Gold Cup winners and have never had it until today."

Rich Ricci looks to the sky in celebration