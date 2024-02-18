Cheltenham Festival update: Spotlight on Punchestown winner Tullyhill

Matt Brocklebank focuses on Tullyhill's striking success in the Listed novice hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

At the end of a week which saw Willie Mullins parade the likes of Ballyburn, Mystical Power, Ile Atlantique, Readin Tommy Wrong, High Class Hero and Dancing City in front of the assembled press at his annual pre-Cheltenham media day in Closutton, it seemed almost inconceivable that Ireland's champion trainer could pull yet another top-class novice out of his hat on Sunday's Punchestown card. And yet when Paul Townend positioned the strapping grey Tullyhill at the head of the pack as the eight horses casually circled prior to the start of the Listed Madigan Group Irish EBF Sheila Bourke Novice Hurdle, there was an air of inevitability about what was to come. The market had spoken too, Tullyhill fleetingly priced up at 5/2 and 9/4 on Saturday evening but ultimately sent off the 6/5 favourite following sustained support compared to main rival No Flies On Him, who took something of a walk in the betting.

Tullyhill has always been headstrong, even when splitting A Dream To Share and King Of Kingsfield in the Grade 1 Champion I.N.H. Flat Race at the spring Festival on this track last April he'd underlined a tendency to over-race in the early stages, and that was ultimately his undoing when beaten at odds of 1/8 on his hurdling debut in a maiden hurdle (also at Punchestown) on November 26. That came during a period when all of Mullins' best novices appeared to be a little behind schedule, the aforementioned Ballyburn beaten at odds-on at Fairyhouse in early-December and - like that stablemate - Tullyhill swiftly set the record straight with an easy win in a Naas maiden in the New Year. He was neat on the front end that day too but Sunday's jumping performance was even sharper, the son of Martaline measuring his hurdles beautifully and giving out the distinct signs of a horse now very much getting to grips with the game. He didn't make his debut under Rules until March of last year but has always been spoken of among the upper echelons by those closest to the stable, and beating the similarly well-regarded No Flies On Him by nine lengths, seven-length Moscow Flyer runner-up Jigoro back in third, without coming under maximum pressure, looks a piece of form to take very seriously.

What do the antepost markets say? Here's where it gets a bit tasty. Tullyhill's sole Cheltenham Festival entry is in the Sky Bet Supreme, a race for which the sponsors had him as a largely unconsidered 18/1 chance, no doubt on the back of not getting much of a mention in the countless stable tours published across various platforms earlier this week. That (NRNB) price now reads 6/1, with Paddy Power as low at 5/1 and just bet365, who offer the same money-back concession, going 8/1 for the Festival opener. The two horses shorter than Tullyhill in the same market, namely Ballyburn (evens) and Mystical Power (11/2), are both trained by the same man but run in the colours of different owners. In the 2m5f Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, Ballyburn was on Sunday cut to 9/4 from 4/1 by Unibet and 5/2 from 7/2 by Coral and Ladbrokes. Sky Bet are a best-priced 2/1 among the firms offering NRNB on the Baring Bingham, with others as short at 11/10.

"𝙒𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙥𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠!"



🎙️ @MattBrocklebank & Ben Linfoot suggested Ballyburn could run in the Baring Bingham rather than the Supreme on the podcast last week, and they still think he could despite shortening in the betting for the Festival opener... pic.twitter.com/L45VElrLmW — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 14, 2024