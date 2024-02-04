Cheltenham Festival update: Spotlight on Ballyburn

Matt Brocklebank is looking to temper enthusiasm for Ballyburn after he become a short-priced favourite for both the Sky Bet Supreme and the Baring Bingham at Cheltenham.

What’s the latest development? The Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle – so often the best novice hurdle run anywhere prior to the Cheltenham Festival in March – was won by the Willie Mullins-trained Ballyburn. A son of Flemensfirth owned by Ronnie Bartlett and David Manasseh, he was taking the step up to Grade 1 level for the first time in his life, having widely been considered among the best of Mullins’ bumper horses last season he missed Cheltenham before winning the JP & M Doyle Flat Race at the Punchestown Festival at the end of April. His hurdling campaign got off to a relatively inauspicious start, Ballyburn turned over at 10/11 behind Firefox in a Fairyhouse maiden on December 2, before setting the record straight in no uncertain terms with a 25-length demolition job over Leopardstown’s two and a half miles at the end of the Christmas Festival. The DRF rise in class, together with a drop back to two miles, was the question mark for Paul Townend’s mount on Sunday and – taken at face value anyway - he had all the answers, taking full advantage of the omission of the final flight due to low sun, which helped turn the race into more of a test of stamina at the trip than might have been the case. Ballyburn sat second early on, just off rank outsider Boher Road, before inheriting the lead midway down the back straight. Eventual runner-up Slade Steel kept the favourite company on the sharp end, but Townend was essentially able to dictate at his own leisure and, in trademark fashion, stepped on the gas immediately on touching down after the usual second-last (last on this occasion) before quickening again after slaloming around the omitted obstacle. He took a bit of pulling up after the line and his winning margin of seven lengths may not have been a full reflection of his superiority on the day.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

What do the markets say? Impressive – in a word. Already right up near the top of the markets for both the Sky Bet Supreme and the Baring Bingham before the DRF, Ballyburn is now as short as 5/4 for the Festival opener with the sponsors (NRNB) and 2/1 with Ladbrokes and Coral who don’t yet offer the non-runner concession. In the Baring Bingham – the race for which he really shortened up after winning his maiden hurdle at the intermediate trip – he is 11/10 with Paddy Power (NRNB) and a best-priced 3/1 (also Coral, Ladbrokes) without the NRNB safety-net. Henry De Bromhead's Slade Steel was cut to a general 5/1 for the Baring Bingham on the back of his creditable effort in defeat, while William Hill saw the need to trim Ballyburn’s stablemate Mystical Power to 11/4 (NRNB), with the latter nudged out to as big as 5/1 with Betfair for the Sky Bet Supreme. What are the Festival options? Willie Mullins wasn’t giving anything away in his post-race interviews and you can understand why given he’ll now have to have some serious conversations with connections of Mystical Power, who also have the Nicky Henderson-trained Jeriko Du Reponet in the mix for both races, and countless others don’t forget. Ballyburn’s owners jesting on Racing TV that they might run him in the Albert Bartlett – a Festival race for which the horse is not entered – doesn’t exactly help but it’s pretty clear that the word from the camp was to keep schtum regarding future targets before letting the dust settle.

READ: Report, reaction and free video replay