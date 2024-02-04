Ballyburn heads ante-post markets for Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles after sparkling at DRF

The complexion of the race changed a little with the omission of the only flight in the home straight (due to the low sun) but it's unlikely that it made any difference to the result.

Townend, passed fit to ride after being unseated from Gaelic Warrior in the preceding race, had Ballyburn, dropping back half a mile in trip, in a prominent pitch and had his rivals well stretched out in the straight but it was the manner in which he quickened again having bypassed the last obstacle that really caught the eye.

Seven lengths and the same were the winning distances - Slade Steel and King Of Kingsfield filling the places - but the impression created was so much more than the bare margins of victory.

Ballyburn is the new 2/1 favourite (NRNB) from 5/2 with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the curtain raiser at next month's Cheltenham Festival. The same firm make him 6/4 (from 7/2 NRNB) for the longer Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle.

Betfair Sportsbook were similarly taken and make the winner their 7/4 favourite for the Supreme from 9/2.