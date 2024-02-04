El Fabiolo wins the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown

There have been seven renewals of the Grade 1 prize, run over two miles and a furlong, and Mullins has lifted the trophy on each and every occasion.

It was long odds against someone else lifting the prize in 2024 as Mullins saddled four of the five runners with Captain Guiness the outlier.

Unbeaten in five starts over fences coming into the contest, El Fabiolo was made the 4/11 favourite and his supporters never had cause for concern as the star seven-year-old eased past the leader - and last year's winner - Gentleman De Mee without being asked for any obvious effort.

The runners were stretched out in single file behind the taking winner who scored by eight and a half lengths from Dinoblue.

Already odds-on for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, El Fabiolo's grip on the market has only tightened after Jonbon's reverse in the Clarence House and his own commanding victory.

Sky Bet make last year's Arkle hero just 2/5 (from 1/2) to add the two mile chase crown to his haul next month.