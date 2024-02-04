El Fabiolo wins the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins' vice like hold on the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown continued as El Fabiolo recorded a smooth success at the Dublin Racing Festival.
There have been seven renewals of the Grade 1 prize, run over two miles and a furlong, and Mullins has lifted the trophy on each and every occasion.
It was long odds against someone else lifting the prize in 2024 as Mullins saddled four of the five runners with Captain Guiness the outlier.
Unbeaten in five starts over fences coming into the contest, El Fabiolo was made the 4/11 favourite and his supporters never had cause for concern as the star seven-year-old eased past the leader - and last year's winner - Gentleman De Mee without being asked for any obvious effort.
The runners were stretched out in single file behind the taking winner who scored by eight and a half lengths from Dinoblue.
Already odds-on for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, El Fabiolo's grip on the market has only tightened after Jonbon's reverse in the Clarence House and his own commanding victory.
Sky Bet make last year's Arkle hero just 2/5 (from 1/2) to add the two mile chase crown to his haul next month.
Townend said: “He was a bit saucy early on but that can be him.
"I missed one down the back but one good jump put me back in the race and I was in control of it. He’s a huge horse with loads of power. He’s a monster.
“I got the wrong side of him (Gentleman De Mee), foolishly, halfway down the back but once I switched in it was grand.”
Mullins added: "Dinoblue worked so well during the week and she was in tip-top order so he beat her emphatically. I'd imagine she'll go to the Mrs Paddy Power Chase.
“He did his job well and I thought if he made any mistake then she would definitely give him a race, so it was a good test and not a freebie by any means. She was getting 7lb from him and she is a good mare.
“He was very clean today and very good. Paul just sat very quiet on him, and he appreciated that and did his job.
“I’m delighted all the owners are here and they love coming to Ireland to race. They have raced in France and England extensively, but they say the experience here is way better.
“The appreciation Irish people have for racing is huge which you don’t get in other countries.”
