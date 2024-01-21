Cheltenham Festival update: Spotlight on L’Homme Presse following Lingfield win

Matt Brocklebank reflects on Sunday's action from Lingfield and the comeback win of L'Homme Presse with a view to the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

What’s the latest development? L’Homme Presse overcame some distinct rustiness to make a successful return to action in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield, thrusting his name into the melting pot for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, a race he was forced to miss having picked up an injury after unseating Charlie Deutsch in the King George last year. Trainer Venetia Williams - and emotionally-charged owner Andy Williams - had shown extreme patience to pick and choose a suitable target for the nine-year-old’s comeback, stressing all along that it was only a minor issue that had kept the horse away from the spotlight, and he was well suited to both the conditions of Sunday's race - getting 4lb from chief form/market rival Protektorat - and the soft ground on a left-handed track. Having jumped markedly out to the left at points at Kempton last Christmas, getting back on an anti-clockwise circuit appeared paramount and Deutsch's heart must have been in his mouth for a second when L’Homme Presse had a long look at the first obstacle, put in a short stride (to the left) and more than just brushed through the top of it. It hadn’t been a great day for the jockey up to this point, Djelo having been wiped out at that first fence in the Lightning and Frero Banbou forced to pull-up after a shuddering mistake in the two-mile handicap. Thankfully, L’Homme Presse quickly got the landing-gear out and promptly cleared the second fence with daylight to spare. He went to his left at the third and - to a lesser extent - the fourth fence too, but the favourite’s jumping improved considerably after Harry Skelton on Protektorat injected more pace into the race out in front, which clearly bodes well when it comes to the Gold Cup as there’s rarely any hiding place there.

What do the markets say? 20/1 generally for the Gold Cup at the start of the week, plenty of bookmakers had already started to take evasive action with L’Homme Presse before the Lingfield race but as the dust settled on Sunday he was still a double-figure price for Cheltenham with the majority of layers. BetMGM and 888Sport are shortest at 8/1, with 12/1 on offer with Coral and Ladbrokes, while at the head of the Gold Cup market the impressive Savills Chase winner and reigning champ Galopin Des Champs is even-money with Sky Bet (NRNB), Paddy Power and Betfair. Protektorat was nibbled in the Gold Cup betting with a few firms following his respectable run in defeat, though he can still be backed at 66/1 for the big one and 33/1 for the Ryanair Chase. He is also 50s for the Grand National at Aintree.

What’s the current conclusion? As far as prep runs go, L’Homme Presse’s Sunday outing could hardly have gone much better, the horse getting the job done fairly stylishly in the end, without having to dig so deep as to think he could recoil physically after the first run for 391 days. There were a few suggestions in the immediate aftermath that the Ascot Chase could come under consideration before Cheltenham, but I see no reason to take that route and he'll surely end up going for Gold from here. Making any sort of case against Galopin Des Champs is difficult on the back of that one's Leopardstown win over Christmas, but it’s also hard to imagine he can do much more in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup – still his intended next race by all accounts – to enhance his claims further, and it wouldn’t be the biggest shock in the world were he to put in a relatively flat effort there, even in victory. Fastorslow (100/30 in places) doesn’t look likely to get much shorter - if at all - between now and the Cheltenham Festival as he also has the DRF on his agenda, while Shishkin needs to pass a Denman Chase trial at Newbury and will always have the ‘will he even jump off?!’ question hanging over him on his return to Prestbury Park. Gerri Colombe is the other horse shorter in the betting (with certain firms) and there must be a chance a horse like 2022 Turners winner L’Homme Presse might have too many gears for him, unless the ground is extremely testing which would possibly swing the balance slightly. He's versatile ground-wise and basically has an awful lot going for him including the very light pre-Festival campaign which isn’t to everyone’s liking when planned in advance but hasn’t done the likes of Al Boum Photo and A Plus Tard too badly in recent seasons. L’Homme Presse won’t be making up the numbers come Cheltenham Friday, that much is clear, and to me the revised 10/1 – or 9/1 NRNB with Sky Bet - looks perfectly reasonable, if a little too big as things stand.

High on the shortlist for top novice hurdle honours How good could High Class Hero become if he brushes up his jumping? Like so many Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle contenders, Willie Mullins charge was undoubtedly bought out of the point-to-point scene with fences in mind but, having won a bumper and now brought up his fourth straight success over hurdles, he’s obviously pretty useful in the here and now too. Bookmakers weren’t blown away by his latest odds-on win in the four-runner W.T. O’Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle at Thurles, clipping him to 7/1 from 10s for the three-miler at Cheltenham, but Monkfish was still available at 12/1 for the Albert Bartlett after winning the very same race en route, and High Class Hero is always well on his way to justifying the name anyway.

Willie Mullins was keen to stress he should sharpen up for the run, after being afforded a mid-winter break having been on the go through, June, July and August last summer, so further improvement on the bare form looks highly likely and I do like just how experienced this seven-year-old is ahead of his next assignment, which can be quite a gruelling experience for anything light on match-practice. Skipping the Dublin Racing Festival looks a wise move as he’d have faced some very classy and relatively speedy rivals over two and three-quarter miles in that Grade 1, and there won’t be many going into a race like the Albert Bartlett with such a solid profile as the son of Sulamani (sire of Honeysuckle and Grand National winner Rule The World among others).

