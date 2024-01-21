Lightning Novices' Chase report, reaction and video replay

JPR One was cut for the Arkle after winning the rescheduled Downloand The Racing App Now Lightning Novices' Chase.

The Grade 2 contest, originally due to be run on day one of the Winter Millions meeting on Friday's abandoned card having previously been staged at Doncaster, featured some early drama as 9/4 favourite Djelo was wiped out by the wayward front-runner Matata. Matata adjusted markedly to his left at the very first fence and left Charlie Deutsch with no chance of remaining in tact on Djelo, with Matata and Daryl Jacob taking up front-running duties. He was tracked closely from around halfway by the eventual winner in the hands of Brendan Powell, Joe Tizzard's horse jumping on with five fences to take and although he seemed to idle on the run-in after taking the last two in particularly good style, JPR One had a comfortable half-length in hand over the rallying Matata at the line. Pembroke was seven and a half lengths further back in third with Master Chewy just last of the four horses who finished.

