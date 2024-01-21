Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase report, reaction and replay

Making his first public appearance of the season having been out since unseating Charlie Deutsch in last season's King George VI Chase at Kempton, the Venetia Williams-trained L'Homme Presse showed all his class to justify 8/11 favouritism, beating main market rival Protektorat (2/1) by two and a quarter lengths after an absorbing tactical battle.

The front two came 19 lengths clear of Iwilldoit (11/1) back in third and the winner was cut to 9/1 with Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15.

Deutsch, who had been out of luck earlier on the card, said on Sky Sports Racing: "It wasn't going to plan today but at least I didn't get hurt. We were slow at the first (fence) but he was laid back and took time to find his feet.

"I started asking questions down the back just to get him involved and he's only really woken up when I got upsides and jumped the first in the straight. He's shown his class.

"He's schooled well and been working well but I didn't expect him to be quite as rusty today. Against top class horses it can get you beat but he's shown his class. He definitely stays, because of his attitude I think, but he's got speed as well which is what you need."