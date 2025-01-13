Cheltenham Festival tips: Antepost Ryanair Chase preview and best bets

The Festival Trophy, or the Ryanair as it’s more commonly known, can be a difficult race for ante-post betting as despite its Grade 1 status and the fact that it attracts the highest quality entries, many of those engaged at this stage also hold entries for the Champion Chase, the Gold Cup, or both, and those races still have more traditional cachet. As a result, it’s often easy to find – to paraphrase the late, great Eric Morecambe – all the right horses, but not necessarily in the right races.

On the other hand, it’s possible to argue that horses that have the ability to win the Ryanair without the distraction of other entries at Cheltenham in March have an advantage in terms of long-range value and that is certainly the case with SPILLANE’S TOWER, who is entered only in the Ryanair and has that race has his main target with trainer Jimmy Mangan opining that he’s young enough to step up next season.

The seven-year-old may well be a Gold Cup contender in a year’s time, but my view is that Mangan has taken the correct decision to opt for the intermediate championship this time round, and he is a serious player in the Ryanair based not only of his defeat of Monty’s Star in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown (which followed another top-level success at Fairyhouse over 2½m), but also his excellent second to Fact To File in the John Durkan, where he finished in front of Galopin des Champs.

Spillane’s Tower couldn’t match that effort in the King George, where he was left in a poor position after being hampered at the first fence and simply failed to find his usual rhythm at a track where rhythm with a capital ‘R’ is key.

I’m more than happy to give him a pass for that, and the Durkan form could hardly have worked out better, with Galopin des Champs and Fact To File dominating the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

The trio who dominated the Durkan could all clash again in the Irish Gold Cup but Spillane’s Tower is much the most interesting with this race in mind despite Fact To File being a 6/4 shot in a place (NRNB) and no bigger than 4/1 for the Ryanair, whereas the selection is available at 7/1 in a place or two and 6/1 generally.

I won’t even try to argue that Spillane’s Tower is the better of the pair, but he’s priced much more generously and there are obvious problems with backing Fact To File for this, notably that should he run really well or even win at the DRF, he will surely go to the Gold Cup. His participation in the Ryanair essentially depends on him getting beaten so comprehensively by Galopin des Champ that there is no point renewing rivalry in March, and anyone who backs a 6/4 shot ante-post on the basis that it won’t run well on its next outing needs to get their head felt, to coin a phrase.

WATCH: Spillane's Tower pushes Fact To File close in the John Durkan