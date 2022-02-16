Venetia Williams is enjoying a pretty relentless season of success and GREEN BOOK – her only entry across the three Grade One novice hurdle races at the Cheltenham Festival – looks well worth a bet at big prices.

He’s 66/1 in places for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle over two miles, five furlongs, but I’d be amazed if the classy Flat stayer didn’t end up contesting the three-mile Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, and the 25/1 NRNB on offer makes plenty of appeal (25/1 general, without the money-back safety net).

A son of Derby winner Authorized, Green Book showed some promising signs in his youth under Brian Ellison before moving to France where his wait for a breakthrough win of any kind was extended to a dozen starts in total.

The frustrations continued as he was a beaten favourite on hurdling debut – and first public outing for Williams – when second in a Hereford maiden, but it transpired that he was more than a little unfortunate there as he split Herbiers, who has since won three handicap hurdles, and Saint Palais, who is now rated 145 after three subsequent chase wins of his own.

Green Book duly went one better when landing a gamble in the Chester Plate at their big spring meeting last May and held his form very well in marathon races on the level after that. The run of solid form included a fine fifth in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he again split a couple of really smart types in Stag Horn and Morando, who were rated far superior at the time.

Stag Horn has since gone hurdling and is now one of the shortest-priced, British-trained horses in the Albert Bartlett picture at around 14/1 having won last month’s Grade Two Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick, and it’s not hard to argue Green Book should be a similar sort of price.

He’s taken a different route to a potential shot at Grade One glory, but he has made stealthy progress through the ranks and looked better than ever when winning the Grade Three Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown earlier this month (replay below).