Every week in the lead up to Cheltenham, we highlight the horses who could be out to state their case for a shot at one of the 28 Festival races in mid-March.

Warwick leads the way on informative weekend With the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Handicap Chase ably supported by a Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Qualifier, Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle and the Wigley Group Hampton Novices' Chase, there's bound to be the odd Cheltenham pointer on show at Warwick this Saturday. There's the extra incentive of a £25,000 bonus on offer for any horse able to win the Hampton and follow up in one of the top-class novice events at the Festival in March, and no doubt connections of Paul Nicholls' Threeunderthrufive will be well aware of what's at stake as the seven-year-old takes the next step up the ladder in his chasing education. The champion trainer also has 138-rated Gelino Bello entered in the Leamington. It'll be fascinating to see what ends up being declared for the Pertemps Qualifier as Gordon Elliott - who has Mr Fred Rogers in the Leamington - is obviously keen to get a sighter in terms of BHA marks before Cheltenham, having entered no fewer than nine horses for the race. They include former final winner Sire Du Berlais and Grand Roi, last seen running a Grade One over Christmas. Ronan McNally's The Jam Man is another possible from Ireland, while Sporting John, Third Wind and Colonial Dreams from the Nicky Henderson yard also catch the eye.

All the key Cheltenham market movers

Fanion the flames of Festival desire? There's a tasty-looking septet in line for Saturday's Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, including Venetia Williams' Fanion D'Estruval who, among others, could be able to tee up another shot at Allaho and co in the Ryanair Chase. He was unplaced last year but is a year older now and won like an improved animal in a Newbury handicap last time. King George no-show Mister Fisher drops back to what looks his optimum trip (extended 2m4f) and the race also contains Dashel Drasher, Defi Du Seuil, Eldorado Allen, Master Tommytucker and Rouge Vif. The valuable Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle is one of the big betting races of the day and 2018 winner William Henry went on to win the Coral Cup the following season. He was trained by Henderson, who could run Marie's Rock (one of four entries for the stable) this weekend. The Emmet Mullins-trained Winter Fog is another horse to note once declarations are made on Thursday morning.

Timeform: Constitutional Hill 'looks the real deal'

Dusart the ball rolling The hurdle races may already have been abandoned but the show goes on over fences at Leicester on Wednesday and Dusart is the obvious draw in the Pertemps Network Novices' Chase. Two rivals Barnividdaun and Sail Away are both rated 135 so should theoretically keep him honest but this looks an ideal launchpad for Henderson's seven-year-old as he embarks on a chasing career. He's been nibbled into 25/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham ahead of this comeback. Hopes have been high for Simonsig's brother since a very early stage and despite only appearing twice over hurdles all season last time around, he brings Grade One form to the table after finishing third behind Belfast Banter and Do Your Job (Third Time Lucki back in fourth) in Aintree's Top Novices' Hurdle last April. The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Zambella - 10/1 generally for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham - looks to give weight and a beating to her three rivals in the Listed Pertemps Network Mares' Chase on the same Leicester card. Potential National Hunt Chase challenger Sidi Ismael goes for David Pipe in Thursday's Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National Handicap Chase at Catterick, while there might be the odd clue on Huntingdon's Friday programme, chiefly the eyecatching four-year-olds Parliament Hill, Rewired and Silver Shade in the Fen Juvenile Hurdle.

Early bird catches the One Colin Tizzard's Jpr One looked the star attraction at the start of the week as he returned to winning ways in Monday's novices' hurdle over two miles and three furlongs at Taunton (see replay below). Already rated 131 heading into this event following a debut win (12/1) at Exeter and a narrow defeat at the hands of Datsalrightgino at Cheltenham's International meeting in December, this third spin over timber will see him qualified for some potential handicap assignments as the season hots up. Although the manner in which he sprinted clear may ensure he also receives entries for the Sky Bet Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in a couple of weeks' time.

An eight-race programme at Doncaster takes centre stage on Tuesday, including the Henderson-trained Warwick bumper winner Russian Ruler set to make his debut over obstacles in the 2.15. The Seven Barrows team will also have high hopes for the Joe Donnely-owned City Chief in the Betting Better With Sky Bet Maiden Hurdle at 1.05, while the Sky Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase could be a decent race of its type with Our Power and The Golden Rebel heading the weights.