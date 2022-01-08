As usual for this Grade 1 novice, conditions were testing - Timeform has called the ground soft or heavy for every running since 2005 - if anything even more so than normal, though the way Constitution Hill handled them makes him a novice of rare promise, his ability to pick up in the way that he did auguring well for when he comes up against even stiffer opposition.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Constitution Hill has so far won just two races here on testing ground, but he really does look the real deal, so much to like about the way he does things, that he can seemingly find a turn of foot on ground as bad as this a rare quality, every reason to think he'll be bang there in the Supreme, a clash with stable-companion Jonbon an intriguing one, both looking two-milers at this stage; tracked pace, took keen hold, jumped fluently, led on bridle two out, quickened clear, impressive.

Jetoile ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade, the sort of tactics that had served him well in winning his two races much harder to pull off in this company; led, took keen hold, pushed along early in straight, headed two out, kept on, no match for winner.

Mr Glass, down markedly in trip, was probably just found out in better company, though the ground was notably softer than previously over hurdles (won bumper on heavy); tracked pace, hit fifth, labouring entering straight.