Read the Timeform report of the Tolworth Hurdle, won in impressive style by the unbeaten Constitution Hill.
As usual for this Grade 1 novice, conditions were testing - Timeform has called the ground soft or heavy for every running since 2005 - if anything even more so than normal, though the way Constitution Hill handled them makes him a novice of rare promise, his ability to pick up in the way that he did auguring well for when he comes up against even stiffer opposition.
Constitution Hill has so far won just two races here on testing ground, but he really does look the real deal, so much to like about the way he does things, that he can seemingly find a turn of foot on ground as bad as this a rare quality, every reason to think he'll be bang there in the Supreme, a clash with stable-companion Jonbon an intriguing one, both looking two-milers at this stage; tracked pace, took keen hold, jumped fluently, led on bridle two out, quickened clear, impressive.
Jetoile ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade, the sort of tactics that had served him well in winning his two races much harder to pull off in this company; led, took keen hold, pushed along early in straight, headed two out, kept on, no match for winner.
Mr Glass, down markedly in trip, was probably just found out in better company, though the ground was notably softer than previously over hurdles (won bumper on heavy); tracked pace, hit fifth, labouring entering straight.
Shallwehaveonemore isn't helping himself at the moment, again too headstrong for his own good, under these conditions particularly; held up, pulled hard, headway early in straight, third two out, mistake last, faded run-in; he remains with plenty of potential all the same.
Whizz Kid, useful on the Flat, was well held on hurdling debut/first outing since leaving Pieter Schiergen, having been thrown in at the deep end; held up, not settle fully, pushed along early in straight, left behind soon after.
Datsalrightgino ran no sort of race, even allowing for the hike in grade and totally different conditions; held up, not fluent second, reminders, slow third, lost touch before fifth, pulled up next.