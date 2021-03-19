Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

Minella Indo and Jack Kennedy won the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup as trainer Henry de Bromhead saddled a one-two on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild.

🤑 I'll take your @BetfairRacing punter who cashed out for £250k and raise you with this @paddypower punter who won almost £500,000...

1702: And just like that, it's all over for another year as the Racing TV coverage switches to a handicap at Dundalk. Was it fun for you? It has been a remarkable, record breaking four days. There have been a string of hugely impressive performances. The levels of competition may not all have been what we'd have hoped for at a 'championship' event even if the big names did turn up but today certainly didn't disappoint on that score and has produced some of the best finishes of the week, including the feature WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup. The Irish trained horses won 23 of the 28 races and Henry de Bromhead won three of the big ones; an incredible performance but he still wasn't able to knock Willie Mullins off the top of the table. Highlight of the week? I've no idea, I enjoyed the finish to the Hunter Chase today!

🏆 A sight horse racing has never seen before.



👏 Congratulations Rachael Blackmore, the first ever female to win the top jockey at the #CheltenhamFestival with SIX winners



😲 That's the second highest tally ever in a single week behind Ruby Walsh with 7!

1649: Will this be a good result for the layers? We're about to find out. Two hurdles come up very quickly. Folcano is down and brings down Gabynako at the first. Two big players are out and Gentleman de Mee has pulled himself to the front and is keen according to commentary. Frontal Assault, Martinhal and Galopin Des Champs in behind the lead. Into the back straight with the leader a couple of lengths clear. Commandingpresence being niggled. Langer Dan leaving it late. They're over three out. Whatsupwithyou is second and Galopin Des Champs third. Langer Dan goes well. Galopin Des Champs goes ominously well. He's going to hose up or is he? Here comes Langer Dan. Galopin Des Champs was the lesser fancied of the Mullins runners but he's just provided his handler with the victory that wins him the Champion Trainer's trophy. Sean O'Keeffe was in the saddle. Langer Dan second. Floueur third and Whatsupwithyou fourth. They've just shown a replay of the first and that was a nasty fall, Gabynako had no chance. That's a sickener if you were part of that gamble but the winner looked to have loads in hand. It's been a hard week for Dan Skelton and his team whose horses have been produced pitch perfectly but he's hit the crossbar time and again. Not That Fuisse, Nube Negra, Third Time Lucki and this fellow....and possibly some I've forgotten.

1647: While the runners gather at the start, here are some thoughts from Michael Shinners on Sky Bet's fortunes this week. "After a very difficult day on Thursday, results certainly swung in the favour of the bookmakers. Zanihiyr getting beaten in the first knocked out plenty of multiples, although Rachael Blackmore winning meant that we were certainly not out of the woods. After the JCB Triumph Hurdle it appeared harder to find winners with a 33/1 chance winning the County and then a 14/1 shot taking the Albert Bartlett. The Gold Cup was the highest staking race of the meeting and was won by Minella Indo who wasn’t nearly as well supported as his stablemate A Plus Tard who finished an excellent second. The each-way customers were rewarded with Native River finishing 4th and Frodon 5th. "Overall, it’s been a mixed week with plenty of the fancied horses obliging, particularly at the start of the festival. Friday has allowed us to claw back much of Thursdays losses and Minella Indo winning the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup was certainly a good result for the layers."

1637: Langer Dan won quite well at Sandown and picks up a bonus if he wins this. I think he'll stay this far and I think he'll handle the ground but I don't think he'll be well enough handicapped (although he is 5lbs well in) to win this prize. Some very good horses have won this race including Don Poli, Sir Des Champs and Killultagh Vic. It so often goes to a stayer but I wouldn't describe Indefatigable as that and she denied Pileon in a thriller last season. I do fancy Whatsupwithyou to run well but I doubt that will be enough to make the frame. His jockey, Luca Morgan, enjoyed a great spin on Top Notch earlier this week which should have filled him with confidence. If Willie Mullins wins this, he lands the trainer's title for the week. Gentleman De Mee wears a hood as he was keen on his debut for the yard, he'll need to settle better. Nick Luck is making a case for last year's sixth Mill Green but he's not persuaded me. He does, though, also mention Whatsupwithyou who he thinks has been laid out for this. That's more like it. David Pipe runs three and it would be an emotional victory, particularly in light of the news received earlier today.

🏇 Langer Dan strikes late to land an emphatic Grade 3 victory in the hands of Harry Skelton

1630: There's one more race to go. Are you still on the bridle? I genuinely like the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and have often had one of my stronger fancies in it but this year.....nada. Gentleman De Mee has been a short enough price since I first looked at it and he's just holding on to favouritism from Gabynako who has been well backed and represents Gavin Cromwell who's enjoying quite a good week. A propos of nothing, I backed two Cromwell horses ante-post and neither turned up. Judge. Thank heavens for NRNB. Folcano crept in at the foot of the weights and is third favourite, he's ridden by a familiar name in Ben Jones who takes the ride for Denise Foster. Lydia Hislop is currently talking to Willie Mullins, I don't suppose he'll give very much away about his runners in this field. He didn't.

1627: Some reaction from the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup: Rachael Blackmore, rider of runner-up A Plus Tard said: “It was a good run and well done to Henry de Bromhead, an unbelievable result. I’m delighted for the Maloney family (owners of Minella Indo), they’ll celebrate well at home. My lad ran brilliant.” Willie Mullins, trainer of third-placed Al Boum Photo, the winner in 2019 and 2020, and Kemboy (sixth) said: “A great run from Al Boum Photo, he ran his heart out. The winner was very unlucky last year (in the Festival Novices’ Chase) and A Plus Tard’s form was very good in Ireland, so we’ve no excuses. Our fellow ran a cracker of a race and it was a great race for the three horses over the last three fences.” “Kemboy jumped very well throughout, Danny (Mullins) just said that he just started to feel the pinch after the water fence. He gave him a little breather and he just wasn’t able to get back in the race.” Richard Johnson, rider of Native River (4th and the winner in 2018): “We were in top gear all of the way, but he’s an incredible horse and has been placed in another Gold Cup. He kept going for me and that just shows his attitude. Colin’s horses are back in form and he’s finished top of the English, which is nice to see, but unfortunately he’s a long way behind the three Irish horses.” Bryony Frost, rider of Frodon (5th): “His jumping was magnificent, absolutely spectacular. I had the time of my life but the Irish were a bit better than us and we got outstayed from the last.” Paul Nicholls, trainer of Frodon (5th): “He jumped super and travelled well. He went well but the battalions catching him turning in and that was the end. He didn’t really stay on up the hill but he’s run a super race and we are really pleased with him. He won’t go to Aintree and he’ll be trained now for the King George again.” Venetia Williams, trainer of Royal Pagaille (6th): “He’ll be all right, but he’s got an injury to a hind foot which is very, very painful. I’ve had a horse who has done it before and I think they fracture the hoof wall stepping on the take-off board, so it’s a hoof injury and not a bone injury. He’ll be fine.”

1612: There is a little over two and a half miles in front of this field for a contest registered as the Liberthine Mares' Chase. Flag is raised. They appear to have gone into the first at a good clip but they all jumped it well and they've now cleared the second and third. Elimay just taken back off the lead into fifth or so. The gallop has settled to a good rhythm now and Magic Of Light takes them along, albeit narrowly. Colreevy is putting it up to Magic who is now back in third with a circuit to go. Shattered Love and Elimay take closer order with a circuit to go. Cabaret Queen pulled up. Colreevy on the inside jumps out to her right and takes Elimay with her, quite markedly, at consecutive fences. The pair open up by three lengths. Cut The Mustard third. Three out. Zambella falls when creeping into it. One to jump. Nothing between them. Neck and neck, a thriller, Colreevy gets on top to win by about a half. Shattered Love third. The winner, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, is returned at 9/4. The big two dominated that race from a long way out and served up a terrific contest.

Kevin Sexton's career arc but he made reference to his troubles in his post-race interview and here's some of that to digest at greater leisure. It's great that some less familiar names have enjoyed success this week, including Belfast Banter's trainer. "It's unbelievable and to do it for Peter… I was actually a bit emotional afterwards. This time two years ago, I had given up riding. Things weren't happening and I wasn't happy. I had given up hope. If it wasn't for my family, my friends, my girlfriend and Peter, I wouldn't be here today. "I hadn't ridden for about a year, year-and-a-half, and I just wasn't much good at anything else. Luckily people talked me out of it, good friends, my family and my girlfriend, and got me back on the right road. I love racing and I'm lucky enough now that I am making a living out of it. "I've had 16 winners this season alone, I think I had 15 last year, so it's been going better than I ever thought it would coming back and it's all down to Peter and the team and his wife. It's unbelievable to have that team behind me considering I had given up two years ago. "I had kind of given up on the dream, I was just lucky to be here and to be taking part. We are lucky to be taking part thanks to Jennifer (Pugh) and all her team, we are lucky to be here today and they don't get enough praise for the way they are looking after all of us."

"I started crying when he was coming"



1555: The excitement keeps on coming......Nick Luck isn't very impressed with the music choices that are being played to accompany the winners into the paddock. He hasn't let on what any of the songs have been. What price a short clip of Luck and Neesom cutting some shapes paddock side? Next it is the inaugural running of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase. I've just refreshed the betting and am surprised to see that Elimay is no longer odds-on. I suppose it's been a reasonable day for those dastardly bookmakers and perhaps they fancy getting her beaten too. She has looked a natural over fences so far but Colreevy is no mug and Shattered Love won a JLT back in the day and ran as well as she's done for a long time last time. Salsaretta is out at 33s but she looked very good in 2019/20, thrashing Galvin and Agusta Gold but it's a long way back from her recent form. Magic Of Light is a familiar name to British racegoers and she's another at a double figure price. She chased home Roksana over hurdles last time but has mixed chasing and hurdling with great success, including when second in the 2019 Grand National. That's fair form and she's 12/1.

🏆🙌 It's all over! Rachael Blackmore is the first female ever to be crowned top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival!



👏 @rachaelblackmor tally of six can no longer be caught and is the second highest ever behind Ruby Walsh's seven in 2009 & 2016.

1540: Off at the first attempt. All over the first two. Two circuits to go. Chameron is struggling and Law Of Gold made a mistake. Chameron pulled up. A bad mistake from It Came To Pass with Richie McLernon doing well to stay onboard. They have passed halfway. Salvatore made a mistake. Late Night Pass leads from Billaway. It Came To Pass is a close third. Bob And Co in behind. He's unseated at three out. Lorcan Williams in third on Porlock Bay. Between him and Billaway. They're all out. Dead heat? Is it wrong to hope Porlock Bay has held on? Agonising. Porlock Bay favourite on the exchanges. Porlock Bay wins! Glory for Lorcan Williams and trainer Will Biddick, he's returned at 16/1 and denies the Irish a clean sweep of today's races. Not that there has been any pointing this season but the point-to-point scene on this island is improving with the likes of Ramillies joining Willie Mullins from the British pointing fields. Lorcan Williams wasn't able to claim his 3lbs in this race and will have enjoyed beating Paul Townend.

It's mightily tight in the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase



It looks like it'll be Porlock Bay but we'll wait for the photo



1535: There's a bit of money for Staker Wallace but Billaway is favourite for the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase. The latter beat the former last time and was second last year, when no match for It Came To Pass, but still has to conclusively prove that he stays this trip. Bob And Co can make mistakes and can lug to his left says Neesom. Kennedy rides rank outsider Mighty Stowaway if you fancy him to translate his confidence to this race. Stand Up And Fight beat Billaway back in November but it's Staker Wallace that appeals to Neesom who says he's got a 'really, really strong chance'.

1527: In all the excitement it hadn't dawned on me that De Bromhead has won the Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase already. He's had a fair week. Around 10 minutes until the Hunter Chase if you're planning a bet there and haven't already...... The principals separated themselves from the pack very quickly when they got racing. "It's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Kennedy tells Lydia Hislop who might not have been available had Delta Work not been injured. De Bromhead: "He's just an incredible horse, he comes alive here. After seeing Allaho win yesterday, that gave us more confidence. A Plus Tard was amazing, he ran a cracker, both jockeys were amazing. Just brilliant."

Minella Indo wins the Gold Cup from A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo

1520: The replay will be interesting with Blackmore denying Townend room, I've not seen it yet. Remember the mares' race from last year? Frodon was fifth. He ran a huge race. They were going too quickly for Native River apparently, it was amazing that he kept going as he did. Nico de Boinville said of Champ that it all went wrong at the first fence. The winning time was 6:45:35 (I think). bet365 are on Racing TV and make Monkfish 5s, Minella Indo 6s and Envoi Allen 8s for next season's Gold Cup.

"This is what I've dreamt of since I was a child"



What a story this is



1514: That's a one-two for Henry de Bromhead. Terrific race. Except for the Seven Barrows team. It was clearly a very difficult choice for Blackmore and hard to get off A Plus Tard after his Savills Chase win and there wasn't very much between the pair at the line. The winner was returned at 9/1. Kennedy: "I can't believe it. This is what I've dreamt of since I was a child, I'm just so grateful to Henry and the owners for giving me the opportunity to ride him and I can't thank them enough. "I just can't believe this is happening, I'm delighted. I was there very soon on him but I didn't want to disappoint him. I landed on him over the last and he pricked his ears and started pulling up but it wasn't tiredness." Again, a rough approximation. Kennedy did say that Minella Indo picked up again when he heard A Plus Tard coming and earlier, that Minella Indo was going so well that he carried Kennedy to the front earlier than intended.

🏆 MINELLA INDO WINS THE GOLD CUP!pic.twitter.com/MFYRWWaCzL — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) March 19, 2021

1504: Neesom believes Minella Indo should have won the RSA last year and second season chasers have an excellent record in the Gold Cup, not long. Minella Indo and Frodon, Champ made a mistake. Frodon goes on at the second and Native River is ridden along in fifth. This wasn't the script. Kemboy took a chance at that one but got over it, he has Black Op on his inside at the water but Frodon still leads from that pair, Minella Indo and Native River. It's another mistake from Champ. And another. Champ is pulled up. Santini a terrible mistake. Santini dropping himself out. It's still Frodon, Black Op and Kemboy. Black Op climbed over that one. Santini is still going, can he do a Mount Ida? No, he's been pulled up. Royale Pagaille pulled wide and makes ground ahead of the water. Native River driven. Royale Pagaille low at that one and drops to last behind Lostintranslation, six out. Minella Indo moves to take on Frodon. Frost lets out the rein and goes on again at three out. The big two stalk them, Al Boum Photo short of room. Minella Indo, A Plus and Al Boum Photo four back at the second last. Minella Indo wins the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup from A Plus Tard with Al Boum Photo third. Native River ran an admirable race to be fourth.

1503: Some sad news on the wire.... Chester Barnes, former assistant to training great Martin Pipe, has died at the age of 74. Pipe wrote on Twitter: “Extremely saddened by the passing of Chester Barnes. A wonderful character, he was never short of a laugh or a joke. “We enjoyed so many memorable times, and he will be missed by everyone at Pond house. Our love and thoughts are with his family.” Sir Anthony McCoy, who rode many of the winners which helped him become 20-time champion jockey, also remembered Barnes fondly. “It’s very sad news,” he said on ITV, recalling his own exchanges with Barnes on the ‘Pipeline’ – a telephone service on which the latest news from the stable used to appear. “I obviously spoke to him nearly every morning,” McCoy added. “Martin Pipe did the ‘Pipeline’ then, and I used to try to give them a few winners every day and spoke to Chester. “My thoughts go out to his wife Jane and son Chester.”

1456: Al Boum Photo has won one strongly run Gold Cup and one slowly run Gold Cup; it should be more of the former today. He's likely to be played late in the day and so, too, is Champ who produced that memorable surge in last season's RSA Chase to deny Minella Indo who is a couple of points longer in the betting but they're very closely matched on that form. It will be fascinating to see how Champ goes after some intensive schooling and that fine, fine performance when jumping at pace in the Game Spirit. Native River is a little late into the paddock but is already heading out to the course with Richard Johnson in the saddle. He could have company at the head of affairs from Kemboy who is expected to be given a more aggressive ride. A Plus Tard was also late into the paddock and doesn't have his jockey on board yet; victory would cap Rachael Blackmore's week and that of Henry de Bromhead. Minella Indo is also late into the paddock and Jack Kennedy and Blackmore are still on foot awaiting a leg up. Colin Tizzard has had a good week with a couple of big-priced second places and he hasn't given up hope in Lostintranslation who was third last year and has looked brilliant on his day. He will appreciate this better ground.

1447: The clock is ticking down to the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup. The money has now come for the reigning champion who has shortened up to 5/2 at the top of the market. This promises to be a really good spectacle and hopefully we will have a thrilling finish, I'd settle for one like last year but not necessarily with the same horses. I would like to see Santini bounce back because it's always slightly sad to see these smart performers fade away, hopefully the visors and a return to Cheltenham can perk him up. Gavin Cromwell on Vanillier: "He had a bug, he was just a sick horse and he's done so well to bounce back from him so quick. Johnny couldn't even get him to line up at Leopardstown but today he had his ears pricked and he bounced out the gate. "He's a proper staying chaser in the making, he's a lovely big horse. I suppose (I'd like to be back here for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase next year)." And a word on Martin Pipe gamble Gabynako: "He definitely has a handicapper's chance, he's been reasonably okay to him and he's in good nick. He's been mixing it in graded races all season. He should be fine (with the conditions)."

1441: Mark Walsh: "One man's loss is another man's gain. Thanks to Gavin for giving me the ride. He won well. I watched his replay when he was second at Limerick and all he seemed to do was stay. "I was always happy with how he was travelling and going and I knew he'd stay so I sent him on." Jonathan Moore stood himself down yesterday after picking up a knock on Wednesday but that's the rides on Flooring Porter and Vanillier that he's missed - ouch. The 40/1 second was quite well fancied for the Warwick race won by Adrimel but disappointed there before dropping to two miles at Exeter, that prep clearly helped as did the first time tongue tie.

Vanillier streaks away to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle



There was no catching him after the last

1430: Lining up. Pat's Fancy jumped the second very nimbly. Adrimel goes up his inside and will lead the field into the fourth. Barbados Buck's didn't look entirely happy after jumping that flight in rear but is back on the bridle in the home straight for the first time. Cobden rousts him (gently) along again after the next. Adrimel and Vanillier still at the head of affairs, Stattler moves into third. Fakiera a couple wide in about fifth as the field bunches up. Over three out, lots of chances. Fakiera suddenly seems to be going better than at any stage but Vanillier leads by two at the last. Spare a thought for Jonathan Moore, it's a winning spare for Mark Walsh and another winner for Gavin Cromwell. He thrashed them in the end whereas Fakiera trailed in having been right there. A fine ride from the front by Walsh. Oscar Elite was second at a massive price and Streets of Doyen third. The winner was 14/1 but he was well backed with his early season form there for all to see.

1426: The below is harsh but it made me chuckle. They are on their way to post. Torygraph is out to 8/1. I had him on my radar for the Martin Pipe but he was always shorter in the ante-post markets for this race and the cheekpieces may well help this lazy racer. I'm glad N'golo has lined up here rather than the handicap as that's stopped me from backing him, he appears to have gone backwards through the season. Adrimel represents Warwick form and Tom Lacey whose Tea Clipper ran a big race at a big price in the Coral Cup. He's another lazy racer who could give a good account.

Harry Skelton has already set for home in the Albert Bartlett... pic.twitter.com/oVUmu3x9pA — Freezy (@icyNKFA) March 19, 2021

1418: They are in the paddock for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, or the potato race as it's commonly known and you normally need a doughty, experienced battler when the chips are down. The lightly raced horses that have won this race, like Minella Indo, have turned out to be very, very good but whether they can be identified beforehand is a different matter. There doesn't appear to be as much confidence behind the Irish challenge as there has been in other races but they still hold the top three positions in the betting. Pats Fancy is an outsider that's shortened up a fair bit and I don't think that's wholly down to the Blackmore effect but he was pulled up last time behind The Cob who was supplemented for this race. Vanillier has form claims on his early season form and is still available at a double figure price. Alaphilippe (a successful cyclist apparently) has been busy and progressed well, it would be nice to see him run well for Fergal O'Brien's team after the disappointment of Imperial Alcazar in the Pertemps.

1414: More from Sexton on Racing TV: "He travelled better than he ever travelled, I think the drying ground really helped him and it was just a matter of holding on to him as long as I could. He needs to be delivered late, in the past he's not done a lot off the bridle but today he galloped to the line. I thought if this lad finished in the middle it would be great, it still hasn't sunk in. "Royal Kahala was a bit sore afterwards, I think the ground and that trip was a bit fast for her." Sexton is another jockey who has pondered whether to stay in the game so this is another emotional interview and success. A few words on the horses that finished out of the frame in the Triumph: Lisa O’Neill, representing Denise Foster, trainer of fourth placed Zanahiyr, the 11/8 favourite, added: “It was a little bit disappointing. He probably ran a bit too keen and struggled to get up the hill after that. We’ll take him home and see how he is after the run before making a decision about running again this season.” Alan King, trainer of fifth placed Tritonic, said: “He just floundered away a bit on that ground. We’ll see about Aintree, but he might go back on the Flat instead.”

Horse of the day - Al Boum Photo | Cheltenham Festival Day Four

1404: Kevin Sexton tells Matt Chapman: "I don't really know what just happened but it happened. He travelled wherever I wanted to be and when I went for him he just kept going and I always felt he was going to get there. That's a nice shock." It's a first Cheltenham winner for the jockey and trainer Peter Fahy. The race was run in a time around four seconds faster than the Triumph Hurdle; 4:02:27 was when the clock stopped. Neesom says that's 'a really, really fine ride'. A fine shout from Value Bet who put up Petit Mouchoir at 33/1, sadly for Matt win only but perhaps one or two of you were on each-way. Eclair de Beaufeu found some trouble in running which is to be expected in a field like that, there are always going to be some hard luck stories and Angus McNae is pointing out Drop The Anchor too. The consensus in the Racing TV studio is that Milkwood and Third Time Lucki kicked on far, too far out and took each other on. It's a hard game.

Belfast Banter weaves his way through the field to win the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle from 33-1



1354: Coming in. Fifty Ball and Gowel Road front rank as Global Citizen pulls himself into the lead. Mengli Khan now leads, the home contenders occupy the first four places - stop the race! Ciel De Neige moves up in the cheekpieces into fourth or fifth. Champagne Gold well positioned over three out. Third Time Lucki prominent. All the big players involved approaching two out. It's Belfast Banter - another for the Irish. He's always looked like a strong traveller who found little to me in the past but he's powered up the hill today. Milkwood ran a blinder as did Third Time Lucki (did that pair commit too soon?) Petit Mouchoir was second. Mikwood third. Eclair de Beaufeu fourth and Edwardstone fifth, Third Time Lucki sixth and seventh Drop The Anchor. The winner was taken out of a race in Ireland on Sunday because he was off his feed. Neesom wonders aloud whether he was off his feed because he thought he might get a run in this. Terrific race, typical County and about time we had a finish like that but I wouldn't have had the winner if I'd had 20 goes - I hope you did.

1347: Only one favourite has obliged in the last decade and that was last year but some of the 'surprise' winners of the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle have been class performers like Wicklow Brave and Arctic Fire. I can't explain the late Mohaayed but there's always an outlier; I seem to recall a fair few fancied him anyway. If there is a Wicklow or Arctic in here then it's Petit Mouchoir but I'd be amazed if this gallant old campaigner can defy top-weight even if he has been backed. This is a renewal for one of the young fancied horses the only difficulty is selecting which one of the many. Buildmeupbuttercup ran a blinder last year and it wouldn't surprise to see this mare go well again (mares have done quite well this week apparently), she's one of a strong Mullins team. You Raised Me Up is eight but he hasn't got many miles on the clock and this race has been a long term target but the same will be true for a number of the other runners. I've read cases for Captain Kangaroo broadly focusing on the possible suitability of the faster ground for this flat bred. He beat Kilcruit in a bumper so isn't short of ability.

1343: Henry de Bromhead on the telly: "Delighted for Cheveley Park Stud, brilliant for them. To be honest I don't feel we've had too much to do with it, we've just ticked him over. Delighted for Rachael. "We'll see (A Plus Tard). And Minella Indo don't forget. We'll take each race as it comes and see how we get on." Rachael Blackmore: "I didn't think we went a mad gallop. I could feel where people were, when we turned to go down the hill he ran out of my hands a little but came back to me soon enough. "He felt plenty quick today. I'd say he's a very nice horse for the future." "He's very nice (Champagne Gold), he could have easily have gone for the Supreme. He's plenty of ability and speed and really looking forward to him." Very roughly transcribed. Lots of credit deflected to the team at Cullentra House Stables with Quilixios only recently joining De Bromhead. You can click on the image below for a full race report.

Rachael Blackmore enjoys the moment on Quilixios

1330: Once again the market proves to be absolutely spot on even if Quilixios wasn't sent off as favourite. He was returned at 2/1 after sustained support with Adagio 10s and Haut En Couleurs 20s. 4:06:37 was the official winning time. The winning trainer was Henry de Bromhead and it looks like their representative in the County Hurdle is already being shortened up a bit on the back of that victory. It's any one of three Irish trained runners who could be sent off the outright favourite for the two mile handicap but Third Time Lucki remains solid at 8s. Will it be another race dominated by the fancied horses or can an outsider pop up? There weren't many at longer odds that really caught my eye apart from Cayd Boy and the lack of support for him rather puts me off. The strong travelling Belfast Banter has been nibbled at but he doesn't win very often and there has to be a doubt as to how well he gets up the hill. Milkwood let his backers down last time after shaping so encouragingly a couple of times; are you prepared to give him another chance?

🏆 Rachael Blackmore is now on the brink of becoming the first female to win the leading jockey's title at Cheltenham Festival after her SIXTH winner of the week!



👏 Another brilliant ride on Quilixios

1320: Talking About You leads. Tax For Max keen in rear. Quilixios in second with Zanahiyr third on the inside, Adagio fourth and then Tritonic and Haut En Couleurs. Quilixios draws alongside the leader at the first on the far side. They're not really racing yet and there's only three to jump. Only two hurdles in the last seven furlongs of course though. The order hasn't changed as they run downhill. Quilixios leads from Adagio, Tritonic caught out. Zanahiry under pressure. Quilixios wins for Rachael Blackmore, a sixth winner of the meeting, Adagio and Haut En Coulers fill the minors. Zanahiyr and Tritonic were very disappointing with the latter outpaced when the tempo quickened but he didn't pick after that either. Zanahiyr did pick up but very late in the day, it will be interesting to hear what Jack Kennedy makes of that as it was slightly surprising not to see him show a better turn of foot. The time was about 4:06 and plenty, about 12 seconds above standard says Neesom. Generally good to soft. He is surprised how slow the time is.

1314: David Pipe: "We come here with hope. It's been an Irish week so far and there's been a lot of talk about Zanahiyr. Our horse has done nothing wrong and is in great form; whatever happens today he's been a cracking buy out of a claimer and there'll be other days for him. "We'll take our time with our horse and see what happens. The ground won't be a problem for him." That's more or less what he told Nick Luck, if not quite verbatim. Neesom believes Adagio is overpriced and overlooked. They are down at the start as the clock ticks towards post time - I'd like to see Tritonic win, be good to see Alan King back in the Cheltenham winners' enclosure. Good luck, enjoy. This is a quality start to the day.

Walkon and @Choc_Thornton didnt quite do it a few years ago. Hopefully Tritonic can go one better. Thanks Choc 🤞🏻🙏 pic.twitter.com/NnY7aQb5pN — The McNeill Family. (@McNeill_Family) March 18, 2021

1308: Support continues to come for Quilixios ahead of the JCB Triumph Hurdle in what in some respects feels like a repeat of Wednesday's bumper. Kilcruit was more of a stayer than Sir Gerhard and the view seems to be that Quilixios is more of a stayer than Zanahiyr so it will be interesting tactically between the pair. I'm not sure where the pace will come from but Quilixios has made the running this season so perhaps Blackmore will try to dictate. I do like Tritonic and he's a much bigger price at 7/2 than many expected - it's tempting. Certainly more tempting than Adagio but David Pipe's youngster has already surprised me with his progress this season and is still on an upward curve which makes it less easy to rule him out with complete confidence. Most are though. This is a three horse book. Having said that Adagio was as big as 20s and is 12/1 now.

1255: I like Jonathan Neesom's style and he's on duty with Nick Luck for Racing TV. "Do you think Al Boum Photo has been afforded enough respect?" "No." To the point. No need to waste words. I'm less keen on his idea that Frodon could win the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup. Lydia Hislop's introduction makes mention of something that has been bandied around since declarations and that's the presence of a tongue tie for Zanahiyr. He's won impressively on all three starts without one, causing the clockwatchers to check their figures, and people are asking has something gone wrong that he needs that aide today. It's a fair and necessary question when you're taking a short price. Nico de Boinville: "I hope there's a good gallop on, you wouldn't want anyone at the front stop-starting it. I hope it's a proper test of horse and rider. We've got to have our eyes open. We'll see. A lot of cards are on the table and we'll have to see who plays their hand first. "I think he's (Santini) got a great chance and perhaps with a stronger gallop he might be better suited by that. He hasn't worked in a visor but he's schooled in a visor."

Here are the pros and cons for the leading players in the Cheltenham Gold Cup — Timeform (@Timeform) March 19, 2021

1242: I've just been talking to someone who was telling me that Thyme White has a big chance in the County Hurdle, that he travels well and the better ground will suit. It was good ground when he made a winning reappearance at Chepstow - resulting in a 10lb rise - but he hasn't fared as well as expected in the Gerry Feilden and Betfair Hurdle subsequently. The latest run was his first since November so it's possible that he might just have been missing that bit of race fitness and the outing may have brought him on. That certainly seems to be the suggestion from Paul Nicholls and it's still relatively early days for the well regarded five-year-old. It's a case that certainly makes more sense than mine for sticking 100/1 outsider Wolf Prince in some exotics. He may still be paying the price for a reasonable juvenile season and the handicapper hasn't cut him much slack after a couple of fair runs this term but I've a feeling this will suit him far better than his latest run over two and a half miles on testing ground.

1237: Charlie Deutsch was on press conference duty yesterday and told reporters that he hopes Royale Pagaille can live up to “the hype”. He's yet to ride a Cheltenham Festival winner but is enjoying his best season to date and said: "I’ve loved riding him this season. I was gutted to miss out on him at Haydock last time but I’m just really happy to keep the ride on him. Numerically it has been my best season to date and it would be a nice touch if I could win this on top. “I didn’t get much of a say in which race he would run in although I spoke to Venetia. However, I didn’t really find out what race he would run in until everyone else did. The horse is in good form and you have to have a go at a race like this when they are in good form - hopefully the hype will be right." Deutsch, who has partnered 32 winners this campaign, added: “I think sometimes these horses that come from France take a bit of time to acclimatise and we’ve had a few like that over the years. “He didn’t finish his two races out really last season but this season on his first start at Haydock straight away he felt a bit more relaxed and a much better ride. “You have to remember it was still a handicap he won last time. I think, like Venetia said, with the horses that finished in behind it was hard to know what sort of performance it was, but it was hard not to get excited by it as he won by a long way and quite easily. "It’s a very different track to what he has been used to and different ground. We don’t know what he will be like on better ground but hopefully he will be alright on it. We could have done with a bit of rain as he has done all his winning on soft ground but you never know, he might be perfectly happy on the better ground.” One thing Deutsch is confident about is that the relentless end-to-end gallop of the Gold Cup will suit his mount. He added: “In the handicaps he has run in he has travelled so well and I’ve been trying to steady him all the time on that soft/heavy ground. “I think the pace of a Gold Cup would suit him as they go that stride or two faster and it is going to be fairly relentless and they will quicken up off of it.”

Click on the image to read Paddy Power ambassador Ruby Walsh's tips for the final day

1217: I'm more than a little surprised to see Langer Dan on that list of Sky Bet's worst results (1205 post) but first the Racing TV Team tips: Tom Stanley: Minella Indo. Martin Dixon: Eclair de Beaufeu. Niall Hannity: A Plus Tard. Megan Nicholls: Tritonic. I know Langer Dan hosed up in the Imperial Cup and has a valuable bonus within grasp but this is surely a vastly more competitive handicap than the Sandown feature and, of course, a vastly different test. The weight of money for Gentleman De Mee and Gabynako is striking while Commandingpresence has been backed at prices and is completely unexposed and you can throw in the likes of Folcano and Fire Attack who both have their supporters too. Martinhal is in blue on the Oddschecker grid but he was forced to miss Sandown's EBF Final after David Pipe's horsebox got stuck in a traffic jam on the M5 and there didn't appear to be all that much confidence behind his chance in that race, again I think this is more competitive. I do quite like Whatsupwithyou who is out among the rags at 50/1 but I think he probably should have win at Cheltenham on his penultimate start prior to running respectably in the Kempton handicap won by Monte Cristo (who might have been placed in the Coral but for being hampered by the fall of Blue Sari). I firmly believe he can outrun his odds by some considerable margin but I don't know whether that will be good enough to finish in the first half dozen against a host of less exposed horses. Is anyone betting without the Irish runners? I'd fancy a go at him in that market.

1212: Jockey changes and non-runners....... 1.55pm McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle 13 Wolf Prince (IRE) – now ridden by Robbie Power 2.30pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 3 Ask A Honey Bee (IRE) – now ridden by Richard Patrick 17 Vanillier (FR) – now ridden by Mark Walsh 4.50pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 15 Fabulous Saga (FR) – now ridden by Rex Dingle 23 Golden Taipan (IRE) – now ridden by Ben Godfrey 25 Folcano (FR) – now ridden by Ben Jones NON-RUNNERS ON DAY FOUR OF THE FESTIVAL™ SUPPORTING WELLCHILD 1.55pm McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle 8 Le Patriote (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Other - vet’s advice following pre-race checks) 4.50pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 10 Pileon (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bad Scope)

1205: Three of the first four home from last season's St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase line up again and this is a race in which Paul Nicholls has nominated Bob And Co as one of his best chances of the week. He's been very impressive on his last three runs for the yard but naturally faces some stiff competition from Ireland. I wonder if this race features among Sky Bet's five worst results for the day......would you Adam and Eve it, it does. 1.55 – You Raised Me Up – After brilliant tipping yesterday, Kevin Blake’s selections on ITV have proved very popular. His best bet on the card is You Raised Me Up and this has propelled him to the top of the market. 2.30 – Barbados Buck's – It’s been well documented around the dominance of the Irish trained runners. However, customers have not been totally put off and Paul Nicholls' runner has been well backed. 3.05 Frodon – One of the most popular horses in training, so it’s no surprise that he’s the worst result in the book. 3.40 Bob And Co – A traditionally light betting heat, although Bob And Co has certainly been well backed. 4.50 Langer Dan – Comes here off his win in the Imperial Cup and that memory is still clearly fresh in customers' minds.

Love hearing this, 🤞for Third Time Lucki in the County hurdle

1136: The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle is a proper race! There are 16 Irish trained runners in the race but Dan Skelton has won three of the last five renewals (W P Mullins won the other two and has four of the last 10) and saddles Third Time Lucki who was fourth in the Champion Bumper last year. I've been underwhelmed by his hurdling campaign in light of that but even his defeat at this track by For Pleasure looks a little better now in light of that one's fine run in the Sky Bet Supreme. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if connections had been working back from this race and he could take a big step forwards with Skelton's horses performing excellently this week but he does face a strong challenge. There have been a couple of notable movers with You Raised Me Up backed consistently since declarations, he was set for this race last year but the ground went against him and he's been saved for this year's renewal. There are some suggestions that he isn't all that well handicapped but the weight of money for him indicates otherwise. The upside for Champagne Gold is arguably greater and he ran well in a similar contest last time. He held an entry in the Supreme for a long time so is clearly held in high regard and has a good blend of speed and stamina. He was 14s yesterday and is half that price. Then there's Paul Townend's selected mount Ganapathi. Four runs on heavy ground with his latest over two miles six, he could easily make light of his mark of 140 and is the third Irish runner contesting favouritism. I can't see Gowel Road or Fifty Ball being good enough the way that the week has gone although this should suit Edwardstone (still has to prove himself on the course) and he could finish on the verge of the minor places so is worth considering with Sky Bet paying eight places, Paddy Power seven and Betfair and others six. I thought Cayd Boy would have been shorter given his good handicap form in Ireland and he's still relatively lightly raced; he's Mark Walsh's pick of the McManus runners but there doesn't seem to be any confidence behind him. I backed Ciel de Neige when he was sent off at 6/1 and ran like a drain last year so I'd be delighted to see him win this in first time cheekpieces under Jonjo O'Neill; on his Betfair Hurdle second it's not impossible and he did run well in the Fred Winter a couple of years back.

1120: I haven't mentioned the market leader, Fakiera. A stablemate of Torygraph, he's finished behind Ashdale Bob and Gaillard du Mesnil (Stattler second) the last twice but caught the eye of a number of judges on his most recent outing and the market support suggests he's expected to take a big step forwards. Ganapathi was fifth in that two mile six furlong contest but he drops back to two miles for the County Hurdle on his handicap debut and is only around 6/1. It could be worth watching a replay of that Grade One if you haven't done so already. Fran Berry is casting doubts on the Irish runners in the Albert Bartlett, this seems to be a popular view, but he does like Eclair de Beaufeu in the County Hurdle which is another popular view given the stark difference between his chase and hurdles ratings. Berry gives another vote to A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup - the seven-year-old is the only one the pundits want to know. His nap for the week runs today and that is Elimay whose price has collapsed from yesterday after her latest run was given a boost by a certain Allaho. She's been very popular throughout all the previews and her jumping has been very impressive but she is odds-on now.

1109: Stattler's form has been given a boost by the Ballymore run of Gaillard du Mesnil while Vanillier is an outsider proving popular. He's tough and gritty and Gavin Cromwell's string were out of form when he disappointed last time; he beat Stattler earlier on in the season and the stable are clearly flying now. Dixon believes the 'home team' do have a chance here and he's not at all keen on Torygraph at the prices with his rating 'massively inflated'. Threeunderthrufive is the runner that appeals to him with this track expected to suit far better than Ludlow or Musselburgh but he's the lesser fancied of the Paul Nicholls runners behind the progressive Barbados Buck's - Dixon believes they've both 'got pretty good chances'. Paddy Brennan firmly believes that Alaphillipe deserves his place in the line-up and he has the experience which is often deemed necessary for this stamina sapping contest. This clearly demands more of him as it does of Adrimel whose lazy racing style bodes well for his chance of seeing out three miles. Yesterday's market mover was Streets Of Doyen who was 20s but only 13/2 now. He was busy early in the season and beat Flooring Porter in a handicap back in October before winning at Cheltenham later that month. He warmed up for this with a spin over two miles that should have blown away the cobwebs. His defeat of the Stayers' Hurdle winner came before that one switched tactics and started to improve so that form has to be treated with caution but that was one of four consecutive victories for John McConnell's runner. It's worth noting that the jockey, Simon Torrens, can't use his claim in this contest. Torrens is also the man charged with steering Gentleman De Mee home in the finale.

1106: Rachael Blackmore is having an amazing week and had this to say after the mares' hurdle yesterday. “I’m pinching myself - it’s crazy stuff. I don’t know what’s going on at the moment - it’s mad. “My family are getting a great kick out of it at home, as well - it’s brilliant. I’m wholeheartedly grateful to everyone who has got The Festival going this year. “Jennifer Pugh, Jennifer Walsh and Barbara White are doing a fantastic job in getting all us Irish over here, getting us tested, getting us tested before we go home, and keeping us all safe and masked up. They are doing an unbelievable job and it is massive thanks to them that we are here.” Her presence in the saddle on Pat's Fancy has presumably led to that one shortening up in the Albert Bartlett although I didn't think he was a complete no-hoper if you excuse his Doncaster run on bad ground.

Here is a sneak peek of when @AP_McCoy & @Ruby_Walsh spoke to three families about the incredible support they've received from @WellChild 👏



You can watch the full video here 👉 https://t.co/S6yYdLbji6



Please donate to WellChild

1054: Megan Nicholls also puts A Plus Tard forwards. Will it be a case of 'see you later' as he sweeps past his rivals on the hill? A Plus Tard burst onto the Cheltenham scene when landing a gamble in the novices' handicap chase with a startling performance - turns out he was quite well handicapped. He failed to beat Min in the Ryanair Chase last year having gone into the race on the back of a two mile victory over Chacun Pour Soi but he appeared to prove his stamina in the Savills Chase. He has an extra two furlongs to travel but Timeform's Dan Barber and Niall Hannity are all siding with the Henry De Bromhead rising star. Rachel Casey in the Racing TV studio is firmly with Al Boum Photo though. Frodon will have his supporters as he's such a popular individual and he comes into the race on the back of that remarkable performance in the King George but that form has been let down by everything that has run since while he won't be able to boss this field with the other front-runners in the line-up. I can't see it.

Do I think Native River or Lostintranslation stand a chance in the Gold Cup tomorrow? No.



Have I still put a cheeky E/W bet on both of them just in case? Yes.



Going with my heart and probably going to regret it but how can I not?!🥺😩 — Zoe Smith (@zoelouisesmithx) March 18, 2021

1046: Santini hasn't impressed everyone (anyone?) in his three starts this season but none of those tests would have played to his strengths. He was a close second in last year's Gold Cup but a long way behind Native River at Sandown last time and Nicky Henderson has fitted his charge with a visor for the first time in a bid to help him put his best foot forwards. The Milan gelding should be suited by a proper stamina test and he has shortened up a little in the betting - I don't think there's any doubt that this will have been his one target all season as there really aren't all that many races on these shores that he can run in given that he's not as versatile as some of his rivals. It appears to be a reasonably open race and several bookmakers are paying down to fourth place and Sky Bet are paying out on fifth so if you can't decide between those at the top of the market, perhaps those enhanced terms might tempt you. I can see Native River finishing top five certainly. Martin Dixon has admitted to going round in circles on the race and hasn't had a bet but he puts forward A Plus Tard as his selection.

Coneygree winning the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup

1036: That little bit of drizzle could be good news for Native River who has been delighting the Tizzards at home. They're also very happy with Lostintranslation. It's great to see Native River in this line-up, not only because he's such a popular old boy but because he should ensure that we see a good, true test. Minella Indo and Frodon are other prominent racers while Kemboy has been known to go forward although he has yet to bring his A-game to this venue. Last year was a more falsely run race and tactical decisions proved key - that shouldn't be the case this time around and could put the jumping of Al Boum Photo and Champ under pressure. Minella Indo is normally a very good jumper but fell on his penultimate start, he's had a nice spin round since to restore his confidence but does have a new jockey on for the first time in Jack Kennedy. I've enjoyed Kennedy's post-race interviews this week, he's got a nice relaxed style, smiles readily and seems to have a nice, quiet sense of humour. Royale Pagaille is harder to get a handle on in many ways as his improvement this season has been remarkable and has come on deep, winter ground. This is a whole different ball-game but he may never be in the same vein of form again and a novice has won this prize with Coneygree the latest to do so when scoring in 2015.

1027: The last two winners of the JCB Triumph Hurdle have been returned at 12/1 and 20/1 and if there's going to be a similar turn-up this season then it seems more than likely that the winner will be trained by a certain W P Mullins. Tax For Max contested Group Ones in Germany while Haut En Couleurs was one from one in France before joining the Irish powerhouse and did receive a reasonably favourable mention in the trainer's column on these pages. The big three all look potentially top drawer though and while two of them will definitely be beaten, it's long odds that all three are. Zanahiyr has wowed the clock-watchers and has already proved his versatility to some extent while former stablemate Quixilios is already thought of as more of a stayer, arguably your archetypal Triumph horse. A stiff test should also suit Tritonic who has looked outpaced at stages on both of his runs over hurdles before powering home and much has been made of the level of form the Sea The Moon gelding achieved on the level. During one preview a Zanahiyr supporter countered that argument by saying that the Nathaniel gelding would comfortably have achieved the same level of form had he stayed on the, er, level. Simon Claisse is providing a going update on the telly and has confirmed that the forecast now suggests the drizzle is set to stay around throughout the day and he believes that it will keep the going nice and sweet, I think he said. The original forecast had been for the drizzle to clear mid-morning. He believes every horse 'ought to be able to act on this sort of ground'.

Cheltenham Festival: Day Four Preview

1016: The feature of the day is the Cheltenham Gold Cup of course. We don't see an awful lot of Al Boum Photo but when we do see him he's very good. He could join a select list of horses to have won three Gold Cups and the race could also go a long way to deciding the jockeys' title with A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore standing in the way of Paul Townend and glory. Martin Dixon fancies the Cheveley Park horse and has just described it as a brilliant race which is in stark contrast to the adjectives used on another preview I watched last night. It's a game of opinions. Champ is taking a walk in the market which is perhaps due in part to the success that Irish trained horses have enjoyed this week but Nicky Henderson's team have performed with credit and his nine-year-old was very, very good at Newbury and, of course, won that thrilling RSA Chase last year from the re-opposing Minella Indo and a certain Allaho. It could be argued that Champ is only finding his 'true' position having been too short for some time. I've been to Longchamp for the Arc a couple of times and have always been amazed how quickly the place empties after the Arc despite there being several top races to come. It was an opinion aired on the aforementioned preview and one that is hard to escape that the new Gold Cup day race programme is designed to achieve a similar effect and ease the traffic flow from the course.

1012: In light of all of those reasonably popular winners, it's a shade surprising that there's another rollover for the ITV7 and there's now a £500,000 pot up for grabs. If you click on the image above you can find Dave Smith's guide to the game with his race by race guide and links to the game and details on how to play - it is FREE. There's a race from Fakenham in there so you may need to dust off the form books for the Norfolk track if your focus has been completely Cheltenham - centric this week but there's plenty of time to get your entries in.

1005: Yesterday the betting proved to be quite informative.......The Shunter, Mount Ida, Allaho, Telmesomethinggirl were all backed as though defeat were out of the question while Mrs Milner was put up by Value Bet. Easy wasn't it? However, similar to Donald Trump I won't be releasing my betting slips for public scrutiny. The market movers are out on site - if you haven't seen them already you can find them by clicking on the image above - and it will be fascinating to see if they prove to be as accurate once again. It could be a pretty straightforward system to follow. They include Gentleman de Mee in the Martin Pipe who was put up at 14/1 in the ante-post previews on these pages by Mark Howard. Congratulations if you followed his advice but you might just be a shade worried about the weight of support for one of those against him....

Cheltenham Festival Review: Day Three

1002: Good morning. One of those records (below) is a cast iron certainty. Can you work out which? Here's the press release going update: The going for day four of The Festival™ supporting WellChild is Good to Soft, Good in places. Simon Claisse reported: “There’s a little drizzle in the air as dawn breaks on Day Four of The Festival supporting WellChild. We had a fantastic day on the course yesterday, with Rachael Blackmore winning the Ryanair Chase, and she is now the leading rider at the meeting with five wins to her name. “The going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is now Good to Soft, Good in places. Racing kicks off at 1.20pm with the feature the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup due off at 3.05pm. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon of sport.” It's been quite a week already and frankly it will take something remarkable to cap some of the performances that we've already seen.

FRIDAY: HISTORY DAY?



Al Boum Photo bids to become the 4th horse to win 3 @WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cups



Ireland chasing all-time record for most winners at one #CheltehhamFestival (19)



Don't miss it!