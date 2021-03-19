Cheltenham Festival: Ruby Walsh Friday tips

Nap: AL BOUM PHOTO (3.05)

“I’d say at this stage I’ve tipped about six horses in this race and every time I look at it, I make a case for a different horse. I think it’s the weakest of the novice hurdles but I would fully accept Frank’s thoughts on Fakiera and the more you watch the novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival and you think that was 2m 6f, what’s going to happen in two furlongs time, the more you see Fakiera finishing in front of Stattler. So for that reason I’ll be siding with Fakiera right now as well.”

"My slight preference is probably for Ganapathi – I think he’s slightly less exposed, good run at Punchestown behind Dreal Deal, jammed on at the last hurdle and got mugged, didn’t get home behind Gaillard Du Mesnil at the Dublin Racing Festival, dropping back down to a strongly run two miles will suit him, I schooled him, I’ve schooled two horses since I retired and this was one of them and I thought he was a really good jumper and I think like Ciel De Neige, this trip and track will suit him so they would be my two against the field.”

“Ciel De Neige has ran at Cheltenham in the Boodles but that was on the old course, he’s now going on to the new course and I think that will suit him a bit more. I think he wants a little bit further, I think the new track will suit him, this bit of stamina, he’s in good form and he’s a great price each-way.

“[Haut En Couleurs and Tax For Max?] Haut En Couleurs is not a maiden – he’s won in France therefore it’s almost like Willie’s hand is forced. He kind of has to run him if he’s not going to be a novice next season. He goes nicely at home – I don’t know, this is a huge ask. I have and have been since the Fairyhouse Winter Festival been Zanahiyr’s biggest fan and I’m not changing my mind. I thought his performance that day was incredible and I think he will win.”

3.05 WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup - Al Boum Photo

Ah Al Boum Photo is in great form – you’d be delighted with him. We are delighted with him – I wasn’t sure leaving Cheltenham last year on the Friday that he would win a third Gold Cup. I thought leaving in 2019 that he would win again in 2020 and when I left in 20, I don’t know if he’ll win a third one. But the more I’ve watched all of these horses through the year, the stronger a case you can make for Al Boum Photo.

I thought he did well to win in Tramore and when you look at the last furlong of the race he beat Acapella Bourgeois a long way and Acapella Bourgeois hasn’t exactly let the form down since. Champ is a danger and A Plus Tard most certainly is – through the two horses running against him, right now I’d probably think A Plus Tard is a bigger danger. When you look at the form of the two yards and you look at the week that Henry is having and even the look of Henry’s horses in the parade ring, they just look incredible.

A lot of them look to have their summer coats on, nearly quartered out, they just look to be really healthy and really well and I think A Plus Tard is the biggest danger but for a considerable amount of time now, I’ve been on Al Boum Photo’s side and I’m not going to desert him.

3.40 St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase - Bob And Co

Bob and Co is the choice but I do think Billaway is in great form and is a good bit better horse than he was at this time last year.

4.15 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase - Elimay

Willie does have four in it – just hard to see Cabaret Queen winning, he might have four in it. Salsaretta could do with rain – she likes soft ground so it comes down to the two at the top of the market Colreevy, Elimay. Which one is going to handle better ground, better – I think probably , Elimay. I think Colreevy Limerick 26th December, when you handle that ground, you can’t really handle good ground. Now I know she won a champion bumper at Punchestown so maybe I’m talking absolute drivel – I think Elimay for me. She could have gone to Limerick last weekend, but she is an eight-year-old, her owners are breeders and there would be a chance that she could be going to stud next season so it was now or never really.

4.50 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - Galopin Des Champs

Yeah and to be honest with you I can’t tell you a whole lot about Gentleman De Mee, I’ve never sat on him, I see him working at home, he’s a forward going horse. He would have improved for his debut run for Willie, there’s no doubt about that, but I like the other one, I’ve tipped him a good few times at this stage, Galopin Des Champs, I thought his run behind Appreciate It at Leopardstown was a pretty solid run and I think going up in trip will actually suit him. Galopin Des Champs, Sean O’Keeffe on his back, he’ll do me.

