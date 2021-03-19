Cheltenham market movers: Paddy Power & Sky Bet update

3.40 Stand Up And Fight 10/1 from 14/1

1.55 You Raised Me Up 7/1 from 10/1

1.20 – Money back as cash if your horse finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th

1.55 – 8 places instead of 4

2.30 – 4 places instead of 3

3.05 – 5 places instead of 3

3.40 – 4 places instead of 3

4.50 – 6 places instead of 4

120 Quilixios 5/2 from 11/4

155 You Raised Me Up 15/2 from 8

230 Threeunderthrufive 15/2 from 9

305 Al Boum Photo 5/2f from 3f

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “With Rachael Blackmore on fire this week and 1-6 fav to win the leading Cheltenham Festival rider award, we thought A Plus Tard might even go off favourite for the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup, but that looks unlikely now with previous dual winner Al Boum Photo coming in for sustained support.”

340 Stand Up And Fight 9 from 10

415 Colreevy 7/2 from 4

450 Gentleman De Mee 11/4 fav from 100/30 fav