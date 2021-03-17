Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

Put The Kettle On won a dramatic renewal of the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild.

1700: That was the final race of the day and the finish has once again been contested by two very smart horses. The colours of the first two home were a repeat from last year when Ferny Hollow got the better of Appreciate It. Those two turned out alright and I imagine these two will be just as exciting next season. Mullins began this season talking about Appreciate It as a Ballymore / Albert Bartlett horse and I don't think there's any doubt that Kilcruit will be going down that route whereas the winner screams Sky Bet Supreme. It would be no great surprise, I suppose, if Elle Est Belle were to return for the mares' novice hurdle but she's likely to be facing something good from Closutton as they have produced such a fine production line of top-class mares. Talking of top-class mares, that brings us back to the Champion Chase and that terrific performance from Put The Kettle On. Aidan Coleman was talking about how it's the sum of her parts that makes her such a good performer and that if you were to take one bit away she wouldn't reach the same heights. She has a real will to win which is something Sky Pirate seems to have belatedly discovered. He had to dig deep whereas Monkfish and Bob Olinger had things much more their own way - that all seems a long time ago now! I'm off for a lie down but I hope you've enjoyed your day and will join me again tomorrow, same time, same place.

1644: Mullins runs five and there could be worse ideas (don't hold me to it) than perming his in forecasts and tricasts and hoping that one of the lesser fancied runners pops up. Wonderwall was a well backed winner on debut and a shade disappointing next time but both of those runs were on soft ground and, perhaps, these quicker conditions will suit. He's by Yeats who has enjoyed plenty of success as a NH sire and who will be represented in the Stayers' Hurdle by huge improver Flooring Porter. Kilcruit has gone odds-on now. Sir Gerhard is, of course, making his debut for the yard after a recent switch. The starter is on his rostrum. Sir Gerhard is at the head of affairs in company with Ramillies. They're not sprinting. Kilcruit is in fourth or fifth, he's not going to be caught out. Elle Est Belle has begun a move from last to take closer order. Wonderwall is third. Heading down hill, half a mile to run. Sir Gerhard quickens impressively. He's gone six clear turning for home. Kilcruit second and closing. Another brilliant tactical ride from Blackmore who may just have nicked that. Maybe the winner's tactical speed was better but she bossed the race, nicked lengths on the turn as she did on Honeysuckle and that made the difference as the runner-up closed all the way to the line. "The jockey's won this," says Neesom. "A really, really intelligent piece of riding." Elle Est Belle ran a blinder to be third. Sir Gerhard is returned at 85/40 and that may not settle all of the arguments that raged about the relative merits of the top two but there's no doubt which camp will be the happier. It turns out that moving yards hasn't been a huge negative so far. Three Stripe Life, Wonderwall and Super Six have run big races, particularly the latter who came home strongly in fifth.

1630: The Weatherbys Champion Bumper is in its traditional slot and promises to an excellent renewal despite the lack of a home hope. It is double figure prices bar the top two with Kilcuit edging out Sir Gerhard. Do you have it between the top two? It's been a day of (relatively) near misses for the Skeltons and they team up with Elle Est Belle who won a mares' listed race here in November; I don't think I saw enough that day from memory to think that she would be winning this but Nick Luck is just telling viewers that the trainer has been talking her up as one of the best bumper horses he's every trained. That might explain her relatively prominent position in the betting. Mares do have a good record and I thought there was a more obvious angle with Grangee, a stablemate of the top two. I've been quite impressed by I Like To Move It this season and I'm surprised to see him chalked up at 66/1. Will anyone let me back him to finish better than tenth? O'Neill is deflecting praise from Hislop for Sky Pirate's change of fortunes, he always interviews well, taking no credit for the horse 'coming to life' this season. A bit more from Scholfield: "He's very sharp at his fences and we found a nice pocket down the inside and had a dream run through. He stuck his head out just in time. He had every opportunity to give the other one a chance but he didn't. To win a Grand Annual carrying 11-6 shows what a good horse he is. He's come out and shown his toughness really which is great. "Credit to the horse today and Mr Tedham to having the faith in him and buying him last year. I've got good people to ride for and it gives you motivation to get back (from injury). With a Cheltenham winner it will feel a lot better walking home." Tedham sponsors O'Neill's yard so that will be a very well received victory all round.

1623: Scholfield gives thanks to the owner and trainer during his interview with Matt Chapman. "The horse is a star and Jonjo was adamant we go for this race." "Cheltenham is magical and to get a winner here you just feel relief really, delighted for everybody really," says Jonjo O'Neill. They've just showed a replay and Enoutcas, who was only beaten a short-head, made a pretty serious mistake at the second last. Small margins. British horses filled four of the first five places there with Capuccumix home in sixth.

1611: Neesom has just suggested that 'the British horses may have handicapped themselves out of this'. Or Jaune de Somoza has caught the eye of the Racing TV presenter who also represents last year's winning yard. Zanza is the shortest priced runner of the 'home team' but has not been sighted since falling at Cheltenham in December in a race won by Sky Pirate; he still appeared to be going well at the time and has a big swing in the weights with the winner who has been a revelation this season. One For The Team ran pretty well for Nick Williams yesterday and he's represented by Moonlighter who should get on well with jockey David Bass given they both seem to like getting on with things. I can't see him being well enough treated to win but it's easy to envisage him going well for a long way. This will be fast and furious. All over three. About 15 lengths from first to last. Ibleo is last over the sixth. Embittered falls and hampers Zanza and Or Jaune de Somosa. Capuccimix and Us And Them lead. Sky Pirate and Not That Fuisse there. On The Slopes leads. Sky Pirate goes on. Entoucas and Ibleo fly. Sky Pirate wins. Remarkable. Super ride from Nick Scholfield and what a performance from Sky Pirate who has just enjoyed a tremendous season. Suggestion that Entoucas may not have had the easiest run through. Sky Pirate was resolute, doughty, tough - adjectives that have never been used about him before this season.

1610: The bell has just sounded for the Grand Annual and a mail containing reaction from the Queen Mother has just dropped into the inbox. Dan Skelton said of runner-up Nube Negra: “It’s gutting to be placed again, but nothing went wrong, apart from standing on his heel at the back of the last, which cost us a tiny bit. He’s travelled round super, jumped brilliantly and came up the hill, which was never in doubt.” Harry Skelton commented: “He ran an unbelievable race. The winner was great, and she’s a top-class mare, but we are very proud of our horse. He jumped really well, travelled all of the way, and finished his race off. He just lost his footing after the last, but that didn’t cost us anything really. He’s still young and so hopefully he’s got a lot in front of him. He’s proved he’s top-class, if anyone had any doubts.” Willie Mullins, trainer of Chacun Pour Soi, said: “I'm a little disappointed, I just thought he ran a little bit flat. It's as simple as that.” Paul Townend added: “It’s disappointing. We had every chance jumping the second last and we just weren’t good enough on the run in.” Paul Nicholls trainer of fourth-placed Greaneteen said: “I thought Greaneteen ran really nicely, and he’ll definitely go again. We were thinking of coming here and then going to Sandown, or maybe going up to two and a half as I’ve always thought he’ll stay a bit further. He’ll be better next year with another summer on him, and to compete at that level as well as that puts him right in the mix.”

🗣 "It was pure emotion as this horse has been brilliant for me & a lot of people."



1600: It's the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup which is confusing because it's not Friday. Change eh? That's often what I'm scratching around for by the time I get to this helter skelter two mile handicap but now it's taking place before halfway....... It's not for everyone but I enjoy the challenge even if I usually come up short and I certainly didn't get close last year when Chosen Mate landed a monster gamble. Can he follow up with young Jordan Gainford in the saddle? He isn't favourite, that honour goes to Embittered who is ridden by a certain Rachael Blackmore. Third in the County Hurdle last season, his last two starts have seen him contest Grade One novice chases and this is, obviously, a more realistic target. Stablemates Entoucas and Us And Them have to be high on any short-list but I doubt that anyone's list for this race is too short. Personally I'd like to see redemption for the Skeltons with Not That Fuisse flying up the hill but 'some shrewdies' have told me to back Bun Doran who has seen all of this before. On The Slopes is another who I think can go well but it could just be that the Irish raiders are too strong. Where have I seen that before?

1551: A brilliant training performance by all at Cullentra House Stables and a fine ride from Keith Donoghue. The eleven-year-old made that look so, so easy. I forgot to see who crossed the line in second, it was Easysland with Some Neck third. The fourth is tbc. Donoghue tells Chapman: "It's unbelievable for him to come back and do it again; I'm just speechless. If it wasn't for this horse I wouldn't be riding, as simple as, he's brilliant. Never underestimate the Tiger. That's the Tiger we've been seeing at home and just delighted he's shown it on the track." The amazing Tiger Roll was returned at 9/2. Donoghue was understandably emotional. It has been some day hasn't it?

1538: Hogan's Heights was a little behind the others but doesn't have to go far to join up with the field. Some Neck and Le Breuil are among those attracting support and there are four places on offer with a number of firms if you think this revolves around the big two and fancy something else. I think this is all about Easysland. The money is coming for Balko des Flos too, there are quite a few movers. Kingswell Theatre leads to the second. Tiger Roll is in second as they take the fourth, the Aintree fence. Easysland is in rear. They've gone over the bank and head to 14 which will be 22 next time. Balko Des Flos has gone at the Cheese Wedges. Defi Des Carres takes over in the lead. Easysland has moved right up into fourth or fifth, Out Sam is up there too. Tiger Roll is second and having a great spin. King's Temptation prominent. Some Neck makes ground as Kingswell Theatre pulls up. They've jumped 23. How many are there? Big move from Tiger Roll who takes seven lengths out of the field. Le Breuil pulls up. They're over 26. Easysland second. A good race on the cards between the big two. Some Neck third. Lead is two or three lengths but Tiger Roll extends again. About to move onto the course proper. I don't believe it. Tiger is going to win. He is hosing up. This would have taken the roof off the stands. If only. I don't suppose the British handicapper will drop his mark off the back of this.

"If I could bottle what she has and sell it I wouldn't have to ride again"



Aidan Coleman pays tribute to the first mare to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Put The Kettle On



1533: It's time for the Glenfarclas Chase over the cross-country fences which for many is a good time to have a sip of the sponsor's product but plenty of people are fans and a lot of those will be cheering on Easysland who denied Tiger Roll his hat-trick last year. The runner-up is back for more and won't be heading to Aintree for the Grand National this time around; whether that's relevant or not I don't know but I'd have wanted to see more from him over hurdles last time despite his trainer saying he was perfectly satisfied with the run in the ground. De Bromhead has been speaking to Hislop and they move on to Balko Des Flos; apparently he lost his way but he's been loving going over the cross-country fences at home so they opted to keep 'tipping away' with it. We're only a couple of minutes from off time.

Incredible words from @AidanColeman in his post race interview. Shows just how much these incredible horses are loved. What a star Put The Kettle On is. — Oli Bell (@olibellracing) March 17, 2021

1523: Well, well, well that was quite something. Almost everything you want in a championship race. It didn't look as though Chacun Pour Soi had any excuses at all. It would be interesting to hear what First Flow's connections have to say as he completely lost his position but stayed on quite well. Rouge Vif clearly disappointing and Sceau Royal equally unlucky. He's been in the form of his life this season and may never get a better chance. Harry Skelton was presumably trying to come with one run on Nube Negra and a slight mistake at the last may not have helped. Ben Linfoot will have a proper, more considered analysis later. More from Coleman: "When I tried to close the door on Paul I knew he was going well and I thought he was going to probably come and beat me; for her to have the heart to get back up is something special. You can't underestimate that. "Going to the last and second last she was definitely losing out on who was going best but you can't explain how tough she is. She's so clever, the economics of her jumping, it all incorporates into something. She's got a very high level of ability and a fantastic jumping technique." Neesom and Luck feel that Nube Negra was never really in the right place (as he was tracking Chacun Pour Soi) and that this was very much a race that they should have won; trainer and jockey have just walked past the presenters looking disconsolate.

1518: Betfair's Barry Orr has dropped some prices on the email: Antepost High of Winner: 50 Notable In-Running Highs and Lows: Chacun Pour Soi 1.15 Nube Negra 1.72 Put The Kettle On 30.0 "A thrilling renewal of the Champion Chase and the mare Put The Kettle On battled gamely to go past big race favourite Chacun Pour Soi in the final 50 yards and held off the late challenge from Nube Negra to win again at the festival." The consensus on the tv - and they've just shown the head-on - is that Paul Townend caused the trouble by coming in towards the rail although his defenders are suggesting that the rail moves out and was the main cause. That's one for the stewards but his day could be about to get a little worse. Willie Mullins wait for a Champion Chase winner goes on but that's another winner for Henry de Bromhead.

1508: Circling behind the tapes. All over the first where Cilaos Emery was ungainly. They've jumped three and Put The Kettle On and Rouge Vif make it with First Flow and Chacun behind. All over five. Big jump by Rouge Vif at the sixth. Chacun a little slow at the water. Rouge Vif gets the ditch at the top of the hill wrong. Three to go. First Flow is last. Sceau Royal badly hampered when squeezing up the inside of Rouge Vif, that was messy. Chacun leads. Put The Kettle On rallies. She wins but from a flying Nube Negra with Chacun Pour Soi only third. High drama. Greaneteen was fourth with Sceau Royal a desperately unlucky fifth. There was so much going on there, particularly at the last couple of fences. The winner was so game. I don't think there were any excuses for the favourite but he was close to the scrimmaging. Aidan Coleman: "I don't think me saying I haven't ridden a tougher mare does her justice. I beat Chacun Pour Soi and then Harry came and she went again. I don't want to take any plaudits for this, this mare is something else. Pulling up I was really emotional. When you ride something that loves it and wants to win as much as this then it's just a pleasure, you really appreciate what they do for us." I've had half a dozen quick messages bemoaning the ride on Nube Negra. I need to see a replay. There's nothing worse than an armchair jockey is there?! But we've all done that.

1501: I'm being told that Politologue burst a blood vessel. They have just said that he's been withdrawn on veterinary advice. This race is proving something of a hex. Notebook and Put The Kettle On are both on their toes which is no great surprise for the former who has yet to produce his best form at this track. Remember Beef Or Salmon? The runners have been paraded in front of the stands for the benefit of...erm.... More on Politologue and Paul Nicholls has shown Lydia Hislop a picture of some blood in the grey's nostrils which could have been caused by anything, such as a knock to the head, but his trainer isn't taking any chances. Chacun Pour Soi has handled all of the preliminaries perfectly but Neesom is highlighting the second last, coming up quickly off a turn, as a potential problem. It could be heart in mouth time if there are several in contention there. While Chacun may adjust to his right, First Flow has done even more so in his time and it will be interesting to see if he jumps straight in the early stages. His development this season has been exciting to see but this is a different test altogether.

1452: Time to focus on the Queen Mother Champion Chase and one of Ireland's leading hopes in the week, Chacun Pour Soi. A late withdrawal on the eve of the race last year (along with the again absent Altior), it's wonderful that we finally get to see Chacun on the UK's biggest stage as he has long looked top-class but has been fragile. He faces a useful but not top-class field for all that there are a number of Grade One winners among them. Richard Condon has just given a very entertaining interview on Racing TV. He's got racing in the blood with Davy Condon and Paul Townend in the family and used to work for Kim Bailey. I'll see if they tweet it later and post it here. Chacun Pour Soi has just walked past Nick Luck but Jonathan Neesom doesn't think 'he looks like a champion, he just looks like a proper workmanlike horse' but he does add that he has looked like a champion on the course. Politologue has been withdrawn. That's a late withdrawal and a late jockey change with Cobden switching to Greaneteen. No explanation just yet but that's a great shame. Put The Kettle On is second favourite with Nube Negra surprisingly drifting to 12s, I thought he would be stronger. I'd love to see a big run from Sceau Royal - he's such a likeable horse, it would be great to see him hit the frame.

1441: Richard Condon on ITV Racing: "All I can say is Paul Hennessy is a genius. Unbelievable." The winning trainer: "Wasn't Richard brilliant, he just took the race by the scruff of the neck." I said earlier in the day that small stables don't win at Cheltenham, apparently Hennessy only has two horses in his stable. What do I know? I thought she was pretty exposed and she was one of the few Irish horses I didn't consider. I never sighted Grand Roi - that will be a race to watch a few times to try and pick the bones out of it. Victory was very well received with a number of jockeys coming out to cheer Condon into the winners' enclosure while the owners and trainer were also talked up on the tv - a popular success all round it seems and especially with the bookmakers I would think. Birchdale was sixth and Guard Your Dreams seventh for those who took advantage of enhanced place terms. A staggering nine lengths was the winning margin and it may have been as much as that even if Blue Sari had stood up.

1430: They're about to walk in. False start! And it had all been going so well...... Take two. Standing start. Stack up those excuses for the bad runs. Taking another turn. Booo. Take four. They're away. Heaven Help Us leads and Shakem Up'Arry is much more prominent than in the Betfair, I think that's a good thing if you've backed him. They're through half a mile already. Guard Your Dreams in midfield on the inside. Botox Has is in second. Sneaky Getaway and Janika others prominent. Monte Cristo is another hugging the rail. On the far side, it will all happen quite quickly from here - they've jumped five. The big players are easing closer as they near the top of the hill. Witness Protection and Heaven Help Us lead down the hill and three out. Heaven Help Us two clear at two out and going further clear. Blue Sari and Monte Cristo in pursuit, Blue Sari falls. Heaven Help Us hoses up. Remarkable. Paul Hennessy is better known for training greyhounds but he's not bad with the horses either. Craigneiche was second (after Blue Sari fell and hampered several including Monte Cristo. Horse and jockey reportedly okay.) and Tea Clipper third I believe. Sayo fourth and Janika fifth. "A competitive handicap turned into a rout," says Neesom.

1422: Time for some sensible Coral Cup discussion from the Racing TV team. Lydia Hislop has just described Sayo as 'interesting'; he wasn't one of the Mullins whose claims look immediately obvious. Dysart Diamond does have her fans though and is described as 'a player here'. It's over to Messrs Luck and Neesom who start off discussing Craigneiche who apparently got stewed up at Ascot but hasn't today. Neesom is making a case for Garo De Juilley who 'produced a career best' when winning at Pau last time. I think he's 150/1 if you're tempted and his connections aren't without confidence. The money continues to come for Guard Your Dreams whose trainer, Nigel Twiston-Davies, hasn't saddled a winner at his local track in over a year (I think from memory). Neesom throws in Tea Clipper as another outsider he likes.

1412: Who's going to win the Coral Cup? Or if you're on one at a price, who's going to finish seventh (check out those extra place offers)? I could still be getting excited with the winner heading back to the enclosures. I know Guard Your Dreams was an eyecatcher in the Betfair Hurdle but I'm staggered that he's the 6/1 favourite. We've been hearing that the English novices are pretty hopeless and we know that the handicap form in Ireland is so, so strong and yet there's a locally trained youngster at the top of the betting for one of the most competitive handicap hurdles of the season. I do like him thought but you can keep Craigneiche. I'm quite happy that he won't be able to reproduce his Ascot exploits and the likes of Birchdale and Monte Cristo interest me far more from amongst his stablemates. I was quite interested in the case others have made for Sneaky Getaway but opted to follow my own misguided thought process which has also seen me dismiss Botox Has whose trainer told us that he's been trained for this race. I liked his run at Newbury but lost the faith after subsequent efforts; perhaps that will prove premature but I'm not convinced he's going to be well enough handicapped. Grand Roi is the very obvious one despite his lack of experience while the early money (which has now dried up) for Blue Sari was fascinating. One horse who has always been on the short-list and made it into the combination bets is the top-weight Thomas Darby who has been fitted with cheekpieces for this test. He's been third in a Sky Bet Supreme and has the class to be competitive from a rating of 155.

1404: Those Gold Cup quotes will be coming through......6/1 is the biggest that Ed Chamberlin has mentioned. Paul Townend: "He wasn't so perfect today but he's got the job done. Early on in the race he just wasn't on his game. There's a lot of pressure on fancied horses. I know how good it is to be riding them but you have to perform too. He does things so easily and he's still maturing so much. He just looks at everything, there are signs around the track everywhere." "Heartstopping," says Willie Mullins. "When he made the mistake at the last, oh I don't know, it was even harder to watch on the replay. That was probably the most nerve wracking race I've ever watched." Monkfish has just made his way back to the winner's enclosure and he's just so impressive, quite a lot didn't go right today as we've seen and heard but he still comfortably accounted for some very good horses.

1353: It's hard to find any faults with Monkfish and I don't think it's that easy to pinpoint the runner-up but the waiting is almost over. Monkfish leads over the first. Will he be headed? He was 'clever' but 'not so good' over the second. The Big Breakaway is matching strides with him as Harry Cobden indicated he would before racing. They've jumped nine and although he hasn't been entirely fautless, he has been pretty clever at his fences. It wouldn't be ideal if you've backed him though. The Big Breakaway leads. Eklat de Rire is third and Dickie Diver about five lengths off the last pair who race together. Sporting John has made a serious mistake and lost three or four lengths. Eklat de Rire unseats Blackmore. The race is developing. Fiddlerontherook is a fairly close third now but loses ground at the fifteenth. Sporting John is closing on third. We have a race on our hands. Two to go. The Big Breakaway wasn't great three out and may have cracked. Fiddler is second, the loose horse hampering Monkfish and may have put him off at the last. That's as much drama as there was, Monkfish beats Fiddlerontheroof. Maybe that's what it would have taken to beat him, a loose horse taking him out. He only got about halfway up the last with Eklat de Rire in his way but he picked up really strongly on landing to extinguish any slight hope there might have been. Big runs from Colin Tizzard's pair in second and third.

1348: Lydia Hislop believes that Monkfish can run below his best and still win the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. My imaginary punting game (played only by me in my head - don't fret, that's perfectly normal) would have a straight forecast with Eklat De Rire and place lay The Big Breakaway. The latter's stablemate Fiddlerontheroof hasn't lived up to expectations but he ran quote well against yesterday's NH second Next Destination despite breaking a blood vessel and another big run would advertise the Paddy Power Plate claims of Caribean Boy who beat this fellow at Newbury back in November. Bryony Frost was in the pre-racing interview seat for the Jockey Club, talking about Frodon of course but the below is a nice line about her first experiences of the course. "I didn’t come to Cheltenham much as a child because we weren’t in that sort of league of life, but Dad did have a horse running in the Cross Country and we snuck up here to practice when I was about 14, and that was the first time I had really seen this place. Me, Hadden and Dad swung round the course and I remember looking up at the grandstand and thinking, ‘my God, what a place is this’. What blew my mind was the amount of post and rails about the place!"

1335: That's the first of the fancied horses past the post in a lot of those multiples and Monkfish is just 1/4 to become the second. He faces some new opposition having spent much of the season duffing up Latest Exhibition and Paul Nolan's charge has had enough of being the whipping boy and headed off elsewhere. Monkfish was more impressive than many expected him to be in the Flogas over a trip that was some way short of his optimum but he simply blew away the opposition and most of the observers. Defeat is (almost) unthinkable. More from Blackmore who has paid due thanks to all of Bob Olinger's connections: "It was a bit messier than I thought it would be but he's got a great engine. A little slower and we didn't get as smooth a run as I thought but we got the end result we wanted. "He's a beautiful looking horse, he was a little keen up the home straight the first time but he's just a beautiful horse to ride and there's going to be a lot of good days over fences for him too. I'll say he'll be whatever he wants to be (when asked whether hurdles or chasing) and hopefully I'll get the leg over him again." Henry De Bromhead: "Gorgeous horse, loads of presence and loads of quality. We were very lucky that Brian (owner) was happy to buy him. I started the season going for the Supreme but everyone persuaded me that he would be better over a trip. "We haven't discussed it. We'll enjoy today. He is a big scopey chasing type, he's won a point and he jumps really well so I suppose you'd be tempted to go that way but I think he's got the class to do whatever we want to do." Apparently Bob Olinger was the last lawman shot by Billy The Kid. You learn something every day.

1329: Blackmore tells Matt Chapman: "His potential is sky high, he was phenomenal there. Winning at Cheltenham is what it's all about and he's done that there. There'll be plenty of big days in him hopefully." Confirmation of that winning time which was 5:05:05. The winner made Gaillard du Mesnil look pretty slow in the closing stages while it was a little disappointing that Bravemansgame didn't have a little more left in the tank once headed. That certainly whets the appetite for the day ahead. Connections will want to enjoy today but the pundits are already talking about where the winner might go next season. Hurdles? Fences? What would you do?

1318: I think there's little doubt that this is the strongest of the novice hurdles at Cheltenham this week and although some reputations will take a knock in a few minutes' time, they could well bounce back next season (if not before). They're coming in. It looks like Bravemansgame is going to take them along and he jumps off in front but is soon passed by Optimise Prime. Gaillard du Mesnil wanted to go faster initially but settles very quickly in third. They're heading to the third. Rachael Blackmore has moved Bob Olinger up to the shoulders of Bravemansgame, I don't think she's happy with the pace although commentary suggests her mount has been a shade keen. Bear Ghylls and Optimise Prime have dropped back through the well-grouped field. They're nearing the top of the hill, four from home. Bear Ghylls is back into second. Most going well. Bob Olinger moves alongside Bravemansgame and hits the front. He clears the last, second goes to Gaillard du Mesnil. Bob Olinger is returned at 6/4 and fairly dots up. All the talk was that he was very good and he has certainly delivered. The time was four seconds above standard, 'virtually good ground' says Neesom. 'Probably perfect, just enough give not to upset anyone'.

1313: Does He Know is going down to post early. He ran out in the Challow and clearly has a few quirks. Bob Olinger has just been described as 'languid' and reportedly looks in fabulous condition. Neesom has admitted to expecting Bear Ghylls to drift from his morning 10/1; quite the opposite has happened. It would be a fairytale if he were to collect. Paul Townend is in the saddle aboard the well-supported Gaillard du Mesnil who hasn't quite managed to top Bob Olinger at the top of the market yet. Bravemansgame is keen to get on with it according to the paddock judges but not as keen as Does He Know who is already waiting at the start. It won't be long until he's joined by the rest of the field. Good luck. Let the games commence.

1304: Jonathan Neesom is on duty on Racing TV and isn't excited about the odds-on available about Chacun Pour Soi but he 'would be surprised' if Kilcruit got beaten. Neesom was struggling to find anything to oppose Chacun Pour Soi with but he grudgingly suggested Put The Kettle On when pressed despite concerns about the drying ground. He wasn't worried about Chacun's lack of course experience but suggested that the nine-year-old does adjust to his right at his fences and that could be a factor. The runners are now in the paddock ahead of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and the camera is currently focused on Keskonrisk who I'd like to see run respectably for the Joseph O'Brien team, just for a little encouragement in the string's wellbeing. Rachael Blackmore has just been speaking to Lydia Hislop...... Bob Olinger: "He's a classy horse and he's done little wrong at home. Hopefully (he'll handle the ground), we're still learning about him. We're looking forward to him." On Eklat de Rire: "He's quite lightly raced for us, really looking forward to him. Our lad is lovely, he jumps from fence to fence." Notebook: "Definitely (the ground) a positive for him. We've tried different ways to get our head in front of Chacun and it hasn't worked yet but you never know." On Sir Gerhard: "Fantastic ride to pick up, really looking forward to him. Jamie Codd filled me in on him last night and he was very positive."

We use the Timeform filter to pick out our two most interesting bets at the Cheltenham Festival. — Timeform (@Timeform) March 17, 2021

1244: It is fascinating that the money continues to come for Bear Ghylls. He's been winning very easily and has beaten some decent horses, notably Make Me A Believer who won here in December before going close in a Grade Two at Warwick. The top yards dominate so much of the racing but never more so than at the big festivals that it really would be a remarkable achievement were Nicky Martin's runner to come out on top. The six-year-old is as short as 6/1 having started the day at twice that price. One that I didn't consider was Does He Know but Punting Pointers followers will know that Rory Delargy has made a case for Kim Bailey's runner. It's BetVictor's turn as the bookmaker on Racing TV and their Sam Boswell also mentions the Mullins multiples along with Birchdale and Sneaky Getaway in the Coral Cup.

1230: Michael Shinners has been in touch with Sky Bet's worst results today and they are as follows: Ballymore – Bear Ghylls – Has proved popular on the back of our “Money Back As Cash” offer. Coral Cup – Craigneiche – Very strong in the market and is now clear favourite Queen Mother – Put The Kettle On – Won at the festival last year and customers are hoping for more of the same Cross Country – Tiger Roll – Backing Tiger Roll at 5/1 or 6/1 was far too tempting and he has proved popular Grand Annual – Ibleo – Was backed last night into today and is clearly expected to go well Popular Treble As you would imagine, the three short priced horses have been very popular. Brown Advisory – Monkfish Queen Mother Champion Chase – Chacun Pour Soi Cross Country - Easysland Who will come out on top today? The layers or the punters? Do you care as long as you're in front? There have been some concerns about the form of Easysland's stable but trainer David Cottin is already among the winners today....

1234: We're under an hour away from the opener and the excitement is building, with me at least. I've just had a glance down Friday's declarations, keeping an eye out for Jordan Gainford's ride in the Martin Pipe (it's Frontal Assault) among other things, and looking to see whether some of those hopeful ante-post punts have been declared. Langer Dan wasn't among them but he has made the field for the festival finale and could pick up a £50,000 bonus if successful after hacking up in the Imperial Cup. Trainer Dan Skelton said: “He’s been absolutely fine, with no problems at all. He’s fresh and well and I suppose we are taking on the time between the races as much as anything, and you can’t be sure until you run them. I wouldn’t be running him though if I wasn’t happy, and the possibility of goodish ground by Friday is no problem at all.” The ground is an issue for Bushypark though and he's been taken out of tomorrow's Pertemps allowing very interesting first reserve Milliner to creep into the field.

1218: Bumpers may not be everyone's cup of tea but the Weatherbys Champion Bumper has long lived up to its billing, producing a string of top class horses with Appreciate It second last year and Envoi Allen winning the preceding season. The stables of those two horses are well represented as usual and Willie Mullins in particular has a hugely strong team, boosted by the recent addition of Sir Gerhard. The betting has by no means proved to be an accurate barometer when it comes to predicting the winner and it's hard to rule out any of his five runners with any degree of confidence. The sectional specialists have been having quite the discussion about the relative claims of the front two with Kilcruit thought to have benefited from an overly strong pace collapsing and exaggerating his dominance. Ramillies, who Mullins thought was the better of the pair going in to Leopardstown, was one of those responsible for that strong pace and he's attracted support, presumably with the view that he's better than that run as a result. Mares have a decent record and Grangee proved her Market Rasen run (behind the exciting Eileendover) to be all wrong when winning at the Dublin Racing Festival. She might not have won by far but the next three home all raced prominently whereas she came from off the pace and her effort could be marked up accordingly. Sir Gerhard may have left Cullentra House Stables but Denise Foster's yard still houses a live contender in Three Stripe Life with the rumour mill suggesting that he is just as well regarded as his former stablemate. I might wait and see how the previous six races have gone before making any rash decisions!

Tiger Roll this morning pic.twitter.com/tntOgnOEPW — Francesca Altoft (@FrancescaJane_x) March 16, 2021

1145: David Bass has just been interviewed about First Flow: "I will be positive but probably not quite as forceful as Ascot. I think Kim probably looks at most rides of mine and wonders what I'm doing. My priority is to get him jumping, that was the same plan as Ascot. The way he jumped the first four at Ascot I was confident enough that I could go on and take on Politologue. "I think he's a strong stayer at two miles but he's not slow. It's a great race to be involved in and I'm excited to ride in it. I thought he was a heavy ground specialist but he surprised me how he did handle it and so I'm not concerned about the ground. I'd be slightly concerned about him, he likes going right a little bit, but if he can cope with the track on ratings he's right there." He had to settle for second in the Ultima yesterday with Happygolucky and he's still trying to work out how he didn't win. He's not alone. "I thought I was going to win even going to the last. It's great for jump racing when these older horses come back but to be honest about it I was scratching my head all of last night. I'm still not sure how I got beat. Going forward he's a great little horse who always runs his race and I think there's a big day in him somewhere." Trainer Kim Bailey echoed similar thoughts in his post-race interview yesterday, saying: "Someone’s just sent me a message saying that silver medals aren’t much fun, and they aren’t are they? "We’ve got a few more opportunities, thank God, but I thought he was my best chance. No excuses, and for a horse having only his fourth run over fences it was a very good run. There’s a really big handicap in him, and there might be something at Aintree. In a year’s time he could be very special."

1129: I like the Coral Cup although probably not as much as Henderson who has won four of the last 11. The Lambourn handler has a strong team as I touched on earlier and Mark Howard has just been making a case for Birchdale who was eighth last year from a 2lb higher market; the underfoot conditions will suit him better this time around. Janika ran quite well at Ascot, to my eye, and is well handicapped on his old chase form but Daryl Jacob prefers Monte Cristo who hosed up at Kempton but the one for the money has been the very lightly raced Ascot winner Craigneiche. That last pair both have hefty handicap rises to cope with unlike Guard Your Dreams who came home well in the Betfair Hurdle and should be suited by both today's trip and ground. He was only a spot in front of Value Bet selection Shakem Up'Arry. I had wondered whether there might be a move for the JP McManus-owned Palmers Hill but wasn't expecting a move for his Blue Sari who has raced just three times since beating The Bosses Oscar on his hurdling debut, finishing a 40 length last and pulling up twice. He was second to Envoi Allen and ahead of Thyme Hill and Abacadabras in the Champion Bumper and on those two pieces of form could be chucked in off 138 but you need blind faith in Mullins to back him. I'm not sure there are many in the line-up that would be described as a surprise winner and another I'd throw in is the bottom-weight Witness Protection. He has questions to answer over this trip in this company but some of his form, such as his 10 length defeat of Fantastikas suggests he could be well treated.

1120: Fran Berry, occasionally of this parish, believes better ground will help Bob Olinger beat Gaillard du Mesnil as he gives Niall Hannity his two-penneth. A quick word from Berry on Jordain Gainford and Chosen Mate: "He's from Wexford. He's made a very, very good impression since turning pro. I'm sure this has been the target for him (Chosen Mate) all along. I'm not sure we've seen the best of him yet. For me, he's the horse to beat." They only covered the three races and there was a bit of chat about the Weatherbys Champion Bumper where Berry marginally preferred Kilcruit to Sir Gerhard but it didn't sound like there was an awful lot in it, as the betting suggests.

1110: You wonder whether advertising works sometimes but I can't hear The Big Breakaway without thinking of the old chocolate bar jingle (below). I was impressionable then. The Tizzards have explained away his runs at Exeter and Kempton and there's no doubt that he remains a fine prospect but he has to improve a good deal to trouble Monkfish who has been nothing short of brilliant so far and is currently even shorter than Shishkin was yesterday. Eklat de Rire appeals as the likeliest runner to chase him home having been really impressive at Naas last time when beating Escaria Ten who was a good third (and beaten favourite) in the National Hunt Chase yesterday. Henry de Bromhead's runner does have to prove himself on this quicker ground but I'm more than happy to take that chance. Sporting John is another runner who has always carried a tall reputation and he went someway to delivering on that when winning the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase. It was a remarkable performance last time and this longer trip will suit. It would be no surprise to see him run well but there are also question marks including his slightly disappointing 30 lengths seventh behind Envoi Allen in last season's Ballymore. Don't take away my breakaway but do place lay him.

1101: Rishi Persad has just asked Chris Dixon which of the big three he would side with in the Ballymore and Dixon looked reluctant to answer with Persad filling in a long pause. Bravemansgame was the answer but only because of the price and because Dixon thinks he may get the run of the race. Niall Hannity and Mark Howard disagree with Dixon's assertion that Gaillard du Mesnil has the best form (they prefer Bob Olinger), it's that sort of race. Dixon was concerned that Bear Ghylls' jumping may not stand up to this test but believes that he's capable of better form than he's shown so far and that this strong travelling individual will be suited by this longer trip. Next up on Racing TV was Harry Cobden who started talking about Bravemansgame: "He could be our best chance of a winner this week and it would be great to get him home in front. All he's done is improve, his two runs round Newbury were absolutely faultless. He's a very easy horse to ride. Hopefully Cheltenham won't faze him at all. They're the two to beat but it's not an impossible task. "Politologue never runs a bad race. He always comes here and absolutely thrives. Politologue does (go round here) and he will give his best running. "The Big Breakaway jumped well that day on his first start. He got beat at very short odds at Exeter on ground that was a little bit deep for him and then I thought his jumping was a little bit sloppy at Kempton and he didn't travel that well. "I think we're going to change tactics, be more forward, be slightly more aggressive, be upsides Monkfish the whole way around. I'm going to keep the bit higher in his mouth and not let him be lazy."

1047: The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is the day's feature and there's more than enough juice in the market to make it a good betting race (if that's your thing). Chacun Pour Soi has been so dominant in Ireland that odds of 4/5 and 5/6 will seem very attractive to his ardent supporters but his fragility has kept him from Cheltenham in the past and some question whether he will be suited to the demands of this track having not always impressed with his finishing effort. There are double figure prices available about every other runner and 13 go to post so there are full each-way terms which makes it a good race for those keen to take on the favourite. They include last year's winner Politologue, potential rising stars Nube Negra and First Flow, top mare Put The Kettle On who is unbeaten at Cheltenham as well as last season's Champion Hurdle fourth in Cilaos Emery. Rouge Vif has been tipped up in places and I did have a look at his place odds after declarations (quick pause to see what they are now) but I think I'd rather back him each-way than take the current price. His trainer, Harry Whittington, didn't saddle a winner in December or January but was four from 18 in February and is two from 13 this month. Rouge Vif won on his reappearance in October, wasn't disgraced in the Tingle Creek at the start of December before a very disappointing run later that month behind Nube Negra. With his yard in better form and drying ground in his favour, there's a clear case to be made for last season's Arkle third to outrun his odds but will that be good enough to hit the frame?

1039: The big betting race today is the Coral Cup - I think that's fair to say - and Jack Kennedy's interview after the last was interesting as he said: "I’m looking forward to Grand Roi tomorrow in the Coral Cup; he has a nice chance, and obviously Envoi Allen." Perhaps it is just because that was his next big chance that Grand Roi was the first name off his tongue and the £400,000 purchase appears to have been laid out for this prize and connections haven't thought that booking Jordan Gainford was necessary. He's as big a price as he's been for sometime with Craigneiche and Guard Your Dreams both coming in for notable support and has to be a huge player. There's a little added intrigue in that he used to be trained by Henderson when owned by Million In Mind.

1025: Prominent in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual betting is last year's winner Chosen Mate who has the help of 7lb claimer Jordan Gainford in his attempt to defy a 9lb higher mark. A quick look at tomorrow's cards shows that Gainford is also on board The Bosses Oscar and The Shunter so he has three huge rides in the handicaps and his wasn't a name that I was familiar with. He's certainly been busy recently with 33 of his 94 career rides (under Rules) coming in March, the most mounts he's had in any other month this season is 10 in July and February. He won on three of those in February and added another this month and his star is clearly in the ascendancy. It's a fascinating twist to the story and I'll be watching Chosen Mate closely as The Bosses Oscar has long looked an ideal sort for the Pertemps Final with only the handicapper's decision to whack his mark up to 151 tempering enthusiasm (I reserve the right to do a complete U-turn between now and off-time). Here's a little interview with the young man below - his name may be a whole lot more familiar to racegoers by the end of the week; talking of which, what's he on in the Martin Pipe?

👀Day One of the Cheltenham Festival done and dusted. What lies ahead tomorrow? Lord knows! But one of the stories of the week would be Bear Ghylls and Nicky Martin. Can David take down Goliath?👇🏼#AnythingCanHappen pic.twitter.com/Guz5irXXDE — VANESSA BINNIE RYLE (@V_Binnie_Ryle) March 16, 2021

1007: The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle is an eagerly anticipated race with three very smart novices lining up (with all due respect to the remainder). There is often talk of the 'Irish banker of the week' ahead of the Cheltenham Festival but they have dominate this year's four days to the extent that I doubt you could narrow it down to one horse. However, if you had asked that question in the last fortnight I suspect that Bob Olinger may have featured highly as I've heard him described as 'special' and 'a certainty' and more besides. Despite all of that, his position at the top of the market is being threatened by Gaillard du Mesnil and the pair could well be joint-favourites before long. Their strength in the market is fairly incredible given Paul Nicholls has compared Bravemansgame to Denman - I don't recall any such comparisons before - and he hasn't backed down from that either. The Challow Hurdle winner must surely be a huge player and at 4/1, I'm happy to put my faith in the Ditcheat handler. There are only seven runners which hampers the each-way market but that hasn't stopped notable support coming in for the unbeaten Bear Ghylls which would be a huge story but small yards don't win at Cheltenham do they?

1003: Details on the going can be found below and aren't expected to dry out as quickly as they did yesterday when Simon Claisse was even throwing around the word 'sunburn' after racing. It's been a long time since that's been a factor on these shores. It is, potentially, a(nother) big day for Willie Mullins with Chacun Pour Soi, Monkfish, the well-supported Gaillard du Mesnil in the first and fascinating Coral Cup punt Blue Sari. And then there's the bumper...... Closutton Stables have such a strong team and it will probably be a disappointing day if they haven't had a treble. It's a ridiculous period of domination.

Day Two of The Festival™ supporting @WellChild is here 🏇



🌱Going Update🌱



The official going on all courses is now GOOD TO SOFT all round. #CheltenhamFestival



Check out our Going update here 👉https://t.co/WQDuuVcReF pic.twitter.com/r2DEF9jDDn — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 17, 2021

1000: Good morning, I hope you're all fit and raring to go for Ladies' Day, St Patrick's Day, Queen Mother Champion Chase Day - whatever you want to call it, there's another cracking day of racing ahead of us - with luck. I've had a brief bit of morning exercise, a walk along a waterway communing with nature as it were, with the odd kingfisher a delight and some crows harassing a sitting duck less so. That brings us, sort of, to Chacun Pour Soi. Will he be a sitting duck on the Cheltenham Hill or will he power away from his rivals to provide Willie Mullins with a clean sweep of the championship races?