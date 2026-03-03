Cheltenham Festival 2026 latest news | Jeremy Scott on Golden Ace 'I go there with more optimism than last year'

For that was the date Golden Ace was to add her name to a Unibet Champion Hurdle roll of honour which features some of the greats to have graced the turf.

There have been plenty of shocks at the Cheltenham Festival but few, if any, can live up to the high drama that was played out before the daughter of Golden Horn’s crowning moment.

The mid-race fall of Constitution Hill was enough to leave the crowd gasping, before reigning champion State Man exited stage left with the race at his mercy at the last flight, all of which left the pathway clear for Golden Ace to secure a victory Scott is unlikely to ever forget.

He said: “It was a simply amazing day and I said the other day if I could get an hour back of my life that would probably be the hour I would choose as it was an outstanding moment.

“Even when State Man came down I was in disbelief, because I went there with low expectations.

“It slowly dawned on me that this was actually happening, unless it was a dream, in which case you normally wake up. It was just incredible.

“I thought the reception was going to be appalling as Constitution Hill fell, the second favourite (Brighterdaysahead) blew out and State Man came down.

“She did get a good roar back in as it was lucky we had a lot of people from the West Country there and hopefully they will be back there Tuesday week."