Golden Ace wins dramatic Champion Hurdle as Constitution Hill and State Man fall

Golden Ace sprang a 25/1 surprise in the Unibet Champion Hurdle after 1/2 favourite Constitution Hill and last year's winner State Man both fell.

Constitution Hill, the 2023 champion, departed at the fourth-last hurdle before the race had really started to heat up, but State Man fell at the final flight with the race seemingly at his mercy. Both horses, and riders Nico de Boinville and Paul Townend, were reported to be unscathed. The second dramatic departure of the race left the door open for Golden Ace to stay on up the hill and win by nine lengths. She led home 66/1 shot Burdett Road with 150/1 chance Winter Fog in third. Brighterdaysahead, the 5/2 second favourite, was comfortably overhauled by State Man turning into the straight and was already weakening before she was hampered at the final flight.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Golden Ace, who is trained by Jeremy Scott and was ridden by Lorcan Williams, hit a high of 129/1 in running on Betfair, while State Man traded at 1.04. This was a second Cheltenham Festival success for Golden Ace who landed the Mares' Novices' Hurdle last season. In jubilant scenes by the parade ring, with chants of 'oh Jeremy Scott!' ringing around, the trainer said: "I think you have to thump me because I'm not sure this isn't a dream. It just has been the most bizarre five minutes." Scott, who trains about 35 horses, added: "She's a dear and we're so lucky to have her. She's given us the two most memorable days of my life barring my wedding!" The decision to run in the Champion Hurdle was not straightforward but owner Ian Gosden was keen to take his chance in the day one feature, rather than contest the Mares' Hurdle. Explaining the decision, the trainer said: "We were definitely at two slight variations of opinion going into this but he pays the bills and, as Del Boy says, 'He who dares wins, Rodney!'" Punchestown clash a possibility for State Man and Constitution Hill Both Willie Mullins, the trainer of State Man, and Nicky Henderson, the trainer of Constitution Hill, expressed their relief that the horses and riders were fine. Mullins said: "He was just too long and caught the top of it, the same as Annie Power [in the Mares' Hurdle ten years ago]. "You don't think two champion hurdlers are going to fall in the Champion Hurdle on the same day. It was extraordinary stuff. But it's wonderful for Jeremy Scott and Golden Ace, and it's fantastic to have a winner like that when all that's happened. They came, they punched, they tried and [the hurdles] they are there to be jumped. "I'm just delighted both horses and riders are safe, that's the important thing." Expressing similar sentiments, Henderson said: "Nobody's hurt. The two jockeys and horses have had proper old falls but they're all okay, that's the main thing." Henderson, who was in no doubt that Constitution Hill was primed to run a big race at Cheltenham, raised the prospect of a rematch at Punchestown and added: "Surely there will be a rather fun day at Punchestown, I hope. I'm sure that's where they'd like to go and that's where I'd like to go."

Lorcan Williams aboard Golden Ace after landing the 2025 Champion Hurdle

Analysis: Are we having a Mares'? There’s a certain degree of irony that this year’s Unibet Champion Hurdle turned into a ‘you’ve got to be in it to win it’ renewal 40 minutes after Lossiemouth had sauntered to a second Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle success. Supposedly trained for the Champion Hurdle since the last campaign, connections decided upon a late U-turn, going for easier pickings in the Mares’ once Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead had been given the green light to take on Constitution Hill and State Man in the big one. It was easy pickings, as well, a seven-and-a-half length victory over stablemate Jade De Grugy; a canter, a cruise, her jumping not put under pressure at any point under a smiling Paul Townend. That might not have been the case in the Champion, as things turned out. Pacemaker King Of Kingsfield set the gallop for stablemate Brighterdaysahead who sat on his shoulder and hurdling, who would’ve thought it, became the main talking point of the race. Constitution Hill fell at the fifth. Huge gasp. Sent off the 1/2 favourite, this was expected to be a statement performance, an announcement that he is back and as good as ever. But the warning from his prep run in the Unibet Hurdle on Trials Day – he lost his focus when clumsily stepping through the last – was not heeded. He simply didn’t pick his feet up in time four from home and gave himself and Nico de Boinville no chance. The favourite was down and out. All eyes on Brighteradaysahead now. But quickly those eyes are drawn to State Man. She’s struggling to go the gallop, he’s cruising and he’s six lengths clear at the last. Down. Even bigger gasp. State Man over jumps just when he looked a certainty to seal a second Champion Hurdle under Townend. All this time Golden Ace had been picking up the pieces. With Brighterdaysahead cooked Jeremy Scott’s mare looked all set for second when the race was handed to her on a plate, reward for just simply being in the race when she too could’ve run in the Mares’. Unsurprisingly the Mares’ Hurdle debate is not going away. Lossiemouth’s connections have felt plenty of heat this week for backtracking on what they said was the original plan, but they have done nothing wrong. The option is there. The debate is about whether the option should exist. My own personal opinion is that it should not. This is because I feel that the Festival’s crown jewels – the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup – should be protected at the expense of the rest of the schedule. The Champion Hurdle division has suffered for various reasons, including the lack of recruits from the Flat as they are shipped off to earn riches on the level abroad, and so when you’re fishing in a shallow pool cutting off that supply further makes no sense. We have a situation where the best hurdlers aren’t taking each other on because of another option on the very same afternoon. This year’s Champion Hurdle was compelling and dramatic. It will be remembered for two high-profile falls and the luckiest of winners. But it won’t always be compelling and dramatic while the other option is there. As for Golden Ace, her team were rewarded for dismissing the Mares’ Hurdle. The Cheltenham Festival can do the same. (Ben Linfoot)