The Henry De Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger, winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at last season's Cheltenham Festival, made a successful start to life over fences at Gowran Park last month and could be set to line up against Dan Skelton's star My Drogo.

My Drogo was involved in one of Cheltenham's most dramatic races when falling two fences from the finish at the Open meeting, a race in which sole rival Gin On Lime also slithered to the ground at the same obstacle, only for her jockey Rachael Blackmore to remain in the saddle and eventually go on to ride the mare to a walkover victory once she'd got back to her feet.

The pair of top-class prospects feature among seven entries for the two and a half-mile bearrene.com Novices' Chase, while there's a decent entry of nine for the Grade Two Unibet International Hurdle as well.

Last year's International winner Song For Someone is back for another crack at the race after finishing second to Buzz in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot on his reappearance, while David Pipe's Greatwood Handicap Hurdle runner-up Adagio is also in contention.

Ballyadam (De Bromhead) and Fusil Raffles (Nicky Henderson) could return to the smaller obstacles from fences and Alan King's Sceau Royal is also entered along with Coral Hurdle third Guard Your Dreams. Heaven Help Us, Hunters Call and Wilde About Oscar complete the list of acceptors.

Elsewhere, Blazing Khal tops 10 entries for the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, in which Skelton's point-to-point recruit Ballygrifincottage culd make his Rules debut, while Dashel Drasher heads the weights as 21 stand their ground for the Racing Post Gold Cup Handicap Chase (follow link for full horse-by-horse guide).