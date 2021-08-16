There was a remarkable race for the SSS Super Alloys Novices' Chase at Cheltenham - with Gin On Lime literally clambering off the canvas to win.

The Irish raider had just been headed by sole rival and odds-on favourite My Drogo when he tipped up after jumping the second last - only for her to make a shuddering mistake herself. Gin On Lime crumpled on landing and was laying on her knees, but jockey Rachael Blackmore somehow stayed in the irons and the mare regained her feet. She then proceeded to clear the final fence without incident before going on to collect the prize as the only finisher.

😲 Drama at Cheltenham!



In a two-runner race, My Drogo falls two out and Gin On Lime is on her knees, only to get back up under @rachaelblackmor and take victory!pic.twitter.com/KddTzyqWDg — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 12, 2021

Blackmore told ITV Racing: “She didn’t go from left to right so it wasn’t that difficult (to sit). It was very strange, a two-horse race, it just shows you that anything can happen. Harry loomed up beside me and I thought he was going to go away from me at the second-last. She was so honest to get up and keep going like that, she was incredible. “Such honesty from her to do that, she didn’t put in the best round of jumping. There’s lot going on around the place and she wasn’t sure where she was going. It was so incredibly honest of the mare to do that.”

De Bromhead said: “It was mad, wasn’t it? We looked beaten, I don’t think the favourite deserved it (to fall) at all, he’d jumped brilliantly throughout. It’s one of those things you don’t expect to see, but it worked out in our favour. Obviously many days out in the hunting field stood her in good stead there, she was brilliant. You wouldn’t believe it would you?” He added of his winner: “I’m not sure she was quite herself. She’s quite a buzzy lady and she’d normally run with a lot more zest, she was jumping right and we always felt she was better going left. I’m just not sure she was herself, we said we’d come over here to have a look, with maybe a view to the mares’ chase back in the spring. But we’ve been on the go all summer and I think it might have been one run too many. It was great for her to win.”

