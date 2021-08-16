We provide a horse-by-horse guide to the remaining contenders for Saturday's Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup, run on the Old Course over two and a half miles and 44 yards, is the obvious starting point for this similar handicap which is run on the New Course over a trip that's only 83 yards longer but provides a more exacting test of stamina due to its configuration. Half of the last 10 winners contested the Paddy Power Gold Cup - finishing 3rd, 2nd, 9th, 10th, 2nd - and this season's race, won by Midnight Shadow, promises to be well represented on Saturday, and it's no surprise that last month's leading players dominate the ante-post market.

Dashel Drasher Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott Form: 3111-3

3111-3 Odds: 16/1 Bold jumping front-runner at his best as he demonstrated when winning three consecutive races at Ascot last season. Didn't seem to get into quite the same rhythm at that course on his reappearance but the ground was possibly quicker than ideal and connections felt he wasn't at peak fitness. Won at Cheltenham early in his career so course shouldn't be a concern but little margin for error from top-weight.

Cepage Trainer: Venetia Williams

Venetia Williams Form: /P144-

/P144- Odds: 14/1 Pulled up in this race on his first start of last season when sent off at 9/1 (and is now rated 2lbs higher) having finished fourth as the 5/1 favourite in 2019 and second in 2018. Very obviously suited by the demands of this test and returns to action with his yard enjoying plenty of success but will not to post a career best to win from his current handicap mark. Midnight Shadow Trainer: Sue Smith

Sue Smith Form: 02P-31

02P-31 Odds: 10/1 Beat all bar a handicap blot in last year's renewal of this race from 6lbs lower. Stepped up from his seasonal reappearance to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup with a really game display from the front, beating impressive subsequent winner Protektorat by three parts of a length, to leave connections dreaming of a tilt at the King George. He'll need to go close here if he's to be competitive at Kempton and Johns Spirit came within a head of winning both Cheltenham races from similar ratings in 2014; he should give his running but will obviously find life that bit harder. Fusil Raffles Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Form: 12P-21

12P-21 Odds: 10/1 Likeable individual who enjoyed a successful first season over fences, winning three before finishing second to stablemate Chantry House in the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. A fortuitous winner of the Charlie Hall in October but he's unpenalised for that success and this consistent sort is arguably open to further improvement over fences and this sort of trip. Amoola Gold Trainer: Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Form: 228-12

228-12 Odds: 20/1 Has done his racing at around two miles since a couple of runs over this sort of trip in 2019 but he does tend to finish well and may be more effective at this distance now he's a little older. He has been very progressive, winning his first start of 2020 from 127 and only going down by a short-head off 150 at his beloved Ascot last time. Should still be competitive after an incremental rise but was down the field (SPs of 20/1 and 25/1) in his only two runs at Cheltenham so has to prove his effectiveness at the course as well as over the trip.

Lalor Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Form: 3/P-P3

3/P-P3 Odds: 5/1 Promising as a youngster but had the odd setback and rather lost his way. Impressed on his first start for Paul Nicholls when keeping on well for third behind Midnight Shadow in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Expected to strip fitter for that outing and remains feasibly treated following a 2lb rise having placed over this course and distance from a higher mark for previous connections when just half a length and neck behind Cepage in January 2020. Still relatively unexposed after 10 chase and 19 career starts and is clearly a big player. Noble Yeats Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Emmet Mullins Form: 61-146

61-146 Odds: 8/1 Represents the same connections as The Shunter who enjoyed a remarkable last campaign, including winning a couple of valuable Cheltenham handicaps. Very much caught the eye of Watch and Learn analyst Graeme North when beating Gabynako at Galway in October and the runner-up and third have subsequently advertised that form. He has blotted his copybook twice since (reported to be clinically abnormal post-race latest when making his handicap debut over two miles which was unlikely to show this two mile six hurdle winner at his best) but this lightly raced six-year-old could well get his career back on track, particularly stepping back up to a more suitable trip. Silver Hallmark Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Fergal O'Brien Form: 7/21-4

7/21-4 Odds: 6/1 Has had just six career starts but beat McFabulous in a maiden hurdle and ran Fiddlerontheroof to a head on his chase debut before winning at Haydock. Gave weight away all round on his October return at Carlisle in a race won by the latter horse and the form of that race is strong. He was beaten over 10 lengths but should improve for that first start since January and there's little doubt that he has the capability to rate higher if he can cope with the different demands of a big field handicap. Zanza Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Philip Hobbs Form: FP6-36

FP6-36 Odds: 12/1 Caught many an eye when falling at this course a year ago (in a race won by Sky Pirate) when still appearing to be travelling strongly and was sent off at just 8/1 for the Grand Annual (pulled up) on his next start as a result. Yet to justify the column inches but retains potential and ran reasonable races this season in the Haldon and Paddy Power Gold Cups, finishing sixth in the latter on his first start at around this distance, and wouldn't need to step up too much on that to take a hand.

Dostal Phil Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Philip Hobbs Form: 323-U4

323-U4 Odds: 6/1 Stablemate of Zanza finished two places and a couple of lengths in front of him here last month. A winner on his chase debut (beating Sunday's Peterborough Chase second Funambule Sivola) but has failed to win since despite hitting the frame on all completed starts at around two miles. Appeared to appreciate the trip in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, finishing well, and that could be key to unlocking further improvement. Obvious chance. Francky Du Berlais Trainer: Peter Bowen

Peter Bowen Form: 113168

113168 Odds: 40/1 Made hay in the summer, winning three times to take his chase record to four from 16 but found wanting this autumn and up against it on that evidence. Siruh Du Lac Trainer: David Pipe

David Pipe Form: PF/U-7

PF/U-7 Odds: 16/1 Has had just four starts since winning the Plate at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, failing to complete in three of them. Having his second start for this yard when reappearing in a three mile novice hurdle at this course and ran well enough until his stamina / lack of fitness gave out. His stable is ticking along nicely, he's fairly handicapped and not too long in the tooth - comes with obvious risks but one of the more interesting contenders at longer odds. Coole Cody Trainer: Evan Williams

Evan Williams Form: 344-2F

344-2F Odds: 10/1 Game front runner who won last season's Paddy Power Gold Cup but could only finish sixth in this contest. In the process of running a huge race in defence of his crown when falling two out but it remains to be seen whether he can back that up on the New Course (which places greater emphasis on stamina) on ground that may well be softer than ideal. Alnadam Trainer: Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Form: 1817-4

1817-4 Odds: 7/1 Progressive in novice handicaps last season and was a leading fancy for the three mile Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival but appeared not to stay, finishing seventh having raced prominently. Reappearance behind the smart Bravesmangame was disappointing on the face of it but unwise to read too much into that as likely this race was always his primary target and there has been money for him. Short-list material.

Kauto Riko Trainer: Tom Gretton

Tom Gretton Form: 10/4P-

10/4P- Odds: 20/1 Grand servant to connections who has won four of his 14 chase starts. Only ran twice last season, pulling up in the Topham at Aintree in April having previously finished a fine fourth (50/1) in the Paddy Power Gold Cup won by Coole Cody from a 4lb higher mark. On his seasonal reappearance in 2019, he finished a close second to Top Notch in the Peterborough Chase and he clearly goes well fresh having twice won first up in previous campaigns. Unlikely to win but could be worth chancing to hit the frame at a big price, particularly if the bookmakers offer extra places after declarations. Knight In Dubai Trainer: Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Form: 112U/5

112U/5 Odds: 25/1 Quietly progressive in his first three seasons under Rules but had been off since unseating in the novices' handicap at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival prior to last month's return over an inadequate two miles. He did enough there to indicate that his ability remains intact and he's on a feasible handicap mark. Swimming in much deeper waters here but hails from a top yard that regularly picks off top handicaps and dangerous to dismiss out of hand if allowed to take his chance for all that it will require a career best by some margin. Deyrann De Carjac Trainer: Alan King

Alan King Form: /P-350

/P-350 Odds: 33/1 Useful novice chaser two seasons back, finishing third in a couple of Grade Twos (including when two lengths behind Midnight Shadow), but only ran once last season before two outings in May and June. Achieved little in those three starts and was well held in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last time. A player on his best form but hasn't obviously hinted that a return to that level is imminent. Farinet Trainer: Venetia Williams

Venetia Williams Form: /3231-

/3231- Odds: 16/1 Just the two starts since arriving from France, building on a promising third when dotting up in a useful race at Sandown from an 8lb lower mark. Missed the Paddy Power Gold Cup due to the quick ground but conditions promise to be more to his liking on Saturday and his yard are enjoying a good spell. Lack of a run unlikely to be an issue for this unexposed six-year-old who could easily make significant progress through the handicap ranks. Live player.

Joke Dancer Trainer: Sue Smith

Sue Smith Form: 610-5F

610-5F Odds: 40/1 A winner of one of his last nine starts who has become dangerously well handicapped. Didn't appear to stay three miles and a furlong last time and even if this trip may be more suitable all of his seven wins have been at around the minimum at a lesser level so it's hard to see him playing a hand. Beakstown Trainer: Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Form: 2435/3

2435/3 Odds: 14/1 Finished fifth in the 2020 novices' handicap chase at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival but was then off the track for over 600 days until reappearing at Aintree. He was sent off as joint-favourite suggesting he was reasonably straight but it's not unreasonable to hope for some improvement for the outing. His best days may still be ahead of him but as with stablemate Knight In Dubai who has a not dissimilar profile, the market may well be useful. Topofthecotswolds Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Nigel Twiston-Davies Form: 256P2U

256P2U Odds: 33/1 Ran well enough at Wetherby at the start of last month when chasing home an unexposed and potentially useful sort but got no further than the first at Newbury last time. More exposed than a number of these and yet to show the requisite level of form to be competitive and not an obvious winner.

VERDICT Click here to back Farinet with Sky Bet Once bitten twice shy and the spectre of Noble Yeats looms large over this competitive race but it feels like something of a guessing game with him as he's failed to live up to market expectations the last twice. In contrast, the claims of Lalor and Dostal Phil are as rock solid as the betting suggests while Alnadam's prominence is significant. Siruh Du Luc is one of the more interesting runners at longer odds but he has more to prove than the similarly priced FARINET whose stable sent out Cloudy Glen to win a feature handicap at Newbury on his seasonal return just two weekends ago, and Venetia Williams could well repeat the feat. Unexposed in this country but with a decent amount of experience in France, the form of his win at Sandown hasn't worked out terribly well but he was very impressive and it's encouraging that his yard has had plenty of fun in recent seasons with other recruits such as Funambule Sivola and Fanion d'Estruval who have made serious progress through the ranks; Farinet could well make similar strides and appeals as one to get onside at a general 16/1 at this stage of the week.