It simply looked a case of AMBION HILL bumping into one on his chasing debut at Ludlow on Monday.

Jumping well in a prominent position from the outset, Colin Tizzard's horse responded well to Brendan Powell when the race began in earnest, but the 89-rated Jobesgreen Lad just had too much in hand - and more of a turn of foot - when it really mattered.

A mistake (pecked on landing) four fences from the finish can't have helped Ambion Hill and while it didn't cost him the race, the whole performance was a more than satisfactory start to life over the larger obstacles, and he'll be placed to good advantage before long.

He's certainly built for fences and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him tried over three miles as some stage, especially on decent ground.