Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Summer of Love - 18:10 Kempton

Smart Stat: 4 - Saeed bin Suroor's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Saeed bin Suroor has an excellent record in this race, and Summer of Love has a very good chance of providing him more success in this contest. She was a big eyecatcher on her debut over a mile at this course last season, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests and blatantly in need of the run. She built on that promise as expected when opening her account over course and distance when last seen, drawing clear in the closing stages in the style of a useful prospect. There should be more to come from Summer of Love this season and she can defy a penalty on her return.

Coronado King - 18:40 Kempton

Smart Stat: 34% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Coronado King made plenty of appeal on paper - he's out of an unraced sister to Breeders' Cup Classic winner Raven's Pass - and he shaped with promise fitted with a hood when finishing third at Doncaster last month. He started favourite that day, but was found wanting for know-how at a crucial stage, hanging to his left when asked for his effort under two furlongs out and not persevered with when his chance had gone. Coronado King looks a sure-fire improver now and the switch to all-weather may suit better, too.

So Logical - 19:15 Kempton

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

So Logical stood out on form and didn't need to improve to open her account over seven furlongs at Newcastle in April, but she took a big step forward when following up on her handicap debut at Newmarket last time, pushed along over two furlongs out and finding plenty to go clear in the final furlong. That looked a tightly-knit handicap according to the betting, but So Logical proved much too good, and seems sure to launch another bold bid from 3 lb higher.