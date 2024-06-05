Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 4 - Saeed bin Suroor's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Saeed bin Suroor has an excellent record in this race, and Summer of Love has a very good chance of providing him more success in this contest. She was a big eyecatcher on her debut over a mile at this course last season, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests and blatantly in need of the run. She built on that promise as expected when opening her account over course and distance when last seen, drawing clear in the closing stages in the style of a useful prospect. There should be more to come from Summer of Love this season and she can defy a penalty on her return.
Smart Stat: 34% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2020 season
Coronado King made plenty of appeal on paper - he's out of an unraced sister to Breeders' Cup Classic winner Raven's Pass - and he shaped with promise fitted with a hood when finishing third at Doncaster last month. He started favourite that day, but was found wanting for know-how at a crucial stage, hanging to his left when asked for his effort under two furlongs out and not persevered with when his chance had gone. Coronado King looks a sure-fire improver now and the switch to all-weather may suit better, too.
Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
So Logical stood out on form and didn't need to improve to open her account over seven furlongs at Newcastle in April, but she took a big step forward when following up on her handicap debut at Newmarket last time, pushed along over two furlongs out and finding plenty to go clear in the final furlong. That looked a tightly-knit handicap according to the betting, but So Logical proved much too good, and seems sure to launch another bold bid from 3 lb higher.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.