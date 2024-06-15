Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Saturday

Just Chasing May - 18:10 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: £59.04 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Ben Pauling boasts a healthy level-stake profit when having only one runner on a card and he relies on Just Chasing May at Uttoxeter this evening. Just Chasing May improved on his maiden and novice efforts when fourth on his handicap debut at Huntingdon in April and he was set to run to a similar level over this course and distance last time but fell at the final flight when held in second. He ought to go well off the same mark here.

Giulietta - 19:10 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 24% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Uttoxeter

Harry Skelton tends to operate at a strike rate around 21% but that increases to 24% at Uttoxeter, the course where he has ridden most winners. Skelton has four rides on the card this evening, concluding with Giulietta who was a wide-margin winner at Worcester on Thursday and is well treated under a 7 lb penalty for that 11-length success.

That'll Do Moss - 20:45 Uttoxeter

Smart Stat: 25% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate in summer

This is often a productive time of the season for Fergal O'Brien whose 25% strike rate in summer compares well to an overall record around 18%. O'Brien has plenty of runners today and one of his better chances is in the mares' bumper at Uttoxeter with That'll Do Moss. She won a point in February and should be well prepared for her debut under Rules.