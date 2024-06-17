Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Monday

Stockpyle - 14:48 Chepstow

Smart Stat: £24.06 - William Muir & Chris Grassick's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Stockpyle is bred to be smart - he's a half-brother to the same connections' high-class Pyledriver - and he bounced right back to form when resuming winning ways with plenty in hand at Kempton last week. He got an easy lead on that occasion, but he was still fairly impressive, around four lengths up entering the final furlong and closed down only late on when eased. Stockpyle escapes a penalty for that success, so races from the same mark now, and he will prove hard to beat if in the same form.

Albert Cee - 15:48 Chepstow

Smart Stat: £13.10 - James Owen's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Albert Cee showed much improved form when opening his account in a six-furlong handicap at Leicester last season, doing so in good fashion, too, asked to win his race around a furlong out and stretching away nicely. He wasn't in the same form when last seen at Newmarket in November, but that was on heavy ground, which offers a possible excuse, and he has since left Peter Chapple-Hyam and joined a yard that do well with new recruits. Albert Cee remains with potential as a sprinter and looks interesting on his return from a break.

Zoffandia - 16:30 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 21% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Zoffandia was already gelded, but made plenty of appeal on pedigree, and shaped with promise on his debut over an extended mile at Nottingham last month. He showed clear signs of inexperience, but made good late headway as the penny started to drop under a hands-and-heels ride. He looks a sure-fire improver on the back of that effort and he also promises to be well suited by this longer trip.