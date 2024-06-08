Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Moving Force - 14:40 Beverley

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Moving Force made plenty of appeal on paper and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over this course and distance last month. He displayed a good turn of foot on that occasion after travelling well, landing good support in the process, and the timefigure he recorded gives the form substance. He is entitled to improve further now, so is taken to defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.

Sea Theme - 15:00 Haydock

Smart Stat: 3 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Sea Theme progressed well last season, building on the clear promise of her debut when opening her account at Doncaster, looking like she was set to get in a battle with another well-bred filly but ultimately winning decisively. She progressed further when following up in a strong listed event at York, again seeing her race out thoroughly and looking like a horse who has even more to offer. She wasn't at her best when last seen at Newmarket, but she sweated up beforehand on that occasion, and given William Haggas' record in this race, it would be no surprise were she to resume her progress on her reappearance.

Miss Gitana - 16:25 Beverley

Smart Stat: 23% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Miss Gitana remains a maiden, but she has looked an improved model since entering handicaps this season, and went incredibly close to opening her account over this course and distance last month. She looked like she had done enough to win that day, crossing the line only to lose out on a head-bobbing finish, just losing out to another progressive handicapper who was winning again under a penalty. She remains unexposed over this trip and remains a horse to be positive about.