Champions: Full Gallop returns for a second series on ITV

The brand new 6x60 series, produced by South Shore and supported by Flutter, the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG), will be broadcast across ITV and ITVX.

Following the dramatic highs and lows of the jumps jockeys, the second series will go behind the scenes of the jumps season – including the battle for the £500,000 David Power Jockeys' Cup – capturing the intense drama like never seen before.

With the stakes high, millions of pounds up for grabs and jockeys' reputations on the line, the series will follow every twist and turn of the season. The programme provides viewers with an access-all-areas backstage pass to the biggest events in the racing year, including the Cheltenham Festival and the Randox Grand National.

Cameras will once again gain exclusive access to series one favourites including Harry Cobden, Sean Bowen, Harry and Dan Skelton, and Paul Nicholls, plus a host of new faces, colourful personalities and vibrant characters such as teenage sensation Freddie Gingell – as they all compete in the 2024/25 season.

Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor, ITV Entertainment, says: "We are looking forward to welcoming Champions: Full Gallop back to ITV for a second series. We’ll be following all of the action from the stable yards to the race tracks, in what is sure to be another dramatic and exciting season."