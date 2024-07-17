Champions: Full Gallop episode one preview

David Ord on what episode one of Champions: Full Gallop offers and why the documentary is a huge opportunity for our sport.

There aren’t many things the various factions within racing agree on but the need to engage with a new, younger, audience is definitely one. And so, at 9pm on Friday, episode one of Champions: Full Gallop will be aired on ITV1 with full industry support. This is a big play – and a huge opportunity. Produced by South Shore with support from Flutter and Racecourse Media Group, the series tells the story of the last National Hunt season, starting with the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day. The dream is this will act as a gateway to the sport for a sizable chunk of the viewing public who at best are currently ambivalent towards it.

Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV...

Given what Drive To Survive on Netflix did for Formula One, it’s no wonder every other sport has been desperate to commission a similar series and while ours doesn’t have the worldwide distribution power of those behind the one that propelled Lewis Hamilton and co to further global superstardom, it does have a primetime slot on a huge channel. And the early signs are good. At BAFTA on Tuesday evening, episode one was premiered. It tells the story of the Christmas highlight, those involved in the race and via the use of talking head clips with the ITV Racing team, attempts to put what we’re watching into context. Stars of the show are the jockeys, the access to weighing room was complete and there are some fascinating scenarios playing out. If you were in any doubt over whether rivals wanted Shishkin to jump off on Boxing Day for Nico De Boinville, tune in. If you wanted to know if they were ready to offer a helping hand as they circled behind the tape at the start, tune in. If you want to see Paul Nicholls walking between an on-course betting shop and the parade ring as he discovers whether the cards are falling Bravemansgame’s way – tune in. The most uplifting section follows Frodon’s journey from Ditcheat to Bryony Frost's home for a well-earned retirement. The bond between horse and rider is so strong. That will definitely land with the viewers. In terms of the overall narrative, those of us within the bubble know how each story ends, but there’s plenty we do learn from the programme. Hopefully the watching public will be desperate to find out just how it all plays out too.

Harry Cobden - star of the show