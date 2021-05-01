Catching Pigeons gossip column: Newmarket preview

3.40 Newmarkaet - Mutasaabeq

Mutasaabeq can reward Shadwell's decision to supplement him for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas with a big run in the first Classic at Newmarket on Saturday. Charlie Hills has been growing in confidence over the past couple of weeks that the son of Invincible Spirit has the speed and stamina to play a big part what looks an open race and, possibly give him a very poignant first Classic success on home soil. A winner of his only outing as a juvenile on this course last October, he emerged as a possible high class miler with a most impressive win in a conditions event at the Craven Meeting just over two weeks ago. Connections were concerned this race might come a bit quick immediately after the win but such has been the high standard of his work since, they have changed their minds and hopes are high he will be able to more than hold his own at the highest level. 1.50 Newmarket - Starcat

It may pay to take an each-way punt on Starcat in the 'My Oddsboost' On Betfair Suffolk Stakes. Hughie Morrison cannot have suffered too many greater disappointments last season after this son of Lope De Vega failed to build on an excellent effort behind Kameko in the 2000 Guineas and it comes as no surprise to see that he starts the new campaign as a gelding. Given his performance here 12 months ago, he looks the sort to run well again on his seasonal return and if the procedure last autumn has worked the oracle, he looks very nicely handicapped. 2.25 Newmarket - Emaraaty Ana

Emaraaty Anna has run two cracking races over six furlongs this season since undergoing a wind operation and is fancied to show his appreciation for a return to the minimum trip in the Group 3 Betfair Palace House Stakes. He has been in good heart since his latest effort in the Abernant at the Craven meeting and Kevin Ryan's stable are in very good form. 2.35 Goodwood - Kimifive

Joe Tuite has his small but select team in great heart and one of his better class performers Kimifive should underline the point in the Mansionbet Proud To Sponsor British Racing Handicap at Goodwood. The six-year-old has a fair record on this course and was beaten only a head in the Stewards Cup here by the high-class speedster Summerghand back in August. He has dropped back down to the same mark after a couple of below par runs on his final two starts last term and looks worth taking a chance on with just eight runners heading to post. 2.05 Goodwood - Amniarix

Amniarix did not look suited by the slow pace when third on her reappearance on the Kempton polytrack 26 days ago, and this progressive and highly rated daughter of Speightstown looks well worth another chance on her return to the turf in the Listed MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes. 3.45 Goodwood - Dawndiva

Dawndiva was more than a little unfortunate to finish only third on her debut at Newmarket last back-end and she could well give likely favourite Ensyaaby the "hurry up" in the Mansionbet Maiden over a mile. Brian Meehan has engaged Oisin Murphy to ride this flashy chestnut, who was carried to her left by the runner-up when trying to deliver her challenge and will be suited by the step up to a mile. Her granddam Myself developed into a smart performer for Peter Chapple-Hyam and interestingly won here on her debut before running another very good race to be an unlucky third in a Group 3.

Richard Fahey sweet on Fev Rover heading into 1000 Guineas... "I wouldn’t swap mine for anything"

3.40 Newmarket Sunday - Sacred

William Haggas can supply Tom Marquand with another high profile Group 1 win courtesy of Sacred in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday. The cold spring has not done made things easy for trainers over the past few weeks, especially with fillies, but Sacred looked special when landing her emphatic comeback success success in the Nell Gwyn at the Craven Meeting here two-and-a-half weeks ago. Thought to be in need of the race that day, she saw off the very strongly fancied Saffron Beach with a smart turn of foot in the closing stages and the form looks very solid. Her subsequent work has been of a very high order and she looks very good each-way value for those wishing to take on the short-priced favourite Santa Barbara. 4.15 Newmarket Sunday - Berkshire Phoenix

Berkshire Phoenix is just preferred to Poderoso in the Betfair British EBF Maiden Stakes. Andrew Balding has made a pretty bright start with his juveniles and there was plenty of confidence this youngster would run a big race on his debut at Bath 16 days ago. He certainly did make a mark and might well have prevailed had he not been hampered at the start before losing further ground by hanging badly to the right over a furlong out. He did well to finish fourth, and a significant improvement is expected here. 3.10 Salisbury Sunday - No Recollection