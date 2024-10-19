Carrytheone won the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot | report and free video replay

The well backed favourite Thunder Run was in the vanguard throughout but the three-year-old started to roll about as he came under pressure with challengers on both sides.

Lattam was on the inside but Soumillon produced Carrytheone with a long, sustained run down the centre of the track and his mount responded willingly, passing the leaders and running on to score by two lengths.

Lattam was second with Witch Hunter third and Thunder Run fourth.

"He didn't jump so good so I was last in the first part of the race and I wanted to make sure I wasn't going to be unlucky in the race again," Soumillon said.

"So I brought him out, coming to the stands' side," he continued.

"He made a great effort because it's not easy to come out so early and when I hit the front, he kept going until the end so he is a very generous horse. I was just hoping he didn't give up in the last furlong because the ground is very deep today. The good thing was I had him really relaxed in the first part of the race.

"So happy. It is always very difficult to win this kind of race and I finished with a good win on a big day."