It's day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting at Newmarket on Thursday and we have horses to follow and more.

THREE TO FOLLOW CLICK HERE FOR THURSDAY'S NEWMARKET RACECARDS & FREE VIDEO FORM 1. MOUNTAIN BRAVE – 2.10 Newmarket

Mark Johnston’s MOUNTAIN BRAVE has been unsuited by the way things have developed in her last three starts but she’s an interesting runner in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap at Newmarket on Thursday. She’s drawn widest of all (towards the stands’ side in eight) on the far side course in this race but there looks to be a distinct lack of pace pressure against her and she could well get to the lead and the rail under William Buick, who rides for the first time. If she gets in the groove on the front end she’s a tough nut to crack and on a course that lends itself well to such tactics she’s taken to leave her very recent efforts behind and return to her best.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

2. TRIDENT – 2.45 Newmarket

Andre Fabre has a terrific record on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course in the autumn. Going back to 1997 he’s six from 25 at 24%, with nine of those 19 losers having been placed in the first three, the winners including Miss France, Esoterique, Persian King and Earthlight in the last eight years. Immediately his TRIDENT becomes of interest in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes, just purely on the basis that he’s come over from France, and he’s the clear form pick as well by way of his excellent second to Perfect Power in the Prix Morny. This is a drop in class and a step up in distance for the son of Wootton Bassett, but both are expected to help him get his head in front for the first time since his winning debut at Longchamp on June 24.

Andre Fabre has a fine Rowley Mile record full stop

Last-to-first! Perfect Power shows wicked turn of foot to win the Group 1 Prix Morny

3. BOLTAWAY – 3.55 Newmarket

It could be worth ignoring BOLTAWAY’s Pontefract flop last time out as he had previously looked an improving horse and he could well get back on track in the Discover Newmarket Handicap. The son of Dubawi never looked happy in West Yorkshire and he carried his head awkwardly when under pressure, but he hadn’t shown such a tendency when looking more straightforward at Yarmouth and running on ground with a bit of cut in it might help. Roger Charlton has a good record with his handicappers at Newmarket in the autumn and when you drill down to his three-year-olds running in open Newmarket handicaps from September onwards since 2002 he’s five from 17 at 29%.

OISIN MURPHY COLUMN

Oisin says: "Harrow has been going very well but this is his toughest task to date. I thought Andre Fabre’s Trident deserved to be favourite on what he did on his last start, he looks very smart, but we haven’t got to the bottom of Harrow just yet. He’s tough and hardy, so let’s see what he can do in better company." Click here for full column

VIEWS FROM CONNECTIONS

Andre Fabre says: "The step up in trip looks sure to suit him. I see they had rain on Sunday at Newmarket. But it should have dried by now – and in any case, whatever the ground is it won’t bother him. He got a bump in the Morny just when he was quickening. The extra distance this time will be in his favour, and he’s going to run well. He’s a very reliable colt." Click here for more trainer quotes

On The Exchange Lay of the Day BABINDI - 5.05 Newmarket

William Haggas's charge looks plenty short enough here given she was beaten in a four-runner fillies' handicap at Nottingham last time. A further 3lb rise leaves her 8lb higher than when winning a weak affair at Bath in July and there's very realistic opposition to take her on with here in the shape of Balearic, War Leader and the consistent Bashful. Click below for all of our Thursday Quick Picks...

Exchange plays, multiple choice, stat of the day and more

LISTEN: PRIX DE L'ARC DE TRIOMPHE MEMORIES PODCAST From Sea Bird to Enable, David Ord is joined by David Johnson, Ben Linfoot, Fran Berry, Cornelius Lysaght and Graham Cunningham to look back at some of the great Arc winners.