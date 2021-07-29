Thursday multiple bets, a key stat and Betfair Exchange plays including lay of the day

We round up the best Exchange bets, multiple choice options and list our top tips in this one stop shop for today’s action.

THURSDAY On The Exchange Lay of the day – MILITY DECORATION (6.35 Epsom)

Recent Sandown second MILITY DECORATION is going to be popular here as he's 3lb well-in compared to his future mark but he's been well held plenty of times off this kind of mark in the past and his sole success since joining current connections came from a 10lb lower perch. There are a couple of interesting rivals in here from shrewd yards, including the top two on the card - Magna Moralia and Historic Heart - so it's not hard to be against the favourite.

Place only – IMPERIAL FORCE (6.55 Newcastle)

Until he actually sticks his neck out to win a race it's hard to be overly confident when it comes to Andrew Balding's IMPERIAL FORCE but he's definitely got ability and has been given a real chance by the assessor having fallen from an initial 95 right down to a mark of 74 now. He was a close second on his only previous all-weather outing (here back in April) and the visor going back on last time (retained) seemed to help.

Multiple Choice Each-way Trixie (three doubles and a cross treble - four bets) YIBIR (3.00 Goodwood)

YIBIR's Bahrain Trophy win at Newmarket smacked of a horse completely transformed for being gelded and it clearly wasn't a complete surprise to those closest to the horse as he was a well-punted 6/4 favourite in the end. He was potentially part of Charlie Appleby's Derby plans right at the start of the season and while that didn't work out for this horse, the trainer clearly has a fantastic bunch of three-year-old colts. The son of Dubawi seems likely to really kick on now he's got his head in front again and the ground could be absolutely ideal for him if it continues to dry out into Thursday afternoon. He'll take some beating despite the penalty and if all eight stand their ground he's must-bet each-way material. DYNALI (4.55 Nottingham)

DYNALI faced too much pressure for the early lead at Chepstow last time and ultimately paid the price but he was far from disgraced in sixth. He'd been in good form prior to that and looks worth another try off the same mark with a first-time visor fitted in place of the usual cheekpieces here. DOURADO (8.35 Epsom)

The 10-year-old Mythical Madness is no good thing to complete the hat-trick here and it's worth taking the veteran on with DOURADO who has posted two very solid runs since switching back onto the turf this summer, the last of which came over seven furlongs here earlier in the month. He looked ready for a return to this longer trip as he boxed on at the one pace and he clearly handles the course well enough as he was a dual winner at Epsom in his youth.

Likely Longshot PURPLE BLING (1.25 Nottingham)

Richard Fahey's juveniles can improve appreciably for a run and PURPLE BLING might be the latest to prove the point in Nottingham's fillies' maiden. She was clearly done no favours as a rival barged right across her path as soon as the stalls opened on debut at Ripon and she was very green from that point on. Paul Hanagan basically let her come home in her own time in the end and she looks just the type of well-bred filly who will be all the wiser for her 'first day at school'.

Stat of the Day GOLD WING (2.35 Nottingham)

Jockey Josephine Gordon has always had a pretty decent hit-rate for Saeed bin Suroor but if you boil that down to three-year-olds only then her record is a very impressive 31% (13-42), yielding a level-stakes profit of +10.66. Twice-raced filly GOLD WING is the only qualifier today in the six furlong maiden at Nottingham and the daughter of Golden Horn has been showing plenty of speed over seven furlongs on the all-weather so may really appreciate this kind of test.